ACLU Announces It Will Sue Biden Over Border Executive Order

As Twitchy reported, President Joe Biden suddenly realized that he didn't need congressional authority to do something about the border crisis. He held a presser earlier Tuesday in which he announced his executive order cutting off asylum claims after 2,500 migrants arrive a day, or 912,500 a year. That's under a million … it's a start.

Of course, Biden said he was forced to take action because the Republicans were doing nothing to secure the border, even though the House passed H.R. 2 last summer, and it's been sitting on Sen. Chuck Schumer's desk since then.

After taking steps on his first day in office to undo border security, Biden starts his speech with: I've come here today to do what Republicans in Congress refuse to do, secure the border. pic.twitter.com/sffPQ8iiCo — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 4, 2024

The Associated Press called it a "tough executive order" … which could have been executed at any time during Biden's term. What a coincidence that the election is coming up and border security is a top concern of voters.

The ACLU, though, wasted no time in challenging Biden's order and says it will see him in court.

BREAKING: The Biden administration just announced an executive order that will severely restrict people's legal right to seek asylum, putting tens of thousands of lives at risk.



This action takes the same approach as the Trump administration's asylum ban. We will be challenging… — ACLU (@ACLU) June 4, 2024

"We will be challenging this order in court."

We thought the American Civil Liberties Union's job was to champion the civil liberties of Americans, not illegal immigrants. What, exactly, would make them happy?

I thought the “A” in ACLU stood for American?



Why are you fighting for foreigners entering the country illegally? — Andrew Talbot (@AndrewTalbotUSA) June 4, 2024

99% of these so called asylum cases will never be heard and the ones that are would be overruled by the court.

Asylum bogus. — Jacob_Willett (@parallelprank) June 4, 2024

According to the New York Post, 350,000 asylum cases since 2022 have been "quietly" terminated. They've just disappeared from the legal system.

Sometimes you have to wonder about the ACLU. I wonder quite a bit — 💃🏾 PrettyFootWoman #Biden-Harris2024 (@PrettyFootWoman) June 4, 2024

I wonder if the ACLU was involved in developing the cut and paste templates used by asylum seekers to meet the requirements for asylum. — Paul Revere (@US_Muckraker) June 4, 2024

Hold your water, girls. It’s all pretend for election year. He’s not going to enforce his own EO. — The Majestic Rock Chuck (@WeBeChuckin) June 4, 2024

Sorry but they’re not American citizens and they’re abusing our own laws. Slam the border shut! — Mystical Owl (@fijiflowers8888) June 4, 2024

What's not spoken of is the fact that most arriving have no intentions of seeking asylum.



They are economic illegal aliens, with no desire to apply for asylum nor become citizens. — Jeanne (@Jeanne2999432) June 4, 2024

Exactly. They admit it. They came here for jobs.

Deport them all. Economic migrants aren’t asylum seekers — Derek Howell (@DerekHowell13) June 4, 2024

Biden is counting on it. Nobody really believes he's serious about that executive order after 3 years and 6 months... — Johnny Reno (@JohnnyReno) June 4, 2024

The American Civil Liberties Union: Fighting against the American president for the rights of (checks notes) non-Americans?



It’s an outlandish fact that you are fighting against the interests of actual Americans for the rights of foreigners. — John Buechele (@swflskier18) June 4, 2024

True asylum seekers are supposed to seek asylum in the first safe country they reach — they're not supposed to be allowed to shop around for where they want to seek asylum. They're flying in from Africa and China and crossing the border seeking "amnesty." And then they're given court dates ten years from now for their asylum hearing.

