ACLU Announces It Will Sue Biden Over Border Executive Order

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on June 04, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

As Twitchy reported, President Joe Biden suddenly realized that he didn't need congressional authority to do something about the border crisis. He held a presser earlier Tuesday in which he announced his executive order cutting off asylum claims after 2,500 migrants arrive a day, or 912,500 a year. That's under a million … it's a start.

Of course, Biden said he was forced to take action because the Republicans were doing nothing to secure the border, even though the House passed H.R. 2 last summer, and it's been sitting on Sen. Chuck Schumer's desk since then.

The Associated Press called it a "tough executive order" … which could have been executed at any time during Biden's term. What a coincidence that the election is coming up and border security is a top concern of voters.

The ACLU, though, wasted no time in challenging Biden's order and says it will see him in court.

"We will be challenging this order in court."

We thought the American Civil Liberties Union's job was to champion the civil liberties of Americans, not illegal immigrants. What, exactly, would make them happy?

According to the New York Post, 350,000 asylum cases since 2022 have been "quietly" terminated. They've just disappeared from the legal system.

Exactly. They admit it. They came here for jobs.

True asylum seekers are supposed to seek asylum in the first safe country they reach — they're not supposed to be allowed to shop around for where they want to seek asylum. They're flying in from Africa and China and crossing the border seeking "amnesty." And then they're given court dates ten years from now for their asylum hearing.

***


