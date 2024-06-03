Cry Harder, Lefties: Ron DeSantis Says Trump Will Be Able to Vote in...
Report: Biden Administration ‘Quietly Terminates’ 350,000 Asylum Cases

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on June 03, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Gay

There are always liberals on X who bristle at the term "illegal immigrant." These people aren't here illegally — they have a right to claim asylum. And they know it; that's why they shop around for the country in which they wish to seek asylum (why not Mexico?) and then tell the Bortal Patrol they're seeking asylum. The Border Patrol then gives them a court date — sometimes eight or nine years into the future — when they must appear before a judge and make their case.

The New York Post is reporting that sources tell them the Biden administration has "quietly" terminated 350,000 asylum cases.

Jennie Taer reports:

Data show that since 2022, more than 350,000 asylum cases filed by migrants have been closed by the US government if the applicants don’t have a criminal record or are otherwise not deemed a threat to the country.

This means that while the migrants are not granted or denied asylum — their cases are “terminated without a decision on the merits of their asylum claim” — they are removed from the legal system and no longer required to check in with authorities.

The move allows them to legally, indefinitely roam the US without fear of deportation, effectively letting them slip through the cracks.

That 2035 court date was the only requirement that they check in with authorities to see if their asylum claim was valid. Multiple interviews with illegal immigrants show they came here to work … to pick all those vegetables that would otherwise rot on the vine, according to Democrats.

Taer further reports:

“This is just a massive amnesty under the guise of prosecutorial discretion,” according to Andrew Arthur, a former immigration judge who works for the Center for Immigration Studies.

“You’re basically allowing people who don’t have a right to be in the United States to be here indefinitely,” he added to The Post.

We guess we should be glad he stopped at 350,000 … or is this like forgiving student loan debts and he's just going to keep on going?

Remember the time President Joe Biden slipped up and said that all of these illegal immigrants "have been model citizens"?

Biden will "quietly" fly them in on "parole flights."

Good luck finding them … the government has been moving them around the country at will.

This has apparently been going on since 2022. The one thing keeping all of these illegal immigrants — who ditch their ID at the border — in the American legal system was those court dates for amnesty hearings — and now hundreds of thousands of those have just "disappeared."

