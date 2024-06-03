Report: Biden Administration ‘Quietly Terminates’ 350,000 Asylum Cases

There are always liberals on X who bristle at the term "illegal immigrant." These people aren't here illegally — they have a right to claim asylum. And they know it; that's why they shop around for the country in which they wish to seek asylum (why not Mexico?) and then tell the Bortal Patrol they're seeking asylum. The Border Patrol then gives them a court date — sometimes eight or nine years into the future — when they must appear before a judge and make their case.

The New York Post is reporting that sources tell them the Biden administration has "quietly" terminated 350,000 asylum cases.

Today's cover: Biden admin offers ‘mass amnesty’ to migrants as it quietly terminates 350,000 asylum cases: sources https://t.co/JTyW7Y7iCK pic.twitter.com/XNZL5Jjk7o — New York Post (@nypost) June 3, 2024

Jennie Taer reports:

Data show that since 2022, more than 350,000 asylum cases filed by migrants have been closed by the US government if the applicants don’t have a criminal record or are otherwise not deemed a threat to the country. This means that while the migrants are not granted or denied asylum — their cases are “terminated without a decision on the merits of their asylum claim” — they are removed from the legal system and no longer required to check in with authorities. The move allows them to legally, indefinitely roam the US without fear of deportation, effectively letting them slip through the cracks.

That 2035 court date was the only requirement that they check in with authorities to see if their asylum claim was valid. Multiple interviews with illegal immigrants show they came here to work … to pick all those vegetables that would otherwise rot on the vine, according to Democrats.

Another “right wing conspiracy” that turned out to be true pic.twitter.com/vyNOLExY95 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 2, 2024

Taer further reports:

“This is just a massive amnesty under the guise of prosecutorial discretion,” according to Andrew Arthur, a former immigration judge who works for the Center for Immigration Studies. “You’re basically allowing people who don’t have a right to be in the United States to be here indefinitely,” he added to The Post.

This is INSANE. While Trump was being tried in a politically weaponized kangaroo court case, the Biden administration quietly terminated 350,000 asylum cases, effectively granting them mass amnesty. pic.twitter.com/QhPEJ0e6we — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 2, 2024

… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2024

If their amnesty cases are being terminated, then why shouldn't they be immediately deported? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 3, 2024

Seems illegal. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 2, 2024

We guess we should be glad he stopped at 350,000 … or is this like forgiving student loan debts and he's just going to keep on going?

No doubt they will try to give them voting rights as well. — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) June 3, 2024

OUTRAGEOUS. That's more people than the city of Omaha that will soon be able to vote.



Their plan is to disenfranchise the American people. — Troix (@NextLevel_Rebel) June 2, 2024

I thought nobody was above the law? — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) June 2, 2024

Is that even legal? But that hasn’t stopped him so far. Its treasonous. — howy (@howy333) June 2, 2024

This is hands down, textbook treason. — Stephan McClure (@Stephan1McClure) June 3, 2024

Remember the time President Joe Biden slipped up and said that all of these illegal immigrants "have been model citizens"?

Remember that when this occurs there are family units with family members who are still in their home countries who now qualify for citizenship. This is an exponential increase of more than 350k persons. — Gabe Pacheco (@GabePGPInnovate) June 2, 2024

Biden will "quietly" fly them in on "parole flights."

I expect this action will not hold up in court. Biden can pardon criminals. He may lack the power to pardon hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals that have not been tried or convicted. — Mark Miller (@PatientType) June 3, 2024

This will be overturned, amongst many other items this clown is doing….🤡. — chipper (@realChipEvans) June 2, 2024

We will find them and they will be revoked — Andrew Mullican (@MullicanDesigns) June 3, 2024

Good luck finding them … the government has been moving them around the country at will.

I don't have to look into a lawyer to say this is treason. — DR.Quiver85 (@Quiver85) June 3, 2024

This has apparently been going on since 2022. The one thing keeping all of these illegal immigrants — who ditch their ID at the border — in the American legal system was those court dates for amnesty hearings — and now hundreds of thousands of those have just "disappeared."

