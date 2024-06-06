NYT: Legal Experts Say Trump Threatening to Prosecute Damages the Rule of Law

A few days ago, New York Times White House Correspondent Peter Baker asked, "What would it mean to have a criminal president?" What institutions exist that could keep him from abusing his power, as President Joe Biden has done by defying the Supreme Court on student loan cancelation? An outlaw president isn't going to abide by our institutions.

The New York Times is back, this time with a few austere legal scholars on board. Remember how Dr. Jill Biden told us in 2020 that "decency was on the ballot"? Now the Times' legal experts say the rule of law is on the ballot in 2024.

News Analysis: Donald Trump says he is prepared to prosecute his political enemies if he is elected this fall. Simply making those threats, legal experts say, does real damage to the rule of law. https://t.co/7n2jOg5Cdl — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 6, 2024

The idea of Donald Trump "seizing power" and using it to prosecute his political opponents really has Democrats and the media rattled. Back in April, Rep. Adam Schiff of the January 6 select committee told the press he was legitimately concerned that President Trump would throw him and the rest of the committee in prison. Come to think of it, there are a lot of people who fear a "revenge presidency" — we wonder why?

Delusional.



Is the @nytimes unaware that Biden & his Dem allies are prosecuting Trump in four baseless cases? pic.twitter.com/QMqvRoCG3Y — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 5, 2024

@nytimes is running with the "Trump will take revenge" narrative. Like @MSNBC.



Hoping to give Biden his talking points during debate. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) June 6, 2024

They’re aware. Where do you think the propaganda comes from? It’s not organic journalism — CornPlop (@TheEdwardB) June 5, 2024

We wouldn't be seeing pieces like these if people were confident that Biden was going to win the election.

And the most ironic tweet of the century goes to....... — Black Pill Nation (@blackpillnation) June 6, 2024

Honest question: what did you people expect to happen? — Clay (@MoodyBlueshirt) June 6, 2024

No one is above the law — Tony Mazur (@TonyMazur) June 6, 2024

So he may do to others what was done to him? Say it ain’t so… — Becky Lopez (@BeckyLopez80) June 6, 2024

And what does convicting a presidential candidate with novel charges do? Do you hear yourselves? — commonsense (@commonsense258) June 6, 2024

The gaslighting is wild. — Seth J. Connell (@RealSethConnell) June 5, 2024

“Legal experts say” — Jeffrey Donston (@DonstonJeffrey) June 6, 2024

What do legal experts say about elevating a misdemeanor charge past the statute of limitations into 34 felony counts? Is that a long-established norm?

It was your thugs who changed the rules, now live with the consequences. — Minotaur (@LordRatdog) June 6, 2024

Well we actually have evidence of election interference and corruption. I doubt he will do this, he gotta focus on draining the swamp, fixing the border, and reversing inflation. — They Call Me Kilo (@gringopolitico) June 6, 2024

Lmao, so disingenuous. Gotta be. Either that or you have a child's understanding of what he said. I guess I'd believe either one... — Need Tree Fiddy (@WoahMonstah) June 6, 2024

Bragg's case, James' case, and Smith's J6 case are all real stretches. If Trump does this, it wasn't he who started it. — Raising Civic Literacy From the Dead (@raisingcivlit) June 6, 2024

Did your "legal experts" have any thoughts on what Alvin Bragg just did? — Cassius (@cassius_gregory) June 6, 2024

The DOJ is already a circus, should Trump act out his threat he’d merely be draining the DOJ of the swamp creatures that have ruined its reputation and its integrity. Nobody likes to see the USA turn into Russia. I hope he gets to fulfill this promise, our country needs it. — MARTIN KARBY (@LONDONINER) June 6, 2024

"Legal experts"



Absolute 🤡s. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) June 6, 2024

If Democrats have broken the law, then they must be held accountable. No one is above the law. This is how it works, right? — The Eight Dollar Man (@SwitchDip) June 6, 2024

Since day one of his presidency, the media and democrats were determined to get rid of him. They said it publicly and repeatedly. — Rambo (@Rambo2585790) June 6, 2024

Before day one, even. They were talking about impeachment before he was even sworn in.

Insert Joe Biden in place of Donald Trump and you have an actual article of what is happening now, not a speculative article of what could happen in the future. — Michael Bart (@BartBleedsBlue) June 6, 2024

We've all seen what "decency" on the ballot got us. If the rule of law is truly on the ballot, a lot of people should be worried.

