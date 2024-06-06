NYT: Legal Experts Say Trump Threatening to Prosecute Damages the Rule of Law

Doctor Who Blew the Whistle on 'Gender-Affirming Care' Hit With Felony Charges
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on June 06, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool

A few days ago, New York Times White House Correspondent Peter Baker asked, "What would it mean to have a criminal president?" What institutions exist that could keep him from abusing his power, as President Joe Biden has done by defying the Supreme Court on student loan cancelation? An outlaw president isn't going to abide by our institutions.

The New York Times is back, this time with a few austere legal scholars on board. Remember how Dr. Jill Biden told us in 2020 that "decency was on the ballot"? Now the Times' legal experts say the rule of law is on the ballot in 2024.

The idea of Donald Trump "seizing power" and using it to prosecute his political opponents really has Democrats and the media rattled. Back in April, Rep. Adam Schiff of the January 6 select committee told the press he was legitimately concerned that President Trump would throw him and the rest of the committee in prison. Come to think of it, there are a lot of people who fear a "revenge presidency" — we wonder why?

We wouldn't be seeing pieces like these if people were confident that Biden was going to win the election.

What do legal experts say about elevating a misdemeanor charge past the statute of limitations into 34 felony counts? Is that a long-established norm?

Before day one, even. They were talking about impeachment before he was even sworn in.

We've all seen what "decency" on the ballot got us. If the rule of law is truly on the ballot, a lot of people should be worried.

***



