NYT Reporter Fears Abuses If America Elects a Criminal President

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on June 03, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

First, the conviction of Donald Trump on 34 felony counts doesn't seem to have reassured Democrats and the media (same thing, we know) that Joe Biden is a lock in 2024. They're still pondering the ramifications of a Donald Trump victory in November.

Second, we're tired of hearing about "separation of powers" and "abuses" when Biden brags openly about defying the Supreme Court's ruling on transferring billions of student loan debt to the taxpayers. "When the Supreme Court told me I couldn't, I found two other ways to do it," he told graduates at Morehouse College. So much for checks and balances.

Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent for the New York Times, is pondering a hypothetical. What would it mean to have an outlaw president? Like, "what institutional deterrents could discourage abuses" if a president believes he's above the law?

Austere legal scholar and MSNBC contributor Joyce Vance fears for the separation of powers (mentioned above).

Liberals went insane when they accused Texas Gov. Greg Abbott of defying the Supreme Court by continuing to put up razor wire, but that's not what the Supreme Court ruled at all. So where's the outrage over Biden defying the Supreme Court? Who's left to tell him no?

