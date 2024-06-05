Obama Bro Notes That GOP Senators Described Biden as 'Cogent and Well-Versed' … in 2021

Bloomberg Looks at the ‘White Fortress’ Cities Popping Up in the South
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on June 05, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

As we reported earlier, liberals had a meltdown Wednesday after the Wall Street Journal published a piece claiming that "participants in private meetings with 81-year-old President Biden say he has shown signs of slipping." So once again Biden's mental acuity is in the news, and the usual suspects are out to convince us that Biden is sharper than ever. MSNBC's Joe Scarborough tweeted that "Biden is far sharper, more intellectually curious, and far more insightful on global affairs than any House GOP speaker I have met over 30 years." (Former GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had said that Biden's "not the same person" he used to visit when he was vice president.)

Obama bro Jon Favreau was quick to pick up a report that seven Republican senators have described Biden as "cogent and well-versed on the issues."

Time for a Community Note!

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

The article mentioned in this post was written in March of 2021.

Thus, the statements and assertions within it may be outdated.

Mary Katherine Ham had some good advice for the Biden campaign:

