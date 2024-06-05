Obama Bro Notes That GOP Senators Described Biden as 'Cogent and Well-Versed' … in 2021

As we reported earlier, liberals had a meltdown Wednesday after the Wall Street Journal published a piece claiming that "participants in private meetings with 81-year-old President Biden say he has shown signs of slipping." So once again Biden's mental acuity is in the news, and the usual suspects are out to convince us that Biden is sharper than ever. MSNBC's Joe Scarborough tweeted that "Biden is far sharper, more intellectually curious, and far more insightful on global affairs than any House GOP speaker I have met over 30 years." (Former GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had said that Biden's "not the same person" he used to visit when he was vice president.)

Advertisement

Obama bro Jon Favreau was quick to pick up a report that seven Republican senators have described Biden as "cogent and well-versed on the issues."

Well that's good to hear:



"In on-the-record interviews, however, seven GOP senators who’ve met with Biden lately described him as cogent and well-versed on the issues they discussed."https://t.co/XN2QKz8CeT — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) June 5, 2024

Time for a Community Note!

Readers added context they thought people might want to know The article mentioned in this post was written in March of 2021. Thus, the statements and assertions within it may be outdated.

Jon is putting out an article from over 3 years ago. https://t.co/Z2SAFsggTg pic.twitter.com/DsKV4VnSOp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 5, 2024

Christ, it must be even worse than anyone thought if Team Donkey is clinging to this story like someone obsessing over a text from the guy/gal who dumped them three years ago. https://t.co/sUifXhmO8v — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 5, 2024

Jon rn https://t.co/Kqzf7WXbmA pic.twitter.com/Nsux8WLp6S — Dr Strangetweet 🍌 Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) June 5, 2024

That Politico article is from three years ago, two months into Biden's presidency. — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) June 5, 2024

Getting desperate — JulieSimone (@JulieSimone15) June 5, 2024

These folks are pathetic and have zero shame. — C-Dub 🍸🇺🇸 (@Cdub470) June 5, 2024

Jon is trying not to look like a partisan tool for supporting this mendacious geriatric who has appreciably and negatively impacted the lives of ordinary Americans. — Steve R. (@steverosen1235) June 5, 2024

@jonfavs is hoping his followers are as confused and easily manipulated as Joe Biden is today. — Rick (@HeyJealously0) June 5, 2024

March 2021, podbro. Things have changed a bit here on earth.



Try and keep up. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 5, 2024

A more recent article, please, with individuals who do not have a stake in Biden being re-elected. — Laurel Van Driest (@lvandriest) June 5, 2024

Mary Katherine Ham had some good advice for the Biden campaign:

If I were the President running for reelection, I would simply stop being *secretly* inexhaustible and sharp as a tack and do it in public at speeches and campaign events. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 5, 2024

***