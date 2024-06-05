Joe Scarborough Compares the President to Ex GOP House Speakers and Finds Biden 'Far Sharper'

The Democrats and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) continue their full-court press effort to convince voters that the President Biden they see and hear with their own eyes and ears on a frequent basis isn't really the one that exists, especially "behind closed doors."

Advertisement

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough has taken the effort to the next level by comparing Biden's mental acuity to every Republican Speaker of the House in the last 30 years

I have spent a good bit of time talking to Kevin McCarthy through the years and hours with Biden in 2024. There is no comparison. Biden is far sharper, more intellectually curious, and far more insightful on global affairs than any House GOP speaker I have met over 30 years. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 5, 2024

Somebody should tell that to special counsel Robert Hur who spent hours asking Biden questions:

The entire justification for him not being charged with federal crimes was that he’s too old and forgetful.



Sounds like he’s good to be indicted! https://t.co/J0aXZni9vx — Sunny (@sunnyright) June 5, 2024

Biden fans need to pick one: Either Biden's sharp as a tack and should have faced charges over his retention of classified documents, or he's slipped so far mentally that no charges were recommended.

Democrats who met with Biden privately voiced concerned yesterday about his cognitive decline. Two-thirds of American voters believe Biden's age and acuity is a major issue in this campaign.



Yet... https://t.co/JU3uIsBM7v — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 5, 2024

The fact that Biden defenders feel the need to keep saying that over and over and over speaks volumes, and not in a good way for Joe.

The media explain Biden’s “stellar mental abilities” with all the fervor of Sasquatch hunters. “I’ve seen it, it’s real, but it is impossible to capture on film.” https://t.co/lj54B7YdSS — Magills (@magills_) June 5, 2024

Perfect.

Who needs the DNC when you got Joe Scarborough riding a unicorn with a bullhorn telling you not to believe your eyes and ears https://t.co/iBOaoKpfRC — Travis Shirkman (@t_shirkman) June 5, 2024

Just imagine debasing yourself like this for Joe Biden of all people. — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) June 5, 2024

It's clear that there are many Dems and media determined to cling to this sinking ship all the way to the bottom.

Joe Biden “has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” —Obama Defense Secretary Robert Gates https://t.co/CM6abY8V6J — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 5, 2024

Yep, that's what Gates said alright! That became even more clear when the wheels started coming off of -- well, everything -- the day Biden took office.