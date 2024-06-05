Joe Scarborough Compares the President to Ex GOP House Speakers and Finds Biden...
Trump Supporter Army Mercilessly Mocks Biden Campaign on TikTok for Pandering to Black...
Wait, They Blocked WHAT Testimony?! Things Just Got a WHOLE Lot Worse for...
Laptop Dems/Media Called 'Russian Disinformation' Entered As Evidence at Hunter Biden Tria...
This Is Why You Fail: Makers of 'The Acolyte' Brag About Creating 'The...
The Lt. Governor of Ohio Jon Husted is Claiming to Have Finally Seen...
Sit Down, Mooch! Anthony Scaramucci Has Thoughts on Trump Verdict and X Responds...
135 Hotels in New York City Are Being Used as Shelters for Illegal...
NBC News: Ex-Intel Officials Warn That Trump Could Weaponize US Spy Services
Idaho Bar Offers Specials for 'Heterosexual Awesomeness Month'
ACLU Announces It Will Sue Biden Over Border Executive Order
Sen. Joni Ernst: ‘Never Trust a Man Whose Uncle Was Eaten by Cannibals’
Rep. Matt Gaetz Grills Merrick Garland on the DOJ's Involvement in the Trump...
Rep. Thomas Massie to Merrick Garland: 'You've Created an Office … That Doesn't...

Cue the Screams: Leftists Melt Down as The Wall Street Journal Reports That 'Biden Is Slipping'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  11:00 AM on June 05, 2024
Meme

Last night, The Wall Street Journal published such a 'Captain Obvious' article about Joe Biden's cognitive decline that you would think the funniest reactions would have been from conservatives responding with, 'DUH.' And there were plenty of those. 

But you would be wrong. There is a presidential election approaching. And the left knows that Biden is losing that election, despite his attempts to jail his chief rival for the job.

Advertisement

So, when WSJ reported that many who have met with the President privately are worried that 'Biden is slipping,' the left exploded into a full-scale meltdown. 

Really? Just in private? LOL. 

Not surprisingly, many who commented about those private meetings were Republicans.

Last year, when Biden was negotiating with House Republicans to lift the debt ceiling, his demeanor and command of the details seemed to shift from one day to the next, according to then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and two others familiar with the talks. On some days, he had loose and spontaneous exchanges with Republicans, and on others he mumbled and appeared to rely on notes.

“I used to meet with him when he was vice president. I’d go to his house,” McCarthy said in an interview. “He’s not the same person.”

The 81-year-old Biden is the oldest person to hold the presidency. His age and cognitive fitness have become major issues in his campaign for a second term, both in the minds of voters and in attacks on him by Republicans. 

Naturally, the White House shot back at comments like this, claiming they were simply partisan attacks. However, WSJ reporters Annie Linskey and Siobhan Hughes were clear in the article that their reporting was based on interviews with Republicans AND Democrats. 

Recommended

Wait, They Blocked WHAT Testimony?! Things Just Got a WHOLE Lot Worse for Liz Cheney and the J6 Committee
Sam J.
Advertisement

The most damning indictment of Biden's mental state, however, didn't come from Washington politicians. It came from American voters: 

In a March Wall Street Journal survey of voters in seven battleground states, just 28% said Biden was better suited physically and mentally for the presidency, while 48% picked Trump.

OUCH. GIGANTIC OUCH. 

Naturally, the outrage from the left on Twitter came fast and furious. 

Oh, honey. This is so embarrassing. 

But we can always count on Morning Joe to wave those pom-poms and carry that water. 

(He also hid many replies to his tweets, showing how confident he is in this position.)

Huh? 

We're not sure what Jen Rubin is 'OOF-ing' about here, but then again, not much that she says ever makes sense. 

Advertisement

But Scarborough and Rubin at least are paid to prop up Biden no matter what. It's much more hilarious to hear from the people who do that for free. 

You know it's serious when they break out the ALL CAPS. 

Wow. Just ... wow. We're pretty sure that Donna is off her meds. 

Ahh, 'Russia, Russia, Russia.' Of course. It's the left's favorite refrain. 

Then, obviously, there were the 'BUT TRUUUUUUUUMP' replies. 

It's taken less than a week for the left to render the phrase 'convicted felon' utterly meaningless. 

Advertisement

See what we mean? 

Besides, by their own rules, Donald Trump isn't a 'convicted felon.' He is a 'justice-impacted individual.'

We're not sure, but we don't think Trump ever congratulated himself on releasing an American hostage from Hamas ... who is still being held hostage by Hamas

Aww. She broke out the crayons. That was nice of her. It will make her reply easier for Biden to read. 

The WSJ actually had 47 sources, from both parties. But go off, queen. 

The best part of the left's meltdown, though is that conservatives don't need to shout and scream to make our point that Biden is gone mentally. 

We have video. 

Memo to Jen Rubin: This is what is known as an 'OOF.'

Advertisement

We also have memes, which the left continues to be absolutely horrible at creating. 

They've never been able to respond to that one. They just try to pretend it didn't happen. 

But don't get us wrong. We're happy to have the left continue to prop up Biden, Weekend At Bernies-style, despite his mental decline. No one on the right is going to stop you from plugging your ears, screwing your eyes tight, and screaming, 'ALL IS WELL.'

You want him to be your candidate in November? You got it. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN LEFTISTS WALL STREET JOURNAL 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, They Blocked WHAT Testimony?! Things Just Got a WHOLE Lot Worse for Liz Cheney and the J6 Committee
Sam J.
Joe Scarborough Compares the President to Ex GOP House Speakers and Finds Biden 'Far Sharper'
Doug P.
This Is Why You Fail: Makers of 'The Acolyte' Brag About Creating 'The Gayest Star Wars Yet'
Grateful Calvin
Laptop Dems/Media Called 'Russian Disinformation' Entered As Evidence at Hunter Biden Trial
Doug P.
Sit Down, Mooch! Anthony Scaramucci Has Thoughts on Trump Verdict and X Responds in Epic Fashion
RickRobinson
Trump Supporter Army Mercilessly Mocks Biden Campaign on TikTok for Pandering to Black Voters
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Wait, They Blocked WHAT Testimony?! Things Just Got a WHOLE Lot Worse for Liz Cheney and the J6 Committee Sam J.
Advertisement