Cue the Screams: Leftists Melt Down as The Wall Street Journal Reports That 'Biden Is Slipping'

Last night, The Wall Street Journal published such a 'Captain Obvious' article about Joe Biden's cognitive decline that you would think the funniest reactions would have been from conservatives responding with, 'DUH.' And there were plenty of those.



But you would be wrong. There is a presidential election approaching. And the left knows that Biden is losing that election, despite his attempts to jail his chief rival for the job.

So, when WSJ reported that many who have met with the President privately are worried that 'Biden is slipping,' the left exploded into a full-scale meltdown.

Participants in private meetings with 81-year-old President Biden say he has shown signs of slipping. The White House says he’s sharp and his critics are playing partisan politics. https://t.co/niiogqMxst https://t.co/niiogqMxst — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 5, 2024

Really? Just in private? LOL.

Not surprisingly, many who commented about those private meetings were Republicans.

Last year, when Biden was negotiating with House Republicans to lift the debt ceiling, his demeanor and command of the details seemed to shift from one day to the next, according to then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and two others familiar with the talks. On some days, he had loose and spontaneous exchanges with Republicans, and on others he mumbled and appeared to rely on notes. “I used to meet with him when he was vice president. I’d go to his house,” McCarthy said in an interview. “He’s not the same person.” The 81-year-old Biden is the oldest person to hold the presidency. His age and cognitive fitness have become major issues in his campaign for a second term, both in the minds of voters and in attacks on him by Republicans.

Naturally, the White House shot back at comments like this, claiming they were simply partisan attacks. However, WSJ reporters Annie Linskey and Siobhan Hughes were clear in the article that their reporting was based on interviews with Republicans AND Democrats.

The most damning indictment of Biden's mental state, however, didn't come from Washington politicians. It came from American voters:

In a March Wall Street Journal survey of voters in seven battleground states, just 28% said Biden was better suited physically and mentally for the presidency, while 48% picked Trump.

OUCH. GIGANTIC OUCH.

Naturally, the outrage from the left on Twitter came fast and furious.

The @wsj uses Kevin McCarthy as their source on this hit piece? McCarthy has spent the past few years telling members how sharp Biden is in negotiations despite his public-facing lies. Like here: https://t.co/NdVM03Gd7R — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 5, 2024

I have spent a good bit of time talking to Kevin McCarthy through the years and hours with Biden in 2024. There is no comparison. Biden is far sharper, more intellectually curious, and far more insightful on global affairs than any House GOP speaker I have met over 30 years. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 5, 2024

Oh, honey. This is so embarrassing.

But we can always count on Morning Joe to wave those pom-poms and carry that water.

(He also hid many replies to his tweets, showing how confident he is in this position.)

OOF — Jennifer "Trump Convicted Felon" Rubin 🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@JRubinBlogger) June 5, 2024

Huh?

We're not sure what Jen Rubin is 'OOF-ing' about here, but then again, not much that she says ever makes sense.

But Scarborough and Rubin at least are paid to prop up Biden no matter what. It's much more hilarious to hear from the people who do that for free.

THIS STORY IS A LIE that relies on the known teller of lies Kevin McCarthy. You know better @WSJ so for the sake of our DEMOCRACY, #DoBetter. https://t.co/Ywd60Ml4FF — Anita Nelam Adams (@AnitaNelam) June 5, 2024

You know it's serious when they break out the ALL CAPS.

Not only is @WSJ reporters/editors IGNORING the fact CONVICTED FELON Donald Trump is USING their WSJ colleague Evan Gershkovich in a voter blackmail scheme with Putin, WSJ IGNORES Trump's clearly mentally ill/propped up by Nazis.

WHERE'S those WSJ stories? https://t.co/IcQaPw712O https://t.co/3kwwWaeTzv — DonnaYoungDC (@DonnaYoungDC) June 5, 2024

Wow. Just ... wow. We're pretty sure that Donna is off her meds.

Rupert Murdoch’s Russian wife contributed to this article. — Karen Puckett (@KarenPuckettLeo) June 5, 2024

Ahh, 'Russia, Russia, Russia.' Of course. It's the left's favorite refrain.

Then, obviously, there were the 'BUT TRUUUUUUUUMP' replies.

Trump has slipped even more! — Matt Eastwood (@droneguy65) June 5, 2024

Keep propping up the convicted felon. — Artemis Gordon (@ArtemisGordon1) June 5, 2024

It's taken less than a week for the left to render the phrase 'convicted felon' utterly meaningless.

Biden is so old that trump is a felon 34 times and counting — The supreme court is corrupt trump for jail (@Cbtree58) June 5, 2024

See what we mean?

Besides, by their own rules, Donald Trump isn't a 'convicted felon.' He is a 'justice-impacted individual.'

Now do Trump! — TruthEzer (@pcm1982) June 5, 2024

We're not sure, but we don't think Trump ever congratulated himself on releasing an American hostage from Hamas ... who is still being held hostage by Hamas.

Aww. She broke out the crayons. That was nice of her. It will make her reply easier for Biden to read.

When Kevin McCarthy is your source....... — Bernadette R. Smith (@BernadetteRSmi1) June 5, 2024

The WSJ actually had 47 sources, from both parties. But go off, queen.

The best part of the left's meltdown, though is that conservatives don't need to shout and scream to make our point that Biden is gone mentally.

We have video.

Not sure that story about Biden declining in private is all that newsworthy when this is him in public.

pic.twitter.com/oifpIkspIq — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 5, 2024

“Behind closed doors” 😂 yeah in front of national audiences too. https://t.co/bfMuA3WpfR pic.twitter.com/yZtXY2N8VB — Bryan Morey (@BryanAMorey) June 5, 2024

He does that out in the open as well. https://t.co/MZKRmE3oTQ pic.twitter.com/xQUX7RUTTe — Unión Deportiva Chupacabras (@udChupacabras) June 5, 2024

Memo to Jen Rubin: This is what is known as an 'OOF.'

We also have memes, which the left continues to be absolutely horrible at creating.

They've never been able to respond to that one. They just try to pretend it didn't happen.

But don't get us wrong. We're happy to have the left continue to prop up Biden, Weekend At Bernies-style, despite his mental decline. No one on the right is going to stop you from plugging your ears, screwing your eyes tight, and screaming, 'ALL IS WELL.'

You want him to be your candidate in November? You got it.