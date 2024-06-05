Joy Reid Compares Bussing Migrants to School Segregation

Shoppers Block Door, Trapping Shoplifters Inside
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on June 05, 2024
Twitter

Joy Reid is the worst. But you knew that. Liberals, though, have found themselves in an uncomfortable position, what with President Joe Biden moving "far to the right on immigration" and issuing a "tough" executive order that would limit asylum applications to 2,500 illegal immigrants a day. The ACLU says it's taking the Biden administration to court and Rep. Rashida Tlaib called the executive order "outrageous." 

So where does Reid stand on all this? Remember when then-candidate Kamala Harris knifed Biden in the back during the primary debates by bringing us his history of working with segregationists? She even had T-shirts ready to go the moment she said it.

Reid seems to think that all of the illegal immigrants overwhelming sanctuary cities were bused there from Texas and Florida — never mind the ones the Biden administration flies all over the country to wherever they want to go. That reminded her of busing and the danger of Biden's kids going to school in a racial jungle.

"If you want to call it a problem."

Liberals are having a hard time shaping the narrative around Biden's "tough" executive order that resurrects President Trump's "cruel" policies.

