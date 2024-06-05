Joy Reid Compares Bussing Migrants to School Segregation

Joy Reid is the worst. But you knew that. Liberals, though, have found themselves in an uncomfortable position, what with President Joe Biden moving "far to the right on immigration" and issuing a "tough" executive order that would limit asylum applications to 2,500 illegal immigrants a day. The ACLU says it's taking the Biden administration to court and Rep. Rashida Tlaib called the executive order "outrageous."

So where does Reid stand on all this? Remember when then-candidate Kamala Harris knifed Biden in the back during the primary debates by bringing us his history of working with segregationists? She even had T-shirts ready to go the moment she said it.

Reid seems to think that all of the illegal immigrants overwhelming sanctuary cities were bused there from Texas and Florida — never mind the ones the Biden administration flies all over the country to wherever they want to go. That reminded her of busing and the danger of Biden's kids going to school in a racial jungle.

MSNBC’s @JoyAnnReid: “Texas and Florida … have sent the problem, if you want to call it a problem, of undocumented people & shipped them all over the country, like the old segregationists used to put black people on buses & say, ‘Let’s send them to your city’.” pic.twitter.com/ShTkKAkPGA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 5, 2024

"If you want to call it a problem."

Except sanctuary cities and states literally advertised their refusal to cooperate with ICE.

Also absent from her boring, incoherent rambling: any acknowledgment of Biden doing the same thing with less fanfare. Except he WAS actually a segregationist. Oops @JoyAnnReid ! https://t.co/pWdxNXzGZq — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 5, 2024

This doesn't even make any sense. Literally. Zero sense. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 5, 2024

Nice try, Joy, but there's a big difference between addressing illegal immigration and the segregationist past. Texas and Florida are highlighting a national issue that needs a real solution, not just a political talking point. — MAG2A us (@armsparts2) June 5, 2024

They’re having a very, very hard time figuring out how to frame current issues. — Lisa🩷Liberty2 (@LisasFineLines) June 5, 2024

Why doesn't @JoyAnnReid mention that the cities where the illegals were sent were sanctuary cities? Cities that actively invited these people and advertised the fact that they were welcome there. Isn't that relevant here? — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) June 5, 2024

None of these people are serious people. None. — DangerZone (@HighwayToTheDZ) June 5, 2024

But she apparently has no problem with Biden flying illegals to the four corners of America. — Bushmaster Dave (@clearfluid) June 5, 2024

The Biden DHS is literally shipping them all over the country 24/7. The handful of buses from Florida or Texas aren’t even a drop in the bucket compared to that — Jamie Duff (@JamieDuffDevOPs) June 5, 2024

“if you want to call it a problem” LMAO



Is it a problem or isn’t it, Joy? — Agamemnon (@MattB2475) June 5, 2024

Liberals are having a hard time shaping the narrative around Biden's "tough" executive order that resurrects President Trump's "cruel" policies.

