This is OUTRAGEOUS! Dem Rep. Rashida Tlaib SLAMS Biden over New Executive Order on Immigration

What is the poor man to do? Biden has an election he's quite clearly not up for and he's got to broaden his voter base somehow. Student loan forgiveness and LGBTQ pandering obviously haven't been enough to resuscitate those poll numbers, even Trump's conviction is floundering.

So what do Democrats always do when they want to get those extra few votes? Suddenly become tough on illegal immigration!

Sadly, Biden has underestimated the influence he's given the more extreme leftwing Democratic lawmakers.

This executive order is outrageous. Seeking asylum is a human right. President Biden promised to end cruel Trump-era immigration policies, not resume them. We need to stop the dehumanization of migrants who are escaping violence and seeking a better life for their families. https://t.co/x7tEm2uBHY — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) June 5, 2024

What to do?

The sycophantic media has already cheered on his sudden new shift on immigration, attempting to undercut Republicans on one of their foundational stances. He can't back out now!

BREAKING: The Biden administration just announced an executive order that will severely restrict people's legal right to seek asylum, putting tens of thousands of lives at risk.



This action takes the same approach as the Trump administration's asylum ban. We will be challenging… — ACLU (@ACLU) June 4, 2024

Of course, as Democrats love to do, they've made the phrase, 'asylum seeker,' meaningless, used to describe any illegal immigrant.

tHeIR sEeKiNg AsYlUm https://t.co/GlDrGmlKgW — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) June 5, 2024

It is what a good humanitarian would do.

Resign in protest. — BH (@bradyjholt) June 5, 2024

Anyway, she's raging on about nothing, as usual.

Enough



This doesn’t stop people from seeking asylum



It just requires them to make their asylum request at a lawful entry point



The order is wrong for other reasons - it actually permits a certain number of illegal crossings — David Arroyo (@Davidmarroyo77) June 5, 2024

Where's the popcorn?

The Entire "Squad" has come out against Bidens Dictatorial Executive Order Border Bill. And the ACLU.



he can't get it passed, so he ordered it, like a dictator, and now he's being abandoned by his own party, and he's gonna get sued.



I can think of no one more deserving. https://t.co/yJLXa85oLA — Angry Patriot (@AngryPatriotic) June 5, 2024

It's true, she rarely actually says anything. She just shouts and accuses.

just incoherent word salad



human right cruel dehumanization violence escaping blah blah blah https://t.co/GR35fE7lSk — Stephen Miller NatCon (@SMillerNatCon) June 5, 2024

Sadly, reason doesn't work on Tlaib. She's all emotion all the time.

Illegal immigration under the guise of “asylum” (which is mostly what’s happening) is not a “human right.” Moreover, human rights are legal constructs, not cosmic laws. U.S. asylum law is antiquated and broken. Defending de facto open immigration leads nowhere good. https://t.co/1LTQQtrEAy — Joel M. Curzon (@JoelMCurzon) June 5, 2024

Yeah, when it comes down to it, Biden is hoping this will attract voters and Tlaib is hoping her fake outrage will do the same. Playing both sides knowing their base will eat it up.

She knows nothing is really changing.



She lies to you anyway https://t.co/f4GunHU9qz — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 5, 2024

All politics all the time.

All theatrics too.

Rage on Rashida!

Rage on.