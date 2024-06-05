In the Trump RICO Case, the Georgia Court of Appeals Spanks the Fani
This is OUTRAGEOUS! Dem Rep. Rashida Tlaib SLAMS Biden over New Executive Order on Immigration

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:15 PM on June 05, 2024
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

What is the poor man to do? Biden has an election he's quite clearly not up for and he's got to broaden his voter base somehow. Student loan forgiveness and LGBTQ pandering obviously haven't been enough to resuscitate those poll numbers, even Trump's conviction is floundering.

So what do Democrats always do when they want to get those extra few votes? Suddenly become tough on illegal immigration!

Sadly, Biden has underestimated the influence he's given the more extreme leftwing Democratic lawmakers.

What to do?

The sycophantic media has already cheered on his sudden new shift on immigration, attempting to undercut Republicans on one of their foundational stances. He can't back out now!

Of course, as Democrats love to do, they've made the phrase, 'asylum seeker,' meaningless, used to describe any illegal immigrant.

It is what a good humanitarian would do.

Anyway, she's raging on about nothing, as usual.

Where's the popcorn?

It's true, she rarely actually says anything. She just shouts and accuses.

Sadly, reason doesn't work on Tlaib. She's all emotion all the time.

Yeah, when it comes down to it, Biden is hoping this will attract voters and Tlaib is hoping her fake outrage will do the same. Playing both sides knowing their base will eat it up.

All politics all the time.

All theatrics too.

Rage on Rashida!

Rage on.

