Biden Campaign Tries to Revive the 'Bloodbath' Hoax

President Joe Biden claims he decided to run for president after hearing Donald Trump call neo-Nazis "very fine people." That's a hoax; video shows Trump explicitly condemning them. The "very fine people" were on both sides of the argument about whether or not to tear down Confederate statues.

The Biden campaign put out a new ad that touts Biden's accomplishments … just kidding. It revives the claim that Trump told Americans to drink bleach (usually they say "inject") as well as the claim that Trump tear-gassed peaceful protesters for a photo-op … something that we debunked earlier this week. Isn't it crazy that a pathological liar would rely on lies for his campaign?

As we reported earlier, the Biden campaign warned that Trump would prosecute and jail his political opponents if re-elected:

Shouldn't there be even a tiny bit of self-awareness here? Just a little? pic.twitter.com/lCeXHlKFTJ — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 5, 2024

Biden-Harris HQ, the official rapid response page of the Biden-Harris campaign that offers "Just the facts, Jack," pounced on Axios' article about Trump jailing his opponents, in the meantime trying to revive the "bloodbath hoax" that dominated the news cycle for a week.

Biden-Harris campaign statement on convicted felon Donald Trump confirming his Project 2025 plan to jail his opponents pic.twitter.com/j9ELJI1J6D — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 5, 2024

Yes, he did warn of a bloodbath … in the auto industry. Funny they edited out that part of the clip.

Man, it certainly would be terrible if a president unleashed his DOJ to prosecute his chief opponent in two separate jurisdictions while party hacks convicted that opponent of non-crimes in, say, New York https://t.co/LRCt1R6hwi — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 5, 2024

So imprisoning your political opponent is good or bad? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 5, 2024

This post as you try to jail your opponent? How do Republicans ever lose to this level of stupid? — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 5, 2024

I always find it weird that liberals never realize that the precedents they set will eventually be applied to them down the road. It's a really strange blindspot. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 5, 2024

You all realize that’s EXACTLY why people are voting for him right?



We want retribution. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) June 5, 2024

“Trump might do what we have done and that makes him a threat to democracy” - The Biden Campaign, daily. — Trista (@ItsJustTrista) June 5, 2024

So now you're against jailing political opponents huh? — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) June 5, 2024

No one is above the law — Lego King (@Leg0King) June 5, 2024

No one, not a single person in the administration or campaign, saw this post idea and thought, 'That might come off as tone deaf.'



Seriously? No one? — Tara Lynn Thompson (@TaraLynnSays) June 5, 2024

Amazing tweet — Mike Sharp (@MikeSharp_MN) June 5, 2024

Sounds awesome and necessary and I hope you’re first. — Matt Grilli (@grilli262) June 5, 2024

You afraid much?? — Nabor Steve (@NaborSteve) June 5, 2024

As someone said above, our fear is that Trump will be re-elected and NOT start prosecuting the guilty and throwing them in jail.

***



