Biden-Harris HQ Lies About Donald Trump Using Tear Gas on 'Peaceful' Protesters

We're beginning to wonder who runs the Biden-Harris HQ account. Their X bio simply reads, "Just the facts, Jack," and their pinned post says "We’re the official rapid response page of the Biden-Harris campaign."

We ask because Biden-Harris HQ deals mostly in hoaxes. They've posted at least three times now about President Donald Trump telling Americans to inject bleach — which they accompanied with a video in which the word "bleach" never appears. Seriously, watch the video they post as proof:

Four years ago today, Trump told Americans to inject bleach on national television pic.twitter.com/9VdGe9hn3w — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 23, 2024

Biden-Harris HQ recently commemorated another anniversary … the anniversary of Donald Trump tear-gassing peaceful protesters outside the White House.

Four years ago today, Trump tear gassed peaceful protestors outside the White House pic.twitter.com/jryy1st48P — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 2, 2024

First of all, peaceful protesters? The previous night, "Secret Service agents rushed President Donald Trump to a White House bunker … as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the executive mansion, some of them throwing rocks and tugging at police barricades," according to the AP. And that fire at St. John's Church in Lafayette Square that same night where the peaceful rioters were protesting just started itself, peacefully.

And second, it wasn't Trump. Park Police said they used smoke canisters, not tear gas, because officers were being pelted with water bottles. They also said in a statement they didn't know Trump was going to walk to the church. (Although trusted journalist Yamiche Alcindor, who moved from PBS to NBC News, claims it was tear gas because she was teargassed along with the peaceful protesters.)

Unless the Park Police were lying, they used smoke canisters to clear a crowd that had become violent.

They tried to burn the church down after burning multiple other buildings down. This protest was far more violent than Jan 6th. Thanks for sharing it! pic.twitter.com/yHfLEVfWeK — Bronconation (@Bronconation_80) June 2, 2024

1. They burned down a church next to the White House.



2. Trump didn’t give the order for tear gas to be used. This lie was debunked years ago.



2. Biden is persecuting dissidents to death. Many of them have committed suicide. Joe Biden is a dictator. — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) June 2, 2024

Four years ago tonight was when George Floyd rioters tore down barricades outside the White House and injured over 50 Secret Service agents.



Mostly peacefully of course

pic.twitter.com/DAgvKfFym9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 1, 2024

I think we need a @CommunityNotes here. Anyone? — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) June 3, 2024

They were rioters who stormed the White House gate, assaulted officers and Secret Service agents, burned a church, and forced the President to be evacuated to the bunker. Also, an investigation concluded they were not teargassed by Trump.



Will this account ever tweet anything… — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) June 2, 2024

Peaceful protestors? He didn’t tear gas them, but he should have. — 🇺🇸 HOCKEY MOM 🇺🇸 (@jeepgirl9272) June 2, 2024

Putting aside these videos show local police controlled by the Democrat mayor using tear gas, not federal authorities…am I supposed to be upset tear gas was used on rioters who set a church on fire? https://t.co/yCVBZ2QRkc — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 2, 2024

If only Trump had taken all the hardline measures he’s accused of. That’s always been his defect. — Jon B Gan (@hrJonGant) June 2, 2024

Today’s left are demons from the pit of hell and because they have faced no accountability the lies become more and more brazen.



It’s not the lies that you should be mad about, it’s the insult to your intelligence that should piss you the hell off.



Peaceful my foot. pic.twitter.com/RMI4uN0aml — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) June 2, 2024

This has been long debunked — Facts matter (@1800factsmatter) June 2, 2024

Either Biden-Harris HQ is lying or the Park Police themselves are lying. And given their record, we'd say they're lying. It's not surprising they jumped on the "breaking" news from Slate that Trump had used the N-word on the set of "The Apprentice" … the same "breaking" report that Slate published in October 2016 citing the same sources but no videotape.

Joe Biden is a pathological liar who will even lie about where his son died, so we're not surprised his official rapid response team just repeats hoaxes.

