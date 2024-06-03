Biden-Harris HQ Lies About Donald Trump Using Tear Gas on 'Peaceful' Protesters

Police Officer Stabbed in Germany by Afghan Migrant Dies
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on June 03, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

We're beginning to wonder who runs the Biden-Harris HQ account. Their X bio simply reads, "Just the facts, Jack," and their pinned post says "We’re the official rapid response page of the Biden-Harris campaign."

We ask because Biden-Harris HQ deals mostly in hoaxes. They've posted at least three times now about President Donald Trump telling Americans to inject bleach — which they accompanied with a video in which the word "bleach" never appears. Seriously, watch the video they post as proof:

Biden-Harris HQ recently commemorated another anniversary … the anniversary of Donald Trump tear-gassing peaceful protesters outside the White House.

First of all, peaceful protesters? The previous night, "Secret Service agents rushed President Donald Trump to a White House bunker … as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the executive mansion, some of them throwing rocks and tugging at police barricades," according to the AP. And that fire at St. John's Church in Lafayette Square that same night where the peaceful rioters were protesting just started itself, peacefully.

And second, it wasn't Trump. Park Police said they used smoke canisters, not tear gas, because officers were being pelted with water bottles. They also said in a statement they didn't know Trump was going to walk to the church. (Although trusted journalist Yamiche Alcindor, who moved from PBS to NBC News, claims it was tear gas because she was teargassed along with the peaceful protesters.)

WATCH: Bill Maher SHAMES College Protesters for Ignoring the Very Real Gender Apartheid
Amy Curtis
Unless the Park Police were lying, they used smoke canisters to clear a crowd that had become violent.

Either Biden-Harris HQ is lying or the Park Police themselves are lying. And given their record, we'd say they're lying. It's not surprising they jumped on the "breaking" news from Slate that Trump had used the N-word on the set of "The Apprentice" … the same "breaking" report that Slate published in October 2016 citing the same sources but no videotape.

Joe Biden is a pathological liar who will even lie about where his son died, so we're not surprised his official rapid response team just repeats hoaxes.

***

