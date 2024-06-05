Censored Doctor Confronts Fauci at Coronavirus Hearing
Bingo! Sen. Rand Paul Points Out Why Biden's Border EO Is 'Nothing More...
'Are These Prominent People Gonna Go Scot-Free?' Sen. Kennedy Presses FBI Director on...
Fox News Host Notes Biden Camp Not Eager to Discuss Fact-Check They Called...
Joe Scarborough Compares the President to Ex GOP House Speakers and Finds Biden...
Cue the Screams: Leftists Melt Down as The Wall Street Journal Reports That...
Trump Supporter Army Mercilessly Mocks Biden Campaign on TikTok for Pandering to Black...
Wait, They Blocked WHAT Testimony?! Things Just Got a WHOLE Lot Worse for...
Laptop Dems/Media Called 'Russian Disinformation' Entered As Evidence at Hunter Biden Tria...
This Is Why You Fail: Makers of 'The Acolyte' Brag About Creating 'The...
The Lt. Governor of Ohio Jon Husted is Claiming to Have Finally Seen...
Sit Down, Mooch! Anthony Scaramucci Has Thoughts on Trump Verdict and X Responds...
135 Hotels in New York City Are Being Used as Shelters for Illegal...
NBC News: Ex-Intel Officials Warn That Trump Could Weaponize US Spy Services

Dems Aghast Over Reports Trump Plans to Prosecute and Jail Political Opposition

Doug P.  |  2:15 PM on June 05, 2024
Gif screenshot from Gone with the Wind

In Manhattan, District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Donald Trump with... whatever those charges were that he invented, and a jury of Trump's peers -- except for they were probably mostly Democrats -- agreed.

Advertisement

Uh oh! Prepare the fainting couches for the Democrats

Former President Trump suggested Tuesday that his enemies could face similar prosecution to what he's faced if he wins in November, saying "it's a terrible path that they're leading us to," referring to his Manhattan conviction.

Why it matters: Trump, convicted last week of 34 felony counts, has suggested that he will go after his political enemies, including President Biden if he wins back the White House.

Byron York spotted the Biden-Harris campaign having zero self-awareness yet again: 

Prosecuting and imprisoning political opponents? Where would Trump have gotten THAT idea? 

Recommended

Wait, They Blocked WHAT Testimony?! Things Just Got a WHOLE Lot Worse for Liz Cheney and the J6 Committee
Sam J.
Advertisement

It never fails!

Meanwhile, the Democrats can count on help from "journalists" to forward their talking point that the political opponent they're trying to throw in jail is a "threat to democracy" for floating the possibility of doing the same thing to his political opposition. 

If Trump does this they'll call it "fascism." When the Democrats do it they call it "saving democracy."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, They Blocked WHAT Testimony?! Things Just Got a WHOLE Lot Worse for Liz Cheney and the J6 Committee
Sam J.
'Are These Prominent People Gonna Go Scot-Free?' Sen. Kennedy Presses FBI Director on Epstein
Doug P.
Fox News Host Notes Biden Camp Not Eager to Discuss Fact-Check They Called a 'Blatant Lie'
Doug P.
Cue the Screams: Leftists Melt Down as The Wall Street Journal Reports That 'Biden Is Slipping'
Grateful Calvin
This Is Why You Fail: Makers of 'The Acolyte' Brag About Creating 'The Gayest Star Wars Yet'
Grateful Calvin
Joe Scarborough Compares the President to Ex GOP House Speakers and Finds Biden 'Far Sharper'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Wait, They Blocked WHAT Testimony?! Things Just Got a WHOLE Lot Worse for Liz Cheney and the J6 Committee Sam J.
Advertisement