Dems Aghast Over Reports Trump Plans to Prosecute and Jail Political Opposition

In Manhattan, District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Donald Trump with... whatever those charges were that he invented, and a jury of Trump's peers -- except for they were probably mostly Democrats -- agreed.

Trump suggests political enemies could face prosecution if he wins in November: “Very possible” https://t.co/zOXjcwZjt5 — Axios (@axios) June 5, 2024

Uh oh! Prepare the fainting couches for the Democrats:

Former President Trump suggested Tuesday that his enemies could face similar prosecution to what he's faced if he wins in November, saying "it's a terrible path that they're leading us to," referring to his Manhattan conviction. Why it matters: Trump, convicted last week of 34 felony counts, has suggested that he will go after his political enemies, including President Biden if he wins back the White House.

Byron York spotted the Biden-Harris campaign having zero self-awareness yet again:

Shouldn't there be even a tiny bit of self-awareness here? Just a little? pic.twitter.com/lCeXHlKFTJ — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 5, 2024

Prosecuting and imprisoning political opponents? Where would Trump have gotten THAT idea?

They always accuse others of what they, themselves, are doing. ALWAYS! — MORTEM TYRANNIS (@D_Moynihan) June 5, 2024

They’re saying it like it’s a bad thing, while simultaneously doing that exact thing. 🤨 — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) June 5, 2024

It never fails!

Meanwhile, the Democrats can count on help from "journalists" to forward their talking point that the political opponent they're trying to throw in jail is a "threat to democracy" for floating the possibility of doing the same thing to his political opposition.

If Trump does this they'll call it "fascism." When the Democrats do it they call it "saving democracy."