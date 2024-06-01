Meanwhile: President Biden Approves Strikes on Civilian Targets in Russia With US Missiles

As we reported, TJ Ducklo of Team Biden-Harris was upset with CNN and MSNBC having their cameras trained on the Manhattan courtroom where the jury was deliberating and overlooking his fantastic speech to a gymnasium half-full of "approximately 1,000 black voters." More like 200, tops, including his aids and the media.

We said at the time it was probably best for the Biden administration that CNN and MSNBC didn't carry his speech, because he once again fought the teleprompter and lost.

Also while the cable news networks were glued to Donald Trump's kangaroo court, Biden "secretly" approved the use of U.S. military equipment for offensive strikes directly within Russia.

BREAKING: While the verdict to Trump's trial was being read, Joe Biden authorized the Ukrainian use of US military equipment for strikes directly inside Russia. pic.twitter.com/EWpWFCf56R — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) May 30, 2024

That's kind of a big deal that got overshadowed. After sending another $61 billion to Ukraine, Biden is "secretly" telling them not to limit the use of U.S. military aid to defending the border. The news didn't slip past presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.:

The Ukrainian military — with President Biden’s approval— is now firing US, British and German missiles onto civilian targets inside Russia including Beograd and other cities in an attempt to bring NATO into all-out war against Russia. The Washington Post is reporting that… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 1, 2024

The Washington Post is reporting that President Trump is boasting at private fundraisers that he will bomb Moscow, Beijing and North Korea to protect the Zalensky regime. This is madness. Pentagon modeling predicts that 90 million Americans will die in the first few minutes of a nuclear war with Russia and 90 million over the next six months. Those are probably underestimates. It’s time to bring adults back into the room.

Never once during the Cold War would we have dreamed of striking Russia on its own soil, even through a proxy. I’ll take a “convicted felon” over World War 3 any day. pic.twitter.com/b6fNyP5WB5 — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) June 1, 2024

They're already writing the legislation to tie the next president (Trump) to continued Ukraine funding.

Despite his best efforts? Really? We remember Biden campaigning on having stood toe-to-toe with Vladimir Putin. Why hasn't he demanded negotiations?

