The Hill: Harrison Butker's Misogyny Is Just the Conservative Agenda

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on May 28, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker, a Catholic, delivered a Catholic commencement speech at a Catholic college on Saturday, May 11. Now it's Tuesday, May 28, and people like Chelsea Handler are still having freakouts over it. People who choose to have had plenty of time to watch the commencement speech online, but it seems like all the people calling it controversial only know what they read about the speech in the mainstream media. The Hill reported in its headline that Butker had said to the female graduates that "their rightful place is in the kitchen."  He never said anything close to that, but the post is still up (with a Community Note attached).

Speaking of The Hill, they've published a piece by Svante Myrick of People for the American Way and Right Wing Watch about Butker's "misogyny." Myrick's a little late to the game, but he decided to play, with the thesis that Butker's misogyny is simply the conservative agenda laid out for all to see.

Shared by Alex Soros of all people.

Myrick writes:

But is Butker just one dude with some backward ideas? Is he just a fanboy for the “tradwife” craze happening on social media? (As some observers posit, it’s men, not women, who are the real audience for that content anyway.) 

And why should we care what one pro athlete at one small college graduation says?

Because there’s too much evidence that Butker is not alone. His views are emblematic of not just one cultural attitude but a policy agenda that could be coming to a legislature — or even a White House — near you.

The conservative agenda:

The government will provide child care from birth to adulthood.

It's no shocker that Myrick devotes the bulk of his piece to abortion rights, which has nothing to do with Butker's speech. If you're talking about women, you need to address abortion, which is the single most important thing to them.

***


Tags: MISOGYNY THE HILL HARRISON BUTKER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

