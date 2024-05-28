The Hill: Harrison Butker's Misogyny Is Just the Conservative Agenda

Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker, a Catholic, delivered a Catholic commencement speech at a Catholic college on Saturday, May 11. Now it's Tuesday, May 28, and people like Chelsea Handler are still having freakouts over it. People who choose to have had plenty of time to watch the commencement speech online, but it seems like all the people calling it controversial only know what they read about the speech in the mainstream media. The Hill reported in its headline that Butker had said to the female graduates that "their rightful place is in the kitchen." He never said anything close to that, but the post is still up (with a Community Note attached).

Speaking of The Hill, they've published a piece by Svante Myrick of People for the American Way and Right Wing Watch about Butker's "misogyny." Myrick's a little late to the game, but he decided to play, with the thesis that Butker's misogyny is simply the conservative agenda laid out for all to see.

Butker’s misogyny is not unique, it’s the conservative agenda by @SvanteMyrick https://t.co/IFRZOJz6Pv — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) May 28, 2024

Shared by Alex Soros of all people.

Myrick writes:

But is Butker just one dude with some backward ideas? Is he just a fanboy for the “tradwife” craze happening on social media? (As some observers posit, it’s men, not women, who are the real audience for that content anyway.) And why should we care what one pro athlete at one small college graduation says? Because there’s too much evidence that Butker is not alone. His views are emblematic of not just one cultural attitude but a policy agenda that could be coming to a legislature — or even a White House — near you.

The conservative agenda:

A *Soros* is talking about people having agendas. — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) May 28, 2024

... and have a successful and fulfilling life. That's the part they can't stand - people being happy without THEIR "help". — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) May 28, 2024

Women won't be liberated until they all forego relationships and family life in favor of serving corporate profits. Corporations are people too, my friend.



Again, if Butker was a Muslim, we wouldn't be hearing a word of this. — Nadnerbus (@nadnerbus) May 28, 2024

The government will provide child care from birth to adulthood.

Evil right-wingers re-establishing independent families outside of the state is so evil and so right-wing. — ((DarkTechObserver)) (@DarkTechMonitor) May 28, 2024

He’s happily married, a proud dad, true to his faith, and extremely successful.



If that’s conservatism, count me in. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 28, 2024

You are as close to Satan's spawn as we could possibly find.



Thanks for stating publicly how much you hate traditional Christian values. You're as patently evil as your scumbag father. — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) May 28, 2024

"Butker’s misogyny" ???



He literally gave a speech and put women on a pedestal as the most important people in society.



That's the opposite of misogyny. — Andrea Katherine (@AndreaKatSTL) May 28, 2024

Getting married and having kids? Why yes, very conservative indeed. — Floridian 🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) May 28, 2024

You mean the conservative agenda with family as a centre point that has shaped societies for thousands of years. — Johnny Andersson (@johnnyandhel) May 28, 2024

Monogamy, marriage and having a family to honor and venerate is defiantly the conservative agenda. — Sheik Anthony Hoyes (@AnthonyHoyes4) May 28, 2024

Thanks for the advice, childless bachelor. — Farbrook (@CellarDoor747) May 28, 2024

Show us on the doll where happy families hurt you. — Cassandra Was Right Slug (@VekaFitzfrancis) May 28, 2024

So let me understand, when Butker encourages young women to follow their dreams whether it is a career or as a wife and mother and that is misogynist unless they do what YOU want them to do which is get a career? — TooOldtobePC (@ScottBa40969418) May 28, 2024

It's no shocker that Myrick devotes the bulk of his piece to abortion rights, which has nothing to do with Butker's speech. If you're talking about women, you need to address abortion, which is the single most important thing to them.

