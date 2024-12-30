Will Ferrell Briefly Reprising Buddy the Elf Inspires Perfect 'Before & After Biden' Meme

The movie "Elf" is more than 20 years old now, but Will Ferrell reprised the role of Buddy at a hockey game over the weekend:

Will Ferrell is a total mood as cigarette-smoking Buddy the Elf at NHL game https://t.co/p9IRWtkOd5 pic.twitter.com/RmYXrhuJNt — New York Post (@nypost) December 30, 2024

Will Ferrell dressed up as Buddy the Elf at the LA Kings hockey game. But this Buddy had five o’clock shadow and a cigarette in his mouth and drank beer.



Buddy told a reporter “it was a tough holiday season” and “he’s looking for a Kings win.”https://t.co/CKi53YBifZ pic.twitter.com/B0qRG5QkHH — Variety (@Variety) December 30, 2024

Will Ferrell was in full “Elf” regalia while attending a recent NHL game. On Sunday, Dec. 29, the former “Saturday Night Live” star, 57, wore the outfit from his famous 2003 movie “Elf” to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. He was spotted in the stands watching a game between the LA Kings and the Philadelphia Flyers. Ferrell has yet to reveal why he was dressed as his character, Buddy.

That was ripe for a meme, though the Dem-supporting actor might not fully appreciate it.

@PlanetOfMemes offered this one that sums up the last four years nicely:

Ferrell being among the Hollywood "White Dude's for Kamala" crowd before the election makes the meme even more effective and hilarious.

This is how most of us are feeling. 😂 — Liliana (@lilithfair10) December 30, 2024

It's definitely time for a change!

The pain is real! Light at the end of the tunnel! 🙌🏽 https://t.co/hHOPHs0fio — Krista Yvonne (@KristaYvonne26) December 30, 2024

Just about 20 days to go. Hang in there, y'all.