Will Ferrell Briefly Reprising Buddy the Elf Inspires Perfect 'Before & After Biden' Meme

Doug P.  |  6:40 PM on December 30, 2024
AngieArtist

The movie "Elf" is more than 20 years old now, but Will Ferrell reprised the role of Buddy at a hockey game over the weekend: 

From the New York Post

Will Ferrell was in full “Elf” regalia while attending a recent NHL game. 

On Sunday, Dec. 29, the former “Saturday Night Live” star, 57, wore the outfit from his famous 2003 movie “Elf” to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. He was spotted in the stands watching a game between the LA Kings and the Philadelphia Flyers. 

Ferrell has yet to reveal why he was dressed as his character, Buddy.

That was ripe for a meme, though the Dem-supporting actor might not fully appreciate it.

@PlanetOfMemes offered this one that sums up the last four years nicely: 

Ferrell being among the Hollywood "White Dude's for Kamala" crowd before the election makes the meme even more effective and hilarious. 

It's definitely time for a change!

Just about 20 days to go. Hang in there, y'all.

