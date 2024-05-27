Joe Biden Turns to Terry McAauliffe, Hillary Clinton in Hopes of Bolstering Flagging...
CLOWN SHOW: Watch Mayor Pete Blame Climate Change for Airplane Turbulence With a...
To No One's Great Shock Ilhan Omar Doesn't Know What Memorial Day Commemorates
This Memorial Day Remember Losing a Family Member to War is Life Altering...
Panicked Politico Warns Public Schools Might Close Thanks to Success of School Choice...
The Hill Hits an All-Time Low With Outrageous Headline Suggesting Donald Trump Could...
VICTORY: Member Nations Fail to Ratify WHO Global Pandemic Treaty
Narcissist in Chief Joe Biden Used His Memorial Day Remarks to Once AGAIN...
Lily White Leftist Historian Laments Lack of Job Options Because DEI but Quickly...
Denali National Park Boss DESTROYED After Saying American Flags 'Detract From Park Experie...
Oktoberfest Organizers Ban Popular Song Because They're Afraid People Might Sing the Wrong...
Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste: Here's a New Report About Biden...
Shocker! Biden WH Reportedly Asking European Allies to Back Off Iran Until the...
WOW --> Julie Kelly DRAGS Shady and Sus AF Prosecutor on Jack Smith's...

Rep. Cori Bush Gets Memorial Day Wrong Too

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on May 27, 2024
AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

As we recently reported, Rep. Ilhan Omar deleted her Memorial Day post after someone in her office found that she'd confused it with Veterans Day. She used the day to call for mental health services, job opportunities, housing assistance, and "the benefits they were promised."

Advertisement

Not surprisingly, Omar's sister in the Hamas Caucus Rep. Cori Bush also ended up deleting her Memorial Day post after she did the same thing, using Memorial Day to call for universal healthcare.

We need to check the feeds of the rest of the Jihad Squad to see if any of them got it right.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Fair point.

Did the members of The Squad come up with these themselves or vet them before they went live? Or are the congressional aides as clueless as their bosses are?

We'll give Bush more of a break than Omar, who was probably preoccupied with her state's official proclamation of George Floyd Remembrance Day Saturday.

***


Tags: MEMORIAL DAY CORI BUSH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Joe Biden Turns to Terry McAauliffe, Hillary Clinton in Hopes of Bolstering Flagging Reelection Prospects
Coucy
The Hill Hits an All-Time Low With Outrageous Headline Suggesting Donald Trump Could Be 'Hung'
Grateful Calvin
Denali National Park Boss DESTROYED After Saying American Flags 'Detract From Park Experience'
Amy Curtis
Panicked Politico Warns Public Schools Might Close Thanks to Success of School Choice Under DeSantis
Amy Curtis
To No One's Great Shock Ilhan Omar Doesn't Know What Memorial Day Commemorates
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement