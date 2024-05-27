Rep. Cori Bush Gets Memorial Day Wrong Too

As we recently reported, Rep. Ilhan Omar deleted her Memorial Day post after someone in her office found that she'd confused it with Veterans Day. She used the day to call for mental health services, job opportunities, housing assistance, and "the benefits they were promised."

Advertisement

Not surprisingly, Omar's sister in the Hamas Caucus Rep. Cori Bush also ended up deleting her Memorial Day post after she did the same thing, using Memorial Day to call for universal healthcare.

Cori Bush justed deleted this



Memorial Day is for honoring those who have died while serving in the U.S. military.



Veterans Day, which is in November, is for honoring everyone who has served in the U.S. Military and is largely intended to thank living veterans. pic.twitter.com/gz1a3P7Qx2 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 27, 2024

We need to check the feeds of the rest of the Jihad Squad to see if any of them got it right.

Yeah, she's not the only one. Apparently it was the talking points for The Squad today... until they started getting pushback for it, then they deleted. — Maggie Leber (@MaggieL) May 27, 2024

She checked all the woke boxes but screwed up the holiday. Nice work. — Bygones_be_Bygones (@BygonesbeBygon7) May 27, 2024

This person makes decisions that affect us. And she’ll probably be re-elected. — Alex Lekas (@TheAlexLekas) May 27, 2024

What a dumb ass. I'm looking forward to Labor Day when she'll post about the importance of welfare and food stamps for unemployed people. — CAV124_IV (@CAV124_IV) May 27, 2024

Quick! Someone clue Cori Bush into this thing called a calendar. — Laurie (@laurieinri) May 27, 2024

Way to subvert this Memorial Day. — D Gwin (@DGwin12) May 27, 2024

Bush should not be representing anyone if she is this ignorant. — Scott Craig (@slc_orig) May 27, 2024

Can't miss an opportunity to push communism. — Miranda Veracruz de la Jolla Cardinal 🍎🍏 (@MVdlJCardinal) May 27, 2024

Exact script Omar posted then deleted. — Red Texas Rebel (@Oo_silverSRT_oO) May 27, 2024

Another so-called lawmaker that does understand Memorial Day, very sad. — TJ Campbell (@h65heloman) May 27, 2024

She has no idea about the holiday. — Mike Toombs (@MikeToombs1) May 27, 2024

Nice try. She'd give all those things to illegal aliens before she gave even one to an American vet. — Tony C (@TonyC09089) May 27, 2024

Fair point.

Ummm... Memorial Day honors service members who have died. Who votes for these disgraceful clowns?! 🤡 — Lady Lisa ♥️🇺🇸♥️ (@SumSol44) May 27, 2024

Did the members of The Squad come up with these themselves or vet them before they went live? Or are the congressional aides as clueless as their bosses are?

We'll give Bush more of a break than Omar, who was probably preoccupied with her state's official proclamation of George Floyd Remembrance Day Saturday.

***



