To No One's Great Shock Ilhan Omar Doesn't Know What Memorial Day Commemorates

Memorial Day has been celebrated in various forms all across America for a long long time. Sometimes also known as 'Decoration Day', Memorial Day was first observed as a national holiday on June 30th, 1868 when:

Commander in Chief John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic issued General Order Number 11 designating May 30 as a memorial day “for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village, and hamlet churchyard in the land.”

Now it's understandable that not everyone would know this history of the day, or even the technical meaning of the day (although Lord knows they should), but you'd think that someone who had attained the lofty heights of being elected a member of the US House of Representatives would at least be vaguely conversant in the facts surrounding the day... or have someone on staff who knows this stuff or is able to look it up on Google or something. But Ilhan Omar, always proving that expectations can never be too low, has once again stepped in to remind even the dumbest and most intellectually incurious Americans that they too can one day rise to the position of Congressperson.

On #MemorialDay, we honor the heroic men and women who served our country.



We owe them more than our gratitude – they have more than earned access to quality mental health services, job opportunities, housing assistance, and the benefits they were promised. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) May 27, 2024

(Note: After this story was completed Omar's account deleted the tweet, but the internet is forever)

That's a Veterans Day message, Ilhan. Those we honor and remember on Memorial Day are no longer in much need of quality mental health services and job opportunities, what with being dead.

Oh no. Quickly take this down!! Just like the faux pas with your Easter message, honoring people who served our country and giving them services is NOT what Memorial Day is about. This is offensive to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for all of us. — Be curious. Ask questions. (@EPLindaLou) May 27, 2024

Wrong National Holiday for this post. — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) May 27, 2024

Veterans Day is in November. — Jason (@jstan_7561) May 27, 2024

She's only off by half a year, that's not so bad right?

You realize Memorial Day honors the fallen, right ? You are clueless about the difference between that and Veterans Day — Jeanne Ann Farrell (@JeanneAnnFarre2) May 27, 2024

This is an utterly remarkable level of stupidity — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) May 27, 2024

You have no clue what Memorial Day even is, do you? — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) May 27, 2024

She clearly does not, but in fairness they likely weren't teaching kids about the meaning of American holidays in whatever was passing for 'schools' in Mogadishu back in the 80's and 90's.

Congratulations on showing Americans you’re an idiot. — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) May 27, 2024

You seemed to have confused Veterans Day with Memorial Day. Why am I not surprised? — Troy Hithe (@TAH6988) May 27, 2024

How is this a real post?



Keep a watch out for open positions with Omar's social media team cause someone's getting fired for incompetence. — Peregrine's Perch (@PeregrinesPerch) May 27, 2024

Yeah... you shouldn't hold your breath on that one. Ilhan Omar has more important things to worry about than what day is meant for what when it comes to America's servicemembers, assuming she ever thinks of Americas servicemembers in a positive light at all which seems doubtful.

1) You’re confusing Veteran’s Day with Memorial Day

2) I thought we had the VA for all of that

3) How do we give those things to dead people (see 1) — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) May 27, 2024

Yup.

Hoo boy, who wants to tell her. https://t.co/JBuDHGfaRX — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 27, 2024

Tell me you don't understand America and have no business being in Congress without telling me you don't understand America and have no business being in Congress. We celebrate those who gave the ultimate sacrifice today. Antisemite and an idiot. Bad combo. https://t.co/QA5aNCWs58 — Stu Parker (@stuparker1) May 27, 2024

A sitting congresswoman who doesn’t know the difference between Memorial Day (those fallen) and Veterans Day (those who served and are still alive) shame that democrats have no idea about anything military. https://t.co/s5SgtO5isj — cja (@Cynthia45269) May 27, 2024

Oh they know about it, but only as something that they think of as being a tool of oppression used against other countries. Anybody who thinks Ilhan Omar actually grieves for American dead hasn't been paying attention.

Surely there's someone in Minnesota's 5th Congressional district who knows even the smallest amount about America and its history, and maybe that person can be someone who actually likes America as well. Is that too much to ask of them as they select their representation in Congress? Apparently so.







