Joe Biden Again Compares Losing His Son to Police Officers Being Killed in...
The Day the Music Died: Chuck E. Cheese Pulls the Plug on Animatronic...
KJP Sets New BS Record Trying to Spin Biden Out of Massive Repeated...
Nina Turner EMBARRASSES Herself With Another Hot Take on What McDonald’s Workers Should...
Here We Go Again: Barge Strikes Bridge in Galveston, Collapses Rail Line and...
Trump/Biden Debates Confirmed, Can Joe Save Failing Campaign?
Bill Kristol Gets Jump on 2024 Election Denial, Says If Trump Wins It's...
Journo FOIA'd Never Before Seen CBP Data and GUESS WHAT (Trump Should Show...
Calif. Progressives' 'Fixes' to Policy Backfire Spotlights Self-Perpetuating Lunacy of the...
And You Thought Hot Flashes Were Bad: Sen. Patty Murray Announces Bipartisan Federal...
Nancy Pelosi Among Dems Nervously Cringing After Biden Agreed to Debate Trump
'Seems Like an Issue': CNN Reporter Helps Biden Campaign Push Anti-Trump Debate Merch
Bill Maher Decides to Reshare His 2018 Interview With Stormy Daniels and Things...
TDS Update! Rachel Maddow Spots a New Way Republicans Show They're 'in the...

Norms: Biden Campaign Informs Commission of Presidential Debates It's Out of Step

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on May 15, 2024
AP Photo/Chris Seward

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Joe Biden released a video (that was 13 seconds long and had at least five edits) challenging Donald Trump to a debate: "Well, make my day, pal," he taunted.

Advertisement

Remarkably, CNN already has a debate scheduled for June 27, almost as if it were coordinated. The debate will not be hosted by the Commission of Presidential Debates, a huge break in norms — instead, it will be done according to the Biden camp's demands, including no audience, no Robert F. Kennedy Jr., moderators must be from CBS, ABC, CNN or Telemundo, and Trump's mic will be cut off while Biden speaks. Trump has accepted nonetheless.

Why go around the Commission of Presidential Debates? Well, for one thing, Kennedy would be eligible to participate, and he might siphon votes away from Biden. The Biden-Harris campaign sent a letter to the commission with a lengthy explanation of why Biden wouldn't be participating in the Commission of Presidential Debates' announced dates in 2024.

Recommended

Nina Turner EMBARRASSES Herself With Another Hot Take on What McDonald’s Workers Should Be Paid
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

All right, what does the letter say? "The Commission's model of building huge spectacles with large audiences at great expense simply isn't necessary or conducive to good debates." So no audience, then. The campaign goes all the way back to the original televised debates in 1960 as "a better, more cost-efficient way to proceed."

Also, the commission "was unable or unwilling to enforce the rules in the 2020 debates."

Come on, man.

Advertisement

Exactly.

We would really like to see Kennedy up at the podium with the other two candidates. He's earned his place there, but Biden's campaign won't allow it. We thought we were fighting against the end of democracy and instead we're getting candidates frozen out and taken off of the ballot.

***



Tags: CAMPAIGN DEBATE JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nina Turner EMBARRASSES Herself With Another Hot Take on What McDonald’s Workers Should Be Paid
Amy Curtis
KJP Sets New BS Record Trying to Spin Biden Out of Massive Repeated Lies About Inflation
Doug P.
The Day the Music Died: Chuck E. Cheese Pulls the Plug on Animatronic Band
Amy Curtis
Journo FOIA'd Never Before Seen CBP Data and GUESS WHAT (Trump Should Show This at the Debates)
Doug P.
Joe Biden Again Compares Losing His Son to Police Officers Being Killed in the Line of Duty
Brett T.
Here We Go Again: Barge Strikes Bridge in Galveston, Collapses Rail Line and Cutting Off Small Island
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Nina Turner EMBARRASSES Herself With Another Hot Take on What McDonald’s Workers Should Be Paid Amy Curtis
Advertisement