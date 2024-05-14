President Joe Biden Lies Again About Inflation When He Took Office

As our own Grateful Calvin wrote about earlier, CNN presidential fact-checker Daniel Dale seems to have returned from his long vacation to fact-check presidential candidate Donald Trump and his wild claims that the price of bacon has tripled when it's really only doubled. Weird we didn't hear from Dale when the current president, Joe Biden, told 15 lies during a 17-minute interview with CNN's Erin Burnett a couple of weeks ago.

Among Biden's claims was that inflation was at 9 percent when he came into office. It was actually 1.4 percent. This doesn't take a lot of research to find out.

Biden did an exclusive interview with Yahoo News this week and once again claimed he inherited a 9 percent inflation rate from President Trump.

Biden — for the second time in less than a week — falsely claims inflation "was at 9%" when he took office.



It was 1.4%. pic.twitter.com/lmiX9SFhjS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 14, 2024

"President Biden: Inflation Has Gone Slightly Up."

Inflation is hurting Biden in the polls; no matter how successful they claim Bidenomics has been, people shop for groceries every week and know better. So of course he's lying about it. Where did he get 9 percent?

He's either senile and doesn't remember what it was in January 2021 or he's a pathological liar.



Not sure which one is worse. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) May 14, 2024

The inflation time line and Biden excuses pic.twitter.com/NjqcBZQBzw — Charles R. Smith🔹 (@softwarnet) May 14, 2024

Fact check — Faye (@Fayevalentino2) May 14, 2024

Where are the fact-checkers?

He is totally programmed to say and do what he is told. — R🤘🏻L (@TexasRobbin) May 14, 2024

I honestly don’t think he even knows. — Fted (@Fted05351247) May 14, 2024

Doesn’t anybody tell him? Or are they just letting him dig his own grave? — BBallMom (@boss_lady567) May 14, 2024

Why does no one correct him? — Patrick (@Patrick66108514) May 14, 2024

Why does nobody call him out on this?! — JSmoove (@GameDayGlitch) May 14, 2024

Give the guy a break — his uncle was shot down and eaten by cannibals.

@ddale8 waiting on that fact check. — Wade Brazoswood (@wadebrazoswood) May 14, 2024

Somebody tell his “handlers” this isn’t working — Johnny Tubb (@JohnnyTubb) May 14, 2024

Which of his handlers told him inflation was at 9 percent and he should just run with it?

He don’t know. Can’t be too hard on the guy. He’s trying his best. — RHunter (@rhunter_) May 14, 2024

He is a pathological liar. The guy lies — repeatedly — about his son dying in Iraq. He'll lie about anything.

Someone sent him out there with this 9 percent nonsense. Who was it?

