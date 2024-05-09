Report: Biden Admin Waives Sanctions on Arms Sales to Qatar, Lebanon, Iraq

A Lavish Donation to the Miami Police Department Ruffles Some Feathers on Twitter
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on May 09, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Apparently, the Biden administration was trying to keep President Joe Biden's withholding of military aid to Israel quiet until he was able to deliver his speech on antisemitism on Tuesday. NBC spokesman John Kirby wouldn't confirm the reporting. But it seems to have been confirmed. Biden sat down for a softball interview with CNN's Erin Burnett Wednesday and said if Israel invades the city of Rafah, the U.S. will stop supplying it with artillery shells, bombs for fighter jets, and other offensive weapons. Rafah is apparently Biden's old boss's "red line in the sand."

Adam Kredo reports for the Washington Free Beacon Thursday that the day before the Biden administration announced it was withholding offensive military aid to Israel, "it issued a sanctions waiver to bypass congressional prohibitions on arms sales to a host of Arab nations that boycott the Jewish state, including Hamas ally Qatar and Iran-controlled Lebanon."

On Tuesday—just a day before President Joe Biden threatened to withhold key weapons deliveries from Israel if the country moves forward with an incursion in the Gaza Strip's Rafah neighborhood—the State Department informed Congress that it intends to bypass laws that bar the United States from selling weapons to nations that boycott Israel, according to a copy of the notification obtained by the Free Beacon.

The Biden administration, which has waived these sanctions in the past, said in the notification that it intends to extend the waiver through April 30, 2025, allowing weapons to be sent to a host of nations that work closely with the Hamas terror group and other Iran-backed terror proxies.

While the administration determined that these countries engage in Israel boycotts, a condition that triggers American anti-boycott laws, bypassing these restrictions remains "in the U.S. national interest" to maintain regional stability, according to the waiver. But this justification is drawing scrutiny on Capitol Hill as the Biden administration threatens key arms shipments to Israel in a bid to force it into abandoning its campaign to eradicate Hamas.

"Drawing scrutiny on Capitol Hill." Sen. Ted Cruz told the Free Beacon, "The Biden administration's policy toward Israel and around the world is to punish our allies and boost our enemies."

The Obama Bros have been supporting Biden's withholding of aid and saying that it would be hard to overstate the catastrophe if Israel went on the hunt for Hamas in Rafah.

Kredo further reports:

The administration provided a similar rationale for Qatar—which provides shelter to Hamas's top leadership—saying an extension of the sanctions waiver "is in the U.S. national interest as it underscores the strength of our bilateral relationship, which is crucial to maintaining security in the region."

Qatar's central role in hostage talks between Israel and Hamas has recently become a subject of GOP consternation given the country's status as Hamas's top patron. Some lawmakers have called on the Biden administration to end its reliance on Qatar and increase pressure on the country to expel Hamas.

Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

Well, they're under a lot of pressure from trust-fund babies who've set up encampments at their $ 80,000-a-year universities.

As we learned last month, the Biden administration, which has released billions in sanctions to Iran, was OK with the rocket attack on Israel as long as it stayed "within certain limits."

***

Tags: IRAQ ISRAEL JOE BIDEN QATAR SANCTIONS

