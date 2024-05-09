Report: Biden Admin Waives Sanctions on Arms Sales to Qatar, Lebanon, Iraq

Apparently, the Biden administration was trying to keep President Joe Biden's withholding of military aid to Israel quiet until he was able to deliver his speech on antisemitism on Tuesday. NBC spokesman John Kirby wouldn't confirm the reporting. But it seems to have been confirmed. Biden sat down for a softball interview with CNN's Erin Burnett Wednesday and said if Israel invades the city of Rafah, the U.S. will stop supplying it with artillery shells, bombs for fighter jets, and other offensive weapons. Rafah is apparently Biden's old boss's "red line in the sand."

Advertisement

Adam Kredo reports for the Washington Free Beacon Thursday that the day before the Biden administration announced it was withholding offensive military aid to Israel, "it issued a sanctions waiver to bypass congressional prohibitions on arms sales to a host of Arab nations that boycott the Jewish state, including Hamas ally Qatar and Iran-controlled Lebanon."

SCOOP: Day Before Biden Announced Freeze on Arms Sales to Israel, Admin Issued Sanctions Waiver Allowing Arms Sales to Hamas-ally Qatar, Lebanon, Iraq -- Waiver bypasses sanctions on weapon sales to countries that boycott Israel https://t.co/xXiXwaE6Dw — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) May 9, 2024

On Tuesday—just a day before President Joe Biden threatened to withhold key weapons deliveries from Israel if the country moves forward with an incursion in the Gaza Strip's Rafah neighborhood—the State Department informed Congress that it intends to bypass laws that bar the United States from selling weapons to nations that boycott Israel, according to a copy of the notification obtained by the Free Beacon. The Biden administration, which has waived these sanctions in the past, said in the notification that it intends to extend the waiver through April 30, 2025, allowing weapons to be sent to a host of nations that work closely with the Hamas terror group and other Iran-backed terror proxies. While the administration determined that these countries engage in Israel boycotts, a condition that triggers American anti-boycott laws, bypassing these restrictions remains "in the U.S. national interest" to maintain regional stability, according to the waiver. But this justification is drawing scrutiny on Capitol Hill as the Biden administration threatens key arms shipments to Israel in a bid to force it into abandoning its campaign to eradicate Hamas.

"Drawing scrutiny on Capitol Hill." Sen. Ted Cruz told the Free Beacon, "The Biden administration's policy toward Israel and around the world is to punish our allies and boost our enemies."

Biden is an Obama proxy. — F. E. Fortner (@FEFortner) May 9, 2024

The Obama Bros have been supporting Biden's withholding of aid and saying that it would be hard to overstate the catastrophe if Israel went on the hunt for Hamas in Rafah.

Upside down — scandalous — revolting https://t.co/Twrrhj0amx — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 9, 2024

We have traitors running this country — eviek (@eviek5355) May 9, 2024

Iraq is probably a different thing, but Lebanon is just going straight into Hezbollah hands.



Heaping sin upon sin is a hell of a way to run for election. — Ran Harpaz (@RanHarpaz) May 9, 2024

If this is true, this would be a massive policy shift for the administration as it would signal direct support against Israel. Biden needs to address these details immediately. — AhDonnelly (@AhDonnelly) May 9, 2024

First Afghanistan, now Israel. Epic fuck-ups in the middle east by the Biden administration. — Argonot (@JLat55) May 9, 2024

Kredo further reports:

The administration provided a similar rationale for Qatar—which provides shelter to Hamas's top leadership—saying an extension of the sanctions waiver "is in the U.S. national interest as it underscores the strength of our bilateral relationship, which is crucial to maintaining security in the region." Qatar's central role in hostage talks between Israel and Hamas has recently become a subject of GOP consternation given the country's status as Hamas's top patron. Some lawmakers have called on the Biden administration to end its reliance on Qatar and increase pressure on the country to expel Hamas.

Advertisement

I know you don't want kamala... but this has gone on way too long. Impeach biden. — Kathy Wills (@thecatsblack) May 9, 2024

Is he actively aiding terror-aligned proxies?

That seems… indefensible. — ✡️🎗️🍌 Maccabirdee 🟦 (@TWreninator) May 9, 2024

Biden just became Hamas’ best friend. Hezbollah and Iran are also watching. This is a huge ‘green light’ for all of them to continue attacking 🇮🇱 and, by cutting arms to 🇮🇱, Biden just lengthened the Israel/Hamas conflict by some indefinite duration. — Amir_Fuhl 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇦🇷 (@SoulSoldSeprtly) May 9, 2024

Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

We are experiencing treason right in front of eyes. How can this happen in the United States? Who will bring these people to justice? — who cares anymore.... (@hackedoff2) May 9, 2024

Because the US is now run by the communists, they align with the Muslim world… it’s called the Red-Green Axis. — Steve Johnson 🇺🇸 (@StvJnsn) May 9, 2024

I’m curious why he isn’t being impeached yet? — Joe Biden’s Uncle (@cannibals8me) May 9, 2024

People throw around the world lawless all the time, but with the Biden administration it’s 100% true — Ron Alter (@ralter006) May 9, 2024

They want to prolong conflict, they literally just pressed pause on Israel, now switched to Hamas and pressed play. — The Altcoin Gambit (@AltcoinGambit) May 9, 2024

Well, they're under a lot of pressure from trust-fund babies who've set up encampments at their $ 80,000-a-year universities.

Advertisement

As we learned last month, the Biden administration, which has released billions in sanctions to Iran, was OK with the rocket attack on Israel as long as it stayed "within certain limits."

***