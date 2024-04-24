New York Magazine Profiles Will Stancil, 'One of Politics Twitter's Most Inescapable Power Users'

We've done a handful of posts on Will Stancil, who's running for the Minnesota State House of Representatives and calls everyone who disagrees with him a Nazi. Stancil reminds us we've had inflation before and no one complained about then. (It was under Jimmy Carter, who used to be the worst president until Joe Biden was elected.) As far as the Biden administration's rewriting of Title IX to change "sex" to "gender identity," it's only obsessive bigots who are concerned. "The anti-trans obsessives are just beyond my comprehension," he posted. "How do you become so fixated on something that affects you so little and not wonder if maybe there’s something broken deep within yourself." If you're an "egg producer," it affects you.

New York Magazine decided to give Twitter troll Stancil some free campaign space:

One of Politics Twitter's most inescapable power users, Will Stancil (@whstancil), is running for an open seat in the Minnesota State House of Representatives. If he prevails, he may end up doing more than any of his online antagonists ever expected https://t.co/TPoDRVdqVs — New York Magazine (@NYMag) April 24, 2024

Stancil was hardly the only person on Twitter making Pollyannaish arguments about Bidenomics this past year, but he distinguished himself both by his tone and by his stubborn refusal to back down against his many, many critics. By my rough count, Stancil tweeted about the economy around 150 times in December alone, or about five times a day.… My personal favorite, on December 13: “For the crime of pointing out the economy looks very strong, I was already getting pummeled by cosplay Twitter communists. Thanks to Nate Silver’s entry into the debate, I’m now being swarmed by the right-wing anti-vax types who love him. This must be how Poland felt in 1939.” I could go on, but these give a sense of how Stancil uses Twitter: persistently, repetitively, hyperbolically, and sometimes in all caps.

They left out how many times he calls people Nazis. We searched his timeline and found too many to count.

Hey, he's enough of a power user to inspire us to write a couple of posts about him. He's distinguished by being hated by both the Left and the Right:

At least he's Minnesota's problem, with our apologies to our readers in Minnesota.

