Will Stancil's Mischaracterization of Opposition to Transgender Activism BACKFIRES

Will Stancil, a candidate for the Minnesota House, was likely looking for a reaction when he posted his narrow-minded accusation on Twitter/X against opponents of the recent push to force the normalization of transgenderism on society.

Will got the attention he was seeking, and we couldn't help but laugh at how angry he got as a result. What were you expecting, dude?

The anti-trans obsessives are just beyond my comprehension. How do you become so fixated on something that affects you so little and not wonder if maybe there’s something broken deep within yourself — Will Stancil (@whstancil) April 19, 2024

It's not exactly like Stancil put forward a well-reasoned argument in support of his transgender activism. He lobbed a bad-faith grenade into the Twittersphere (X-osphere?), completely mischaracterizing the opposition and calling them broken.

He even doubled down more directly:

“I spend every waking minute of every day worried that someone, somewhere, might be breaking a bunch of gender rules I learned in kindergarten. I am a normal person seeking truth and definitely not in the grip of some kind of lurid bigotry” — Will Stancil (@whstancil) April 19, 2024

Nobody spends every waking minute worried about trans people. In fact, most of us would prefer not to think about it all, but people like Will Stancil decided we should be forced to comply with every aspect of their ideology.

And, yes, even kindergarteners know the difference between boys and girls. That's why folks like Will are trying to indoctrinate them early. The normal state of sex and gender is clear.

What Stancil is employing here is the typical (perhaps only?) playbook of the modern leftist. Any opposition to their worldview is blamed on 'hate' and 'bigotry'. It's convenient for Will because there's no obligation to debate a hateful person.

It's a lazy, unthinking person's tactic that plays on people's desire to be polite.

Well, guess what, Will? It's not working anymore.

The feedback came fast and hit hard. Will Stancil did not like it.

It can be hard for some men to grasp how important female sports and spaces are to women and girls. You place so little value on our safety and dignity that our activism is beyond your comprehension. — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) April 19, 2024

It's almost like the sudden attempt to upend centuries of societal norms in the U.S. actually does affect people more than a little, Will.

Everyone: It does affect us



Will: you’re broken.



Actually Will, you’re broken if you can’t see that this impacts everyone. Wake up. — No to Bullshit (@ShrekKeplr) April 19, 2024

It does, and Will's denial of that is just beyond comprehension.

Transgenderism is not new, and most of us were happy to ignore adults doing what they want until they told women they had to entertain men in their restrooms, men to shut up and accept them in your wives' and daughters' private spaces, parents to sit back while they attempted to indoctrinate your children at school, girls to take a back seat to boys in sporting competitions, women that womanhood is not real, society to confirm basic untruths by demanding the use of inaccurate pronouns, and everyone to look the other way while pro-transgender extremists opened the floodgates to irreversible medical procedures on confused children.

So 'little'.

Yeah, we've all been affected now, Will. Maybe you shouldn't have done that?

You are so intellectually challenged that you don't even comprehend the problem.



Is rewriting society around a nebulous new religion a small issue of an everyone issue?



Because that is what is happening. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) April 19, 2024

Bingo.

It's hard to believe Stancil even believes his own claim about the effect on society. The opposition to transgender activism is not exactly a 'far-right' position any longer, even though Stancil tries to paint it that way. It has boiled over into non-right-leaning populations, becoming a point of contention with many traditional feminists.

Let me guess. You don't have kids? — I,Hypocrite (@lporiginalg) April 20, 2024

I have three young daughters. You obviously don't think it matters because it doesn't "affect you."



Maybe gain some empathy and realize that all change takes consensus. — Austin Dunn (@AustinDunno) April 19, 2024

It's always amazing how those holding themselves up as the gatekeepers of empathy fail so miserably to understand their opponents might have reasonable objections.

Yes, if you have a daughter, and you're told that a man (those are the ones with penises) is now allowed in her locker room and a boy is now allowed to compete with her in the sport she's been working at for years to excel at so she can earn a college scholarship, it sort of becomes your business in a big way.

All sane people take a natural interest in objective reality and notice when language is twisted in attempt to cater to those who wish to pretend objective reality doesn’t exist. Men are men. They shouldn’t play women’s sports or use their personal spaces. https://t.co/0QoRKBw1Pk — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) April 20, 2024

That is the overriding impact to all of society by the radical transgender activists: An assault on reality.

Yes, it matters to be told you must deny reality. Nobody should be expected to do that.

The truth is simple: It is not normal to feel as though you are a girl when you have a penis or a boy when you have a vagina. That's it. Nothing more. Every honest person should be able to agree with that basic premise.

How we respond to and help people who find themselves in that unfortunate predicament is the question at hand, and for Will Stancil to pretend that any opposition to his approach is based on hate is simply dishonest.

Well, for me it was mainly the horror at 10 year olds being referred for medical treatments that had no proven benefits and introduced significant and irreversible changes including loss of fertility. That’s caused me significant unease. — Sarah Phillimore (@SVPhillimore) April 19, 2024

Eh, no biggie. Just shut up and ignore it, right?

it doesn't affect me "so little"



that's the problem



I didn't care when it was some people who wanted to live how they wanted. But they took that and decided they would bully people into not even being able to say what a "woman" is. Now it's a problem. — Baron Von Tweetz (@rationalhumanis) April 19, 2024

We really didn't care. That was before the Will Stancils of the world decided we would be made to care.

Mission accomplished?

Maybe stop throwing trans propaganda in people’s faces 24/7 and you’ll find people have far less concern.

Instead, the trans agenda is becoming forced into more avenues, and thus you get resistance. https://t.co/jSS9jFDKn1 — Brad Slager - Scrubbing Down In a Bloodbath (@MartiniShark) April 20, 2024

Exactly.

The democrat anti-woman movement will continue until morale improves. https://t.co/VmBEcik11H — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) April 20, 2024

LOL. Yep, it appears they're just going to double down harder. That's not going to end well for them.

Stancil got a bit flustered at the response and revealed something unsurprising about himself: He acts like the person who accuses you of being.

This is what transphobic hate merchants believe: “Everyone’s thinking it.” To them it seems so natural and normal to be repulsed by trans people; they cannot comprehend that stable, secure Americans don’t really care and regard the issue with a shrug. https://t.co/YPONjY8hLv — Will Stancil (@whstancil) April 19, 2024

Yes, transgenderism is not normal.

Stancil adds in the 'repulsed by trans people' part to further his 'you're just bigots' tactic.

The vast majority of people are not 'repulsed' by a kid who is confused about his or her gender. We feel sorry for them and would prefer they get help from someone other than a chemical-pushing activist who has an incentive to create more trans people. We are repulsed by people like that.

It’s why, cycle after cycle, the right tries to campaign on transphobia, and cycle after cycle, it falls flat. They can’t imagine decent voters who want to live and let live, they assume everyone’s hearts are as black and hateful as theirs. — Will Stancil (@whstancil) April 19, 2024

'They assume everyone's hearts are as black and hateful as theirs.'

Pot, meet Kettle.

When challenged on his claim that there is a 'hate mob' of anti-trans bigots, Stancil responded in the hypocritical fashion we've come to expect from many on the Left.

But I'm sure this has nothing to do with far-right politics. It's just Alabama, Mississippi, West Virginia, Arkansas, Louisiana, Idaho, Missouri, and Indiana all following the bleeding edge of scientific inquiry, as is their wont. — Will Stancil (@whstancil) April 19, 2024

Yeah, we see you Mr. Stancil. While accusing others of being bigoted, he paints entire portions of the country as uneducated rubes.

Perhaps Will Stancil needs to revisit the meaning of the word 'bigotry'.

According to conservative luminary Chris Rufo, if you don’t hate trans people, you’re soft and weak, like a woman. To be a REAL man you need to be an insecure transphobic bigot pic.twitter.com/nSs7NrI8w2 — Will Stancil (@whstancil) April 19, 2024

Stancil really didn't like a sarcastic shot leveled at him by Chris Rufo, and there probably were some women thinking, 'Hold on Chris, don't compare me to this dude', but it did rile Stancil enough to make him admit what we already knew.

I hate these people and their prejudice. I will fight them and their poisonous ideology forever. Help elect me. and I promise I will never, ever give an inch to them. Ever.



Trans people are welcome in Minnesota. These bigots are not. https://t.co/JxOQtAwyJk — Will Stancil (@whstancil) April 19, 2024

Advertisement

'I hate these people and their prejudice.' He could have just left it at the 'prejudice' he imagines in his opponents, but he chose his words on purpose. He hates 'these people'. Maybe he should wonder if there’s something broken deep within himself.

Hate, you see, is the perfect weapon for those who can't defend their ideas. It's abhorrent to be hateful, unless, of course, you're hating those you've deemed to be hateful. In that case, being hateful is a virtue.

How convenient for Will Stancil.