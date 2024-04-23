FIRE THEM: Barnard Faculty March on President’s Office, Demand Halt to Suspensions

Barnard is the sister school to Columbia from which Rep. Ilhan Omar's daughter was suspended and left "homeless" and hungry (they wouldn't let her into the dorms or the cafeteria). And now we have a faculty revolt, with professors marching to the president's office chanting, "No more suspensions!" As Jon Lovitz just asked, "What the hell are you being taught?" They're being taught to hate America and Jews.

NEW: Faculty in revolt!



Barnard faculty marched to President Rosenbury’s office calling for no suspensions for student protestors: pic.twitter.com/G2vAYVhscx — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) April 22, 2024

Don't they have classes to teach? Oh, that's right, all of the students are in the Gaza "Liberation Zone" in their tents.

Fire them. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 23, 2024

If the faculty resigns in protest, we can solve two problems at once. https://t.co/skiWWI6r7n — (((tedfrank))) (@tedfrank) April 23, 2024

"Good... since you're all here..." — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) April 23, 2024

Imagine how many positions that opens up. — Seamus McS (@McsSeamus) April 23, 2024





If those professors feel so strongly about Hamas, they need to volunteer to go help the freedom fighters in Gaza. — Cornpopski (@BeardofSense) April 23, 2024

Shut it down, refund the non-offending students' tuition, and put something useful on the land. — Claude Rains, Zombie (@CRainsZombie) April 23, 2024

Not to be outdone, faculty members at Columbia also walked out in solidarity with the pro-Hamas protesters.

Columbia faculty have staged a walk out to oppose the university’s decision to arrest members of the pro-terror mob.



As far as I know, 0️⃣ faculty have walked out in protest of the harassment of Jewish students. pic.twitter.com/Yqq6a1svfG — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) April 22, 2024

Massive faculty walkout at @Columbia opposing the university’s decision to call in NYPD on Palestine solidarity protests: pic.twitter.com/DcCSxObtx9 — Bassam Khawaja (@Bassam_Khawaja) April 22, 2024

The universities built an entirely Woke culture. They raised hell any time Woke campus culture was challenged, anywhere in the country.



I sincerely hope they’re completely torn apart by the monster they created. https://t.co/V3vUZmHJPc — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 22, 2024

Faculty are a major source of the problem. Anti-Zionist faculty see activism as a central part of their teaching role. There is almost no counter-balance, pro-Israel faculty with rare exceptions don't get hired b/c the hiring committees are run by anti-Zionists. Academia is… https://t.co/Cs0QErii95 — William A. Jacobson (@wajacobson) April 23, 2024

"… Academia is broken beyond repair."

Ayn Rand wrote an essay in the 1960s to explain the apparent paradox that the leftists were attacking the very universities whose leaders were the most sympathetic to their cause - they were a soft target. — Interesting Times (@FreeTheBee22) April 22, 2024

Colleges do not need to exist. They do not manufacture anything or provide an essential service. They can shut down, fire everyone and sell the real estate. Watch. — Persuasion Magazine (@PERSUASIONMGZN) April 23, 2024

I really don't think they can be saved.



Shut them all down.



Fire everyone.



Start from scratch. — Chuck (@ItsChuck66) April 23, 2024

When you've lost control of your student body and your faculty as well, you have some decisions to make.

If the uni's administration had any balls, they'd just shutter the whole campus. Lock all the doors. Post armed security everywhere. Fire all the staff and faculty. Dismiss all the students. Ride out the wave using the endowment funds. Just close. — J.T. Davis (@jtdavis87) April 22, 2024

They probably have no idea that calling the police because radicals have taken over the administrative offices is considered normal everywhere else. — vertok (@Vertok55) April 22, 2024

Great example of taking seriously the fact that "There are a lot more of us than there are of them." The "ruling class" needs to be taken down completely. Nothing they do is in our interest. — Kitt (@Kittfornow) April 22, 2024

As soon as they start to expel, deport and arrest, you’ll see how fast your Hamas movement stops — Lily (@Leti98235) April 22, 2024

Classes were canceled, so what were they walking out of ? — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) April 23, 2024

We thought they were supposed to be doing remote learning because it wasn't safe for certain students to come to class.

They'll be back. They need their paychecks. People need to pay their bills at the end of the day. All those faculty aren't going to just leave their jobs. — Andrea Karshan | #JusticeforMalkiRoth (@karshanandrea) April 22, 2024

Hope you get deported — Max (@MaxNordau) April 22, 2024

Lock the doors, fire them all. Hard reset. — Compass | Prime (@PlotACourse) April 22, 2024

And they're not even pretending this is just about students' First Amendment rights. They haven't walked out for any other cause.

Seriously, fire them.

