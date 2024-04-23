RIP: Terry Carter, Groundbreaking Actor from Original 'Battlestar Galactica', 'McCloud', D...
FIRE THEM: Barnard Faculty March on President’s Office, Demand Halt to Suspensions

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on April 23, 2024
Twitchy/Sam J.

Barnard is the sister school to Columbia from which Rep. Ilhan Omar's daughter was suspended and left "homeless" and hungry (they wouldn't let her into the dorms or the cafeteria). And now we have a faculty revolt, with professors marching to the president's office chanting, "No more suspensions!" As Jon Lovitz just asked, "What the hell are you being taught?" They're being taught to hate America and Jews. 

Don't they have classes to teach? Oh, that's right, all of the students are in the Gaza "Liberation Zone" in their tents.


Not to be outdone, faculty members at Columbia also walked out in solidarity with the pro-Hamas protesters.

"… Academia is broken beyond repair."

When you've lost control of your student body and your faculty as well, you have some decisions to make.

We thought they were supposed to be doing remote learning because it wasn't safe for certain students to come to class.

And they're not even pretending this is just about students' First Amendment rights. They haven't walked out for any other cause.

Seriously, fire them.

***


