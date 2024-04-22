Another Win: Judge Rules That Donald Trump's $175 Million Bond Stands

As Twitchy reported over the weekend, New York Attorney General Letitia James, who campaigned on getting Donald Trump, had argued that Trump's $175 million bond — reduced from $464,576,230.62 by an appeals court —should be rejected. James can't wait to start seizing Trump's buildings and other assets. But the judge allowed Trump's bond to stand.

Advertisement

Letitia James tried to force Trump to pay a $454 million bond.



SHE FAILED.



An appeals court lowered the bond and Trump posted it.



Letitia James then tried to REJECT the bond.



SHE FAILED AGAIN.



No wonder Letitia’s vengeance has become so desperate— she’s a LOSER! — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 22, 2024

HA! The court just ruled that the $175M bond posted by Trump, can stand with amendments and financial disclosures and reporting.



This comes after Leticia James tried to disallow the bond on "financial technicalities."



Suck on that, James! pic.twitter.com/ofPyDVTqFB — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) April 22, 2024

Will she put out another "How's everyone feeling today? tweet?

Letitia James tried to stall Trump’s appeal with a technicality. They never wanted Trump to appeal which is why bond order was so high in the first place. Then when Trump put pressure on, getting it significantly lowered, they came up with this technicality to stall. What now? — Julie (@jules4u11) April 22, 2024

Even though the trial is a sham and political prosecution, a win Is a win👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — curtisjd (@curtisjd4) April 22, 2024

But but all the paid shills on here were saying James was going to start "seizing his assets"! You mean they were lying? NO Way! 🤣🤣 — Kenny Powers🇺🇸 (@Kenn_Fn_Powers) April 22, 2024

She had already started the process to seize Trump's Seven Springs golf course and an estate.

@NewYorkStateAG suck on that your wicked loser! No matter how many times you try to cheat, eventually, the TRUTH will find you and, like today, you lose! — Joan Celia (@CeliaJss777) April 22, 2024

Let’s not act like $175 million was an acceptable amount! — JDO Post 🇺🇸 (@JDOPost) April 22, 2024

True.

Imagine trying so hard only to fail. — Lost (@djdubmasterflex) April 22, 2024

Letitia James is a walking miscarriage of justice. — Dutch Burke (@DutchBurke) April 22, 2024

Some people are saying this is actually a loss for Trump, but now he can appeal. And Letitia James didn't get what she wanted.

***



