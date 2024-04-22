Another Win: Judge Rules That Donald Trump's $175 Million Bond Stands

'Biden's Newest Handler': #EarthDay Brought Biden and AOC MUCH Closer Together (Caption Th...
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on April 22, 2024
Justin Lane/Pool Photo via AP

As Twitchy reported over the weekend, New York Attorney General Letitia James, who campaigned on getting Donald Trump, had argued that Trump's $175 million bond — reduced from $464,576,230.62 by an appeals court —should be rejected. James can't wait to start seizing Trump's buildings and other assets. But the judge allowed Trump's bond to stand.

Will she put out another "How's everyone feeling today? tweet?

She had already started the process to seize Trump's Seven Springs golf course and an estate.

True.

Some people are saying this is actually a loss for Trump, but now he can appeal. And Letitia James didn't get what she wanted.

***


