Mother Jones Says the Quite Part Out Loud: When Blocking Traffic, Disruption Is...
Sen. Rand Paul Blasts 'Priorities' of Flag Wavers on the House Floor (and...
SO MUCH TOLERANCE: Hilary Cass, Author of Landmark Trans Treatment Study Faces Threats
Uh Oh! 'Climate Change Activists are Protesting Climate Change Activists Now'
We Live in the Strangest Timeline: You'll NEVER Guess Who Has Offered to...
'Turn This Into a Campaign Ad'! Dem U.S. Rep Insists 'Ukrainian/Russian Border IS...
Esquire Serves Up Attempt to Blame Trump for Self-Immolation (and Everything Else), Gets...
Will Stancil's Mischaracterization of Opposition to Transgender Activism BACKFIRES
'Highway Robbery': Here's More Info on Who's Benefitting From Biden's Loan Payoff Vote-Buy...
Count Brian Stelter Among 'Journalists' Whose Trump Rally Press Cred Requests Have Been...
DESPICABLE: Bank of America, USAA Shut Down Trump Attorney Accounts
S.F. Mayor's 'Just Imagine' Ride on China's High-Speed Rail Makes Some Points (None...
'Neverland Ranch With Craft Services': Watch Bill Maher Take on the Left's Sexualization...
Biden's Campaign Ad About Being Sharp Leads to COMEDY GOLD on X

Man Who Set Himself on Fire Left Behind Manifesto (It Wasn’t About Trump)

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on April 20, 2024
Twitter

As you know, the man who set himself on fire outside the courthouse in Manhattan where Donald Trump's "hush money" trial is being held has died.

Was he a Trump supporter protesting the kangaroo court? Was he a Joe Biden supporter trying to draw attention to the trial? Police said Friday that they didn't believe there was any indication that the self-immolation had anything to do with the Trump trial, and they were right.

Advertisement

Maxwell Azzarello, 37, from St. Augustine, Florida, left behind a manifesto explaining why he set himself on fire, and you're going to hear a lot on mainstream media about how he was a believer in right-wing conspiracy theories. There's nothing in the manifesto that's right-wing, and there's no mention of the election or party affiliation. He sounds like a believer in the "uniparty."

Here's the full manifesto:

NEW: The man who lit himself on fire outside of Trump’s trial in NYC has been identified as Max Azzarello.

“My name is Max Azzarello, and I am an investigative researcher who has set himself on fire outside of the Trump trial in Manhattan,” his manifesto read.

“This extreme act of protest is to draw attention to an urgent and important discovery: We are victims of a totalitarian con, and our own government (along with many of their allies) is about to hit us with an apocalyptic fascist world coup.”

“We are victims of a totalitarian con, and our own government (along with many of their allies) is about to hit us with an apocalyptic fascist world coup.”

“These claims sound like fantastical conspiracy theory, but they are not. They are proof of conspiracy. If you investigate this mountain of research, you will prove them too. If you learn a great deal about Ponzi schemes, you will discover that our life is a lie.”

“If you follow this story and the links below, you will discover the rotten truth of ‘post-truth America’. You will learn the scariest and stupidest story in world history. And you will realize that we are all in a desperate state of emergency that requires your action.”

“To my friends and family, witnesses and first responders, I deeply apologize for inflicting this pain upon you. But I assure you it is a drop in the bucket compared to what our government intends to inflict.”

“Because these words are true, this is an act of revolution.”

Recommended

Mother Jones Says the Quite Part Out Loud: When Blocking Traffic, Disruption Is the Point
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

So he was trying to warn us that the government was leading us into "an apocalyptic fascist world coup." It sounds like he should have set himself on fire outside the WEF or the UN.

That's a sign reading, "Trump is with Biden and they're about to fascist coup us."

Just a reminder that there's a sitting congressman repeating posting that if Trump "seizes power" again, he's going to "impose a military dictatorship and put tanks in the streets." Just pointing out that the congressman is a nutjob and his rhetoric isn't helping people like Azzarello.

He knew there'd be TV cameras there.

The release of Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale's manifesto was being argued in court this week; it seems parents are trying to assert copyright over it.

Advertisement

But back to Azzarello:

There are photos of this guy with Bill Clinton and Newt Gingrich, in which he's wearing a Bernie Sanders campaign T-shirt.

Advertisement

A lot of people in the replies are saying his method was wrong but that they agree with his message. What's scary is a lot of the campaign rhetoric against Trump isn't that far off: the "end of democracy," "fascism," etc.

Again, if the mainstream media touches on this at all, they're guaranteed to say this guy had right-wing conspiracy theories or was QAnon of something. He was mentally hill and certainly not conservative.

***


Tags: DONALD TRUMP FIRE SUICIDE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mother Jones Says the Quite Part Out Loud: When Blocking Traffic, Disruption Is the Point
Amy Curtis
DESPICABLE: Bank of America, USAA Shut Down Trump Attorney Accounts
Amy Curtis
Sen. Rand Paul Blasts 'Priorities' of Flag Wavers on the House Floor (and They Were NOT U.S. Flags)
Doug P.
SO MUCH TOLERANCE: Hilary Cass, Author of Landmark Trans Treatment Study Faces Threats
Amy Curtis
Will Stancil's Mischaracterization of Opposition to Transgender Activism BACKFIRES
FuzzyChimp
We Live in the Strangest Timeline: You'll NEVER Guess Who Has Offered to Testify on Behalf of Trump
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mother Jones Says the Quite Part Out Loud: When Blocking Traffic, Disruption Is the Point Amy Curtis
Advertisement