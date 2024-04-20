Man Who Set Himself on Fire Left Behind Manifesto (It Wasn’t About Trump)

As you know, the man who set himself on fire outside the courthouse in Manhattan where Donald Trump's "hush money" trial is being held has died.

Was he a Trump supporter protesting the kangaroo court? Was he a Joe Biden supporter trying to draw attention to the trial? Police said Friday that they didn't believe there was any indication that the self-immolation had anything to do with the Trump trial, and they were right.

Maxwell Azzarello, 37, from St. Augustine, Florida, left behind a manifesto explaining why he set himself on fire, and you're going to hear a lot on mainstream media about how he was a believer in right-wing conspiracy theories. There's nothing in the manifesto that's right-wing, and there's no mention of the election or party affiliation. He sounds like a believer in the "uniparty."

Here's the full manifesto:

NEW: The man who lit himself on fire outside of Trump’s trial in NYC has been identified as Max Azzarello. “My name is Max Azzarello, and I am an investigative researcher who has set himself on fire outside of the Trump trial in Manhattan,” his manifesto read. “This extreme act of protest is to draw attention to an urgent and important discovery: We are victims of a totalitarian con, and our own government (along with many of their allies) is about to hit us with an apocalyptic fascist world coup.” “We are victims of a totalitarian con, and our own government (along with many of their allies) is about to hit us with an apocalyptic fascist world coup.” “These claims sound like fantastical conspiracy theory, but they are not. They are proof of conspiracy. If you investigate this mountain of research, you will prove them too. If you learn a great deal about Ponzi schemes, you will discover that our life is a lie.” “If you follow this story and the links below, you will discover the rotten truth of ‘post-truth America’. You will learn the scariest and stupidest story in world history. And you will realize that we are all in a desperate state of emergency that requires your action.” “To my friends and family, witnesses and first responders, I deeply apologize for inflicting this pain upon you. But I assure you it is a drop in the bucket compared to what our government intends to inflict.” “Because these words are true, this is an act of revolution.”

So he was trying to warn us that the government was leading us into "an apocalyptic fascist world coup." It sounds like he should have set himself on fire outside the WEF or the UN.

This is horrible.



At least he didn’t harm anyone else physically. pic.twitter.com/X4ZU7ey2aE — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) April 19, 2024

That's a sign reading, "Trump is with Biden and they're about to fascist coup us."

Just a reminder that there's a sitting congressman repeating posting that if Trump "seizes power" again, he's going to "impose a military dictatorship and put tanks in the streets." Just pointing out that the congressman is a nutjob and his rhetoric isn't helping people like Azzarello.

He is profoundly mentally ill. There’s a crisis in this country. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) April 19, 2024

I had a feeling this guy had nothing to do with Trump’s trial — Bradley Productions (@productions86) April 19, 2024

He knew there'd be TV cameras there.

It’s amazing how we know everything about this guy‘s life. The car he drives, personal pictures, his manifesto, videos of him making speeches, but when a trans shoots up a school, we know nothing about them hardly. — Truth Troll Official™️ (@truthtroll_X) April 19, 2024

The release of Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale's manifesto was being argued in court this week; it seems parents are trying to assert copyright over it.

The families of the victims of Audrey Hale, the transgender school shooter, are trying to assert copyright over her manifesto to prevent it from being published. We already know she was deliberately targeting whites, but what else is in there? https://t.co/l9U4N0XlvM — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) April 18, 2024

But back to Azzarello:

I think many people believe what he said is true. It just shows that what's happening in our country is making people sick. — Mrs Denosko🇺🇸 🌝 (@Denosko1) April 19, 2024

Setting yourself on fire doesn’t make your point valid, it makes you a headline. This isn't bravery; it's madness.



People need to wake up and realize that actions should speak louder than pain.



Real change comes from strong, rational moves, not from self-destruction and chaos — John (@johnEiid) April 19, 2024

We need to do a better job of assessing mentally ill people in this country.



Imagine, in the past 50 years the amount our population has increased… yet the number of mental institutions has decreased.



More crazies are walking around today then ever before. — CHRIS’WORLD (@CHRISsW0RLD) April 19, 2024

There are photos of this guy with Bill Clinton and Newt Gingrich, in which he's wearing a Bernie Sanders campaign T-shirt.

We have a serious mental health crisis in this country.



And this accomplishes what exactly? — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) April 19, 2024

I remind everyone that just wait 24 hours and how this story will change — jb hodj 🇺🇸 (@jbhodj) April 19, 2024

Imagine what must be going on in your mind to set yourself on fire — Mr. Bigglesworth Memes 𝕏 (@Twitermytweet) April 19, 2024

He died. I wish this hadn’t happened, but he literally did it to himself. He will not become a martyr or a legend. We move on. — Jo Merrell (@JoMerrell3) April 20, 2024

I think he went down that road but discovered the evil behind that force. The deeper he went down the rabbit hole, the more hopeless all seemed — Pamela La (@PamelaLaduke) April 20, 2024

A lot of people in the replies are saying his method was wrong but that they agree with his message. What's scary is a lot of the campaign rhetoric against Trump isn't that far off: the "end of democracy," "fascism," etc.

Seems the MSM wants to bury the story. — Pamela La (@PamelaLaduke) April 20, 2024

And poof, the revolution was over with only one casualty. — Campaign for America 2.0 🇺🇸 (@DarkStarMach10) April 20, 2024

Again, if the mainstream media touches on this at all, they're guaranteed to say this guy had right-wing conspiracy theories or was QAnon of something. He was mentally hill and certainly not conservative.

