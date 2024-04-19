Speaker Johnson Under Fire, NPR Underwater, Trump Jury Under Investigation!
Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Trump Trial Courthouse; Updated With Man's Identity (Some Social Media)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:05 PM on April 19, 2024
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

This. Is. Insane.

That's not something we say every day; considering how insane the news is as of late, that's really saying something.

A man set himself on fire outside of Trump's trial courthouse earlier today. What makes this even wilder is it was caught live on Fox News.

Watch:

Wow.

From Townhall:

Moments after the final alternate jurors had been chosen on Friday afternoon, rounding out the 18-member panel set to hear the trial, Fox News Channel was live outside the courthouse for a report from the network's Eric Shawn when he spotted flames shooting high into the air from the park behind his cameraman. 

Shouting for the camera to turn before realizing the fire was not a trash can but a person, Shawn quickly called for a fire extinguisher or coats to smother the flames. Fox News quickly cut away from the feed to courtroom sketches of the Trump trial as Shawn continued calling for help.

At this time, we do not know who this man is, why he self-immolated, or what the story is but we will keep an eye on it and update as we learn more.

UPDATED

They have identified the man who set himself on fire in the protest at the Trump trial.

Authorities have identified the man as Maxwell Azzarello, 37, from St. Augustine, Florida, who arrived in the city sometime this week. Police said they had contacted his family and they were unaware he was in New York. 

Azzarello remains in critical condition and is currently intubated at Cornell Burn Center.

It is not believed that the self-immolation was related to the Trump trial taking place across the street.

###

