Do YOUR Job: Tom Cotton Forgets Role of Government, Tells Citizens to Handle...
The Price of Housing Popularizes Return to Multigenerational Living
Painful and HILARIOUS --> David Hogg Takes the Bait and Tussles with Master...
President Joe Biden Mobbed at Gas Station in Philadelphia
Any Cop Fawning Over Donald Trump Is a Dirty Cop, Plain and Simple
Pulling a Fire Alarm 'Does Not Equate to Killing Members of Congress'
NYC Resident Asks 'Why Anyone Would Ever Live in the Suburbs,’ and Twitter...
Illegal Migrant Kills Advisor to Democratic Senator Cortez Masto In Horrific Hit and...
Man Shot by Kyle Rittenhouse Protests His Appearance at Kent State
Prospective Trump Juror Gives Her Thoughts on the Former President
Yikes: NASA Confirms Space Station Debris Hit Florida Man's Home
Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Has a New 'Terrorist' Categorization for Donald Trump
NPR CEO Says the First Amendment Is the Biggest Challenge to Fighting Disinformation
Politics is Super Serious, Girl! AOC Promotes Drag Queen Dressed Like a Tree...

Enjoy This Video of a Pro-Hamas Protester 'Screaming in Pain' While Cops Remove Him

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on April 17, 2024
Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File

As Twitchy reported, "A15" was some sort of coordinated effort to shut down the country on April 15. Hamas sympathizers blocked traffic to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and blocked both lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge for five hours holding a "Stop the World for Gaza" banner.

Advertisement

These protesters go to extraordinary lengths to prove their dedication to the cause. Some glue themselves to the road. Others chain their hands together inside PVC pipe so they can't be moved.

This genius stuck his arm in a concrete barrel and screamed in pain when the police finally showed up and worked to remove him. Listen to him yelling how they're "twisting his hand" when they're telling him to just let go of the rebar.

We're sure the people of Gaza appreciated the help.

Recommended

Painful and HILARIOUS --> David Hogg Takes the Bait and Tussles with Master Troll ‘Coach'
Coucy
Advertisement

What did these people really think the end game was? That President Biden would call for a ceasefire, Israel would retreat, and the concrete would just magically melt? How did he expect this to end?

They should have left him there and traffic go around him.

***


Tags: PALESTINE PROTEST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Painful and HILARIOUS --> David Hogg Takes the Bait and Tussles with Master Troll ‘Coach'
Coucy
NYC Resident Asks 'Why Anyone Would Ever Live in the Suburbs,’ and Twitter Responds
Coucy
Any Cop Fawning Over Donald Trump Is a Dirty Cop, Plain and Simple
Brett T.
Pulling a Fire Alarm 'Does Not Equate to Killing Members of Congress'
Brett T.
Man Shot by Kyle Rittenhouse Protests His Appearance at Kent State
Brett T.
President Joe Biden Mobbed at Gas Station in Philadelphia
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Painful and HILARIOUS --> David Hogg Takes the Bait and Tussles with Master Troll ‘Coach' Coucy
Advertisement