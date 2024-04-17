Enjoy This Video of a Pro-Hamas Protester 'Screaming in Pain' While Cops Remove Him

As Twitchy reported, "A15" was some sort of coordinated effort to shut down the country on April 15. Hamas sympathizers blocked traffic to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and blocked both lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge for five hours holding a "Stop the World for Gaza" banner.

Advertisement

These protesters go to extraordinary lengths to prove their dedication to the cause. Some glue themselves to the road. Others chain their hands together inside PVC pipe so they can't be moved.

This genius stuck his arm in a concrete barrel and screamed in pain when the police finally showed up and worked to remove him. Listen to him yelling how they're "twisting his hand" when they're telling him to just let go of the rebar.

Seeing a pro-Hamas protester screaming in pain as people try to remove him from the concrete barrel he purposefully put his arm in on the Golden Gate Bridge might just be the most satisfying thing you see today. pic.twitter.com/CgDAwt0DW6 — Jaimee Michell (@thegaywhostrayd) April 17, 2024

We're sure the people of Gaza appreciated the help.

Tyranny of theater kids — Dan Peters (@TheDanPeters) April 17, 2024

But he’s just pretending to be in pain for the cameras. — Scott G (@scttfrnks) April 17, 2024

Why remove him? Just leave him there for a few weeks as a warning to others. — Ron (@pursuit0226) April 17, 2024

They’re protesting a genocide that isn’t even happening. How bizarre. — Corey Toomey (@CoreToom) April 17, 2024

He learned well from the Palestinian cause. — Max (@MaxNordau) April 17, 2024

Poor Princess! I guess the good old days of Berkeley campus protests don't play so well on a bridge between SF and Marin.



It'll be okay. Like the charges won't be dropped in three... two... one... 🙄 — Miller Frost (@frozenmiller) April 17, 2024

Total douchebag — American.357 (@ASimplePatriot) April 17, 2024

He’s screaming in performative nonsense for those on his side of the barrel. — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) April 17, 2024

Why not leave them there? — it wasn't me 🍊🇺🇸 (@808redneckify) April 17, 2024

Leave them there. Forever. They made the choice. — Ken Hart (@Hoghart1) April 17, 2024

I wish he was really in pain, the poser. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) April 17, 2024

What did these people really think the end game was? That President Biden would call for a ceasefire, Israel would retreat, and the concrete would just magically melt? How did he expect this to end?

They should have left him there and traffic go around him.

***



