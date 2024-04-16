Rep. Maxwell Frost’s Blood Is Boiling Over the Word ‘Alien’
Greta Thunberg and John Harwood Join Mehdi Hasan's New Media Empire
Google Employees Occupy CEO's Office, Demand Company Stop Doing Business With Israel
Second Class Citizens in Your Own Country: NYC Soccer Mom Shares MADDENING Story...
AP Wonders If Country Music Will Welcome Beyoncé 'Fans of Color'
Thousands of African Illegals Crowd New York City Hall for Hearing on 'Uprooting...
In Oral Argument, Gorsuch Made an 'Alarming' Allusion to Rep. Bowman (and Other...
Soros-Funded Community Justice Exchange Behind Bail Fund for Pro-Hamas Road Blockers
'Is Your Family Tree a Wreath?": Guess Who Jonathan Chait Says Is Right...
Visit a College Campus Sometime: NBC News Sounding the Alarm on X Accounts...
There Have Been a Ton of Insane Liberal Protests and Meltdowns Lately
The Biden-Harris Campaign Proves the Left Can't Meme
Priorities: Elizabeth Warren Mad at TurboTax for Taking Money She Thinks Belongs to...
Sen. John Fetterman Speaks the Truth About Pro-Palestinian Protesters Invading Starbucks

Oliver Darcy: NPR Dismisses Right-Wing Attacks on New CEO Over 'Old Tweets Skewering Trump'

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on April 16, 2024
Townhall Media

As Twitchy reported earlier, senior NPR editor Uri Berliner has been suspended following the uproar over his piece in The Free Press, in which he argued that NPR had lost the public's trust by moving from liberal-leaning programming to straight-up attempts to damage the Trump presidency. The piece obviously hit a sore spot at NPR, which could have learned something from it and done a little course correction.

Advertisement

As we reported, Christopher Rufo did a deep dive into new NPR CEO Katherine Maher's Twitter timeline and came up with dozens of gems. Maher is a Biden voter and an affluent, white, female urban liberal (AWFUL) who seems really obsessed with race, especially whiteness. She recognizes her "cis white mobility privilege" and yet took a job that could have gone to a person of color. Her pet peeve? Seeing the business class section of the airplane full of white men. "America is addicted to white supremacy," she tweeted. 

So she's a full-blown progressive nutcase who only proves what Berliner was trying to say. Mollie Hemingway noted that CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy wrote up the events for his newsletter:

In case that gets cut off, here's Darcy's take:

NPR is still in the thick of it. After Uri Berliner's scathing essay last week, the outlet's chief executive, Katherine Maher, is facing criticism from the right over old tweets skewering Trump. NPR spokesperson Isabel Lara dismissed the attacks, which have been fueled by right-wing activist Christopher Rufo, saying Maher "was not working in journalism at the time and was exercising her First Amendment right to express herself like any other American citizen."

Recommended

In Oral Argument, Gorsuch Made an 'Alarming' Allusion to Rep. Bowman (and Other Highlights)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

"Right-wing attacks" over old tweets "skewering Trump." Did Darcy read any of those tweets? She chastised Hillary Clinton for saying "boy and girl," because it erases "non-binary people" and thought that cars would soon go the way of cigarettes.

She apparently hasn't worked in journalism before, so she's a curious pick to lead NPR.

You're "far-right."

Advertisement

CNN tracked down a kid who made a wrestling meme of CNN and threatened to doxx him.

Berliner exercised his First Amendment rights just like any other American citizen and got suspended for it. Because he was right and everybody knows it.

***


Tags: CNN NPR RIGHT WING TWEETS OLIVER DARCY CHRISTOPHER RUFO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

In Oral Argument, Gorsuch Made an 'Alarming' Allusion to Rep. Bowman (and Other Highlights)
Aaron Walker
Rep. Maxwell Frost’s Blood Is Boiling Over the Word ‘Alien’
Brett T.
Second Class Citizens in Your Own Country: NYC Soccer Mom Shares MADDENING Story About Migrants
Amy Curtis
Google Employees Occupy CEO's Office, Demand Company Stop Doing Business With Israel
Amy
Josh Hawley Totally FLUSTERS Jennifer Granholm for Failing to Disclose Owning Conflicting Stocks (Watch)
Sam J.
He 'Cherry Bomb'-ed: John Mellencamp Storms Off Stage When Fans Object to His Lecturing
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
In Oral Argument, Gorsuch Made an 'Alarming' Allusion to Rep. Bowman (and Other Highlights) Aaron Walker
Advertisement