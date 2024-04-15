We Warned You: Germany Will Have to Ban Weekend Driving to Meet Net...
Trump Stands Trial: The Assault on America

House Votes Again to Approve Spying on American Citizens Without a Warrant

Brett T.  |  8:45 PM on April 15, 2024
Shawn Thew/Pool via AP

The House of Representatives voted Friday to reauthorize FISA and warrantless spying on Americans, with Speaker Mike Johnson casting the tie-breaking vote. Johnson had said a confidential briefing had made him change his mind on support for FISA. As we reported, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna requested a "rare procedural maneuver" that would force a second vote on Monday.

The House has voted again to authorize warrantless spying.

Maybe Johnson could give us just a hint of what he learned in that classified briefing that made him overlook "hundreds of thousands of abuses" of FISA by the FBI.

