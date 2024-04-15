House Votes Again to Approve Spying on American Citizens Without a Warrant

The House of Representatives voted Friday to reauthorize FISA and warrantless spying on Americans, with Speaker Mike Johnson casting the tie-breaking vote. Johnson had said a confidential briefing had made him change his mind on support for FISA. As we reported, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna requested a "rare procedural maneuver" that would force a second vote on Monday.

The House has one last chance to vote down the expansion of Biden's surveillance state.



We cannot reauthorize FISA without a warrant requirement.#KillFISA https://t.co/ltiB3utZ6V — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) April 15, 2024

An important message for members of the House as they vote today on whether to reconsider their poor decision to pass FISA reauthorization without requiring a warrant. #GetAWarrant pic.twitter.com/J1fN4MaHJA — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 15, 2024

The House has a final vote on FISA 702 in about 45 minutes.



Please tell your representative to vote “no” on the motion to table the motion to reconsider.#GetAWarrant — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 15, 2024

The House has voted again to authorize warrantless spying.

BREAKING: RINOs Win – Americans Lose: FISA 702 Again Passes House by Vote of 259-128 – Here are The 117 RINOs Who Voted for Warrantless Spying on Americans via @gatewaypundit https://t.co/wja40IWceY — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) April 15, 2024

I hate our government...and our government hates us. — ❤️ 🇺🇸 Michele Leigh ❤️ 🇺🇸 (@MicheleCapozzi4) April 16, 2024

There is absolutely no reason to waste a perfectly good Tuesday in November on Republicans anymore.



You can get the exact same results by staying home on election night and drinking — chris eagan 🇺🇸 (@chriseagan) April 15, 2024

The anti-American Congress screwed us again. — Samantha Tango🕊 (@LStargazer54) April 16, 2024

If your "Representative" is on this list, find someone to primary them. It can literally be the homeless guy from the street. That would be better than what we have now. — Edgar Friendly (@edgar71519) April 16, 2024

So this time, more voted for it... this is like openly mocking us all — Sh0gun0fs0rr0w (@KT07210137) April 15, 2024

With the exception of its capacity and willingness to do us harm, our government is no longer worthy of being taken seriously. — Considered Response (@JC48546570) April 16, 2024

Maybe Johnson could give us just a hint of what he learned in that classified briefing that made him overlook "hundreds of thousands of abuses" of FISA by the FBI.

