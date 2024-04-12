WATCH: People Are LIVID As Speaker Johnson Flip Flops on FISA

Wow. As the House and Senate debate FISA, and whether or not the government can use FISA to conduct surveillance on Americans without warrants, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson comes in with the mother of all flip flops.

WATCH:

Speaker Johnson on his FISA flip flop: “When I was a member of the Judiciary I saw the abuses of the FBI, hundreds of thousands of abuses. And then I became Speaker and got the confidential briefing to understand how important it is for national security.”pic.twitter.com/b5eqOTXANU — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 11, 2024

So he admits there are abuses by the FBI -- and there are, many many abuses -- but the confidential briefing told him how important it is for the FBI to abuse FISA? To keep us safe?

Wow.

People are, justifiably, furious.

He was either bought or honey potted. — Scott Smialkowski (@ScottSmialkowsk) April 11, 2024

Wouldn't surprise us.

Translation: “They’ve got dirt on me, watcha gonna do?” — Will Grice (@GriceIsRightAL) April 11, 2024

Possibly.

The confidential briefing included all the dirt they had on him. Enough to own him for the rest of his life. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 12, 2024

Seems to be what a lot of people are thinking.

I've never cared for the "Trust me, I know better than you" take. — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) April 11, 2024

Neither do we.

And if you could only see how important it is that we have unfettered access to Americans communications without a warrant, you'd totally agree with me. If course you can't and never will see any of it because it's classified but TRUST ME BRO — Grey Huntley (@GreyHuntley) April 12, 2024

'Trust me bro' never ends well when government is involved.

The problem is “Trust me, bro” is no longer acceptable to the average person — ThisThatOther2 (@ThisThatOther2) April 11, 2024

See? Great minds think alike.

“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”



-Ben Franklin — JeffO (@JeffOstler1) April 11, 2024

Good to keep in mind.

Maybe he should enlighten us on this confidential briefing, otherwise everyone will just think he is a swampy sell out or they have something on him. — BioPharmaWrestling (@BioPharmaMeat) April 11, 2024

We'll never know.

They sold him on how important they are. Color me shocked. Without the FBI, we don’t have a country. I move that the people cede all power to the FBI so we can be the country we were always meant to be: of the FBI, by the FBI and for the FBI. We don’t even need Congress anymore — toddsworld (@toddsworld2023) April 11, 2024

Might as well.

"And then I became Speaker and got the confidential briefing to understand…” pic.twitter.com/VHxWPWicLq — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) April 11, 2024

The gif is just perfect.

So the same FBI, who Johnson admits has thousands of abuses, meet with him in private and he believed every word they said?



I loathe this utter phony loser. https://t.co/PWRSnOQjRy — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 12, 2024

It's loathsome behavior.

Translation: “My life was threatened by the DC cartel, and now I understand how wrong I was about FISA.” https://t.co/C0ztmEgWuB — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) April 11, 2024

Pretty much.

Even those aren't a failsafe. Most judges just seem to rubber stamp FISA requests, anyway, sadly.

Translation: "When I was a member of Judiciary, I saw the abuses of the FBI, hundreds of thousands of abuses. And then when I became speaker, I got the confidential briefing from a different perspective: They said if I didn't support FISA, I wouldn't be speaker for much longer." https://t.co/Q0k3GK4fyR — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 11, 2024

And he's okay with those abuses now, we guess.