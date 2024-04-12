WATCH: People Are LIVID As Speaker Johnson Flip Flops on FISA

It Wasn't the Trial, It Was the Murders: AP WRECKED Over OJ Simpson...
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on April 12, 2024
AngieArtist

Wow. As the House and Senate debate FISA, and whether or not the government can use FISA to conduct surveillance on Americans without warrants, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson comes in with the mother of all flip flops.

WATCH:

So he admits there are abuses by the FBI -- and there are, many many abuses -- but the confidential briefing told him how important it is for the FBI to abuse FISA? To keep us safe?

Wow.

People are, justifiably, furious.

Wouldn't surprise us.

Possibly.

Seems to be what a lot of people are thinking.

Neither do we.

'Trust me bro' never ends well when government is involved.

See? Great minds think alike.

Good to keep in mind.

We'll never know.

Might as well.

The gif is just perfect.

It's loathsome behavior.

Pretty much.

Even those aren't a failsafe. Most judges just seem to rubber stamp FISA requests, anyway, sadly.

And he's okay with those abuses now, we guess.

