Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Says She's Forcing a Second Vote on FISA

We haven't heard this news from anyone but the congresswoman herself, but if what she's saying is true, Monday could be an interesting day.

As Twitchy reported earlier, the House took a role call vote to decide if the government needed a warrant to spy on American citizens. The vote was 212-212, and Republican Speaker Mike Johnson cast the deciding no vote, claiming that although he'd seen hundreds of thousands of cases where the FBI abused FISA, a "confidential briefing" changed his mind.

Rep. Debbie Lesko says she was absent because of the flu but would have voted to require warrants.

I am very disappointed that I was unable to be in Washington, D.C. today due to having the flu. Had I been able to vote, I would not have supported today’s FISA reauthorization without protections against warrantless searches of U.S. citizens’ communications in the Foreign… — Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) April 12, 2024

Hey don’t stress it. It was just a little thing like the civil rights of 300 million Americans.



Feel better. https://t.co/zTxT5avO2u — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 12, 2024

There might be hope, though. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna says she requested a "rare procedural maneuver" that will force a second vote on Monday.

You cannot have a free and open society with the warrantless spying of Americans. Today, the bipartisan vote to force intelligence communities to get a warrant was lost by one vote. In an effort to stop this, I requested a rare procedural maneuver that will force a second vote on… pic.twitter.com/f4apWu62I6 — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) April 12, 2024

We're not sure what rare procedural maneuver she used, but we're all for it.

I thank God for you in there fighting for our rights, and pulling off a miracle to force another vote, and it is incumbent on all of us to call our Reps and let them know how we feel about warrantless spying it's the least we can do. — Jericho (@JerichoXVI) April 12, 2024

Thank you, Anna, for doing the right thing and trying to protect Americans from being spied on. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) April 12, 2024

You are a hero. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) April 13, 2024

Assuming @DebbieLesko isn’t lying this shouldn’t be a problem, surely you can make it by Monday Debbie? Put your vote where your mouth is. — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) April 12, 2024

Finally, someone working for the real citizens. That’s pretty rare these days. — They are all corrupt (@GOP_is_Gutless) April 12, 2024

We just need one flip — Lord Jorah 🇺🇸🇦🇲 (@Lord_Jorah) April 12, 2024

The creeping shift towards communism within the government goes unnoticed by the average American, who fails to grasp the alarming speed at which it approaches. — Cyber Hunter (@Gene_SD) April 12, 2024

The idea that anyone voted against this bill means they all need to go. Every last one of them. — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) April 13, 2024

Assuming what Luna is saying is true, Lesko could show up Monday and cast the deciding vote on warrantless spying on Americans. We'll keep our eyes open.

