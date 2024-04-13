MSNBC Panel Flips Out Over Suggested ID/Citizenship Checks for Voting
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Says She's Forcing a Second Vote on FISA

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on April 13, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We haven't heard this news from anyone but the congresswoman herself, but if what she's saying is true, Monday could be an interesting day.

As Twitchy reported earlier, the House took a role call vote to decide if the government needed a warrant to spy on American citizens. The vote was 212-212, and Republican Speaker Mike Johnson cast the deciding no vote, claiming that although he'd seen hundreds of thousands of cases where the FBI abused FISA, a "confidential briefing" changed his mind.

Rep. Debbie Lesko says she was absent because of the flu but would have voted to require warrants.

There might be hope, though. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna says she requested a "rare procedural maneuver" that will force a second vote on Monday.

We're not sure what rare procedural maneuver she used, but we're all for it.

Assuming what Luna is saying is true, Lesko could show up Monday and cast the deciding vote on warrantless spying on Americans. We'll keep our eyes open.

Tags: VOTE FISA

