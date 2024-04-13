UCLA Psych Resident Wants to Normalize Setting Yourself on Fire in Protest

As Twitchy readers know, a man in U.S. military fatigues set himself on fire outside of the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. in February, reportedly as a way to protest against Israel and their so-called "genocide" in Palestine. The Hamas-sympathizing death cult took to X to praise Aaron Bushnell, who died from his injuries. "Rest in power!" one person posted. "His sacrifice is now part of the sacrifices of the Palestinian people in its struggle for dignity."

He was a traitor and a dipshit https://t.co/oND0FEQLR1 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 13, 2024

This month, two psychiatry residents at UCLA, Drs. Ragda Izar and Afaf Moustafa, hosted a talk in which they argued for the "de-patholization" of self-immolation. They said that self-immolation isn't a sign of mental illness if it's in resistance to colonization, homophobia, and white supremacy.

NEW: UCLA medical school’s psychiatry department hosted a talk this month that glorified self-immolation as a form of "revolutionary suicide."



We have obtained audio of the talk, which argued taboos on self-immolation serve "the interests of power."🧵https://t.co/95SxWsnl7z pic.twitter.com/Lud8ymWO8n — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) April 12, 2024

We are now at the point of institutional rot that top tier university psychiatry schools are reconsidering whether dousing yourself with gasoline and lighting yourself on fire should be stigmatized as a sign of mental illness https://t.co/RidsHjrOw7 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 12, 2024

And don’t forget, UCLA had to turn down a lot of normal applicants to make room for her. — The Masstronaut (@TMasstronaut) April 13, 2024

The last we'd written about UCLA was Ben Shapiro's outing of its medical school's DEI program, which included a mandatory class called "Structural Racism and Health Equity."

We need a new debate form where you lose a point every time you say "white supremacy", "misogyny" or "colonization". It's not that these concepts aren't real; they've now become a crutch to justify any garbage you want to put out there. — Hal 10000 (@Hal_RTFLC) April 12, 2024

I haven’t seen enough examples to judge this topic fairly. I would kindly ask the psych dept to thoroughly demonstrate the societal benefits of this technique. — Eberhard Faber (@EberhardF_Dog) April 12, 2024

Would you expect any thing else from a psychiatry department in a major US medical school? — Robert Berard (@Berardon46) April 13, 2024

For the love of God, please don’t send your kids to these colleges. The rot has spread so far its’s terrifying. — Marcy Sowers (@sowers_marcy) April 13, 2024

Out: screen people for suicidal ideation and strive to prevent them from acting on thoughts of self-harm



In: stop stigmatizing self-immolation as pathological, when it is a perfectly reasonable protest against power structures of colonization, homophobia, white supremacy, etc. — Wasted Thoughts (@wasted_comments) April 12, 2024

Don't stigmatize the guy as crazy just because he set himself on fire for a worthy cause.

