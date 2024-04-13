U.N. Chief's Response to Iran Attack on Israel is 'Beyond Parody'
Miscarriage Is NOT Abortion

UCLA Psych Resident Wants to Normalize Setting Yourself on Fire in Protest

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on April 13, 2024
Meme screenshot

As Twitchy readers know, a man in U.S. military fatigues set himself on fire outside of the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. in February, reportedly as a way to protest against Israel and their so-called "genocide" in Palestine. The Hamas-sympathizing death cult took to X to praise Aaron Bushnell, who died from his injuries. "Rest in power!" one person posted. "His sacrifice is now part of the sacrifices of the Palestinian people in its struggle for dignity."

This month, two psychiatry residents at UCLA, Drs. Ragda Izar and Afaf Moustafa, hosted a talk in which they argued for the "de-patholization" of self-immolation. They said that self-immolation isn't a sign of mental illness if it's in resistance to colonization, homophobia, and white supremacy.

The last we'd written about UCLA was Ben Shapiro's outing of its medical school's DEI program, which included a mandatory class called "Structural Racism and Health Equity."

Don't stigmatize the guy as crazy just because he set himself on fire for a worthy cause. 

***


 

 

Tags: SUICIDE UCLA

