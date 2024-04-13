Rep. Adam Schiff Says Donald Trump Laid the Pathway for January 6 Months in Advance

Department of Education Weighs in on LGBTQ 'Day of (No) Silence' With Creepy...
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on April 13, 2024
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

When NBC News buckled under and fired Ronna McDaniel, some said the network had hired plenty of Republicans, like Michael Steele and Nicolle Wallace. Wallace had on as a guest this week Rep. Adam Schiff, who claimed that Donald Trump laid the pathway to the January 6 insurrection months in advance by trying to spread distrust in the electoral system. Never mind that Trump was investigated his entire term for colluding with the Russians to steal the election from Hillary Clinton. Schiff even had concrete evidence, which he has not produced to this day.

But the 2020 election … CBS News' Major Garrett wrote a book on it calling the 2020 election “the greatest success of American democracy in history.” But now Schiff is claiming that Trump is already trying to delegitimize the 2024 election by spreading lies.

It's all he knows how to do.

As we've reported, Schiff has said that he takes Trump's threat to throw him in jail very seriously.

The 2016 election was riddled with Russian interference. The 2020 election was the high point of democracy. But now they're worried again that 2024 is going to be rigged in Trump's favor. Their desperation is delicious.

***


