Rep. Adam Schiff Says Donald Trump Laid the Pathway for January 6 Months in Advance

When NBC News buckled under and fired Ronna McDaniel, some said the network had hired plenty of Republicans, like Michael Steele and Nicolle Wallace. Wallace had on as a guest this week Rep. Adam Schiff, who claimed that Donald Trump laid the pathway to the January 6 insurrection months in advance by trying to spread distrust in the electoral system. Never mind that Trump was investigated his entire term for colluding with the Russians to steal the election from Hillary Clinton. Schiff even had concrete evidence, which he has not produced to this day.

Advertisement

But the 2020 election … CBS News' Major Garrett wrote a book on it calling the 2020 election “the greatest success of American democracy in history.” But now Schiff is claiming that Trump is already trying to delegitimize the 2024 election by spreading lies.

Donald Trump was willing to incite a violent insurrection to overturn the last election.



You can only imagine the lengths he would go — if he felt that gaining office was the only way to stay out of jail. pic.twitter.com/OFUNUOXPt1 — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) April 12, 2024

Can we get a @CommunityNotes on this please?



Trump never incited an Insurrection nor has he been found guilty of having done so. — Robin Valencia (@rvalen81) April 12, 2024

@CommunityNotes Donald Trump has not been charged with or convicted of inciting violence in connection with the events of January 6th. — V (@V35000) April 12, 2024

Why would you keep lying about this? — Based and Biased (@based_biased) April 12, 2024

It's all he knows how to do.

Imagine if you were this guy who was censured for falsifying an investigation during an election. ↓ Imagine the lengths you would go to do it again. pic.twitter.com/hZu0BmzhIN — The Constitutionalist 🇺🇸 (@WeWillBeFree24) April 12, 2024

Oh look, the lying liar guy, censured for lying, is lying again. — PA VOTER (Marla) (@PAKAG2020) April 13, 2024

Adam Schiff is a criminal. — Seaforde1 (@Seaforde1) April 13, 2024

MSNBC and Schiff. Completely credible. Clown Show! — Brian Lannan (@BrianLannan) April 12, 2024

You've lied about everything, Pencil Neck. — Thomas Shaughnessy (@ThomasShaughn13) April 13, 2024

You mean you trying to be a senator to stay out of jail. Can’t wait to see you perp walked. Traitor. — George Caracciolo, Jr (@gCaracciolo_jr) April 13, 2024

The only reason you oppose President Trump so much is that you are fearful of being prosecuted for the crimes you have committed. Perjury, falsifying federal documents, obstructing justice and treason to name a few! — Texas_Sisyphus (@TX_Sisyphus) April 13, 2024

As we've reported, Schiff has said that he takes Trump's threat to throw him in jail very seriously.

The 2016 election was riddled with Russian interference. The 2020 election was the high point of democracy. But now they're worried again that 2024 is going to be rigged in Trump's favor. Their desperation is delicious.

***



