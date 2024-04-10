Ironic: Disney Files to Dismiss Gina Carano Lawsuit, Citing First Amendment

Back in 2021, Lucasfilm fired "Mandalorian" star Gina Carano over "abhorrent" Twitter posts. Variety reported on the Instagram post that broke the camel's back:

"Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children,” Carano wrote Instagram. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views."

Abhorrent, right? Appearing on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” former senator Heidi Heitkamp explained: “She is a Nazi …. She’s involved with white supremacy."

Then Disney CEO Bob Chapek explained Carano's firing to shareholders: “I don’t really see Disney as characterizing itself as right-leaning or left-leaning,” he said, adding that Disney was interested in standing for “values that are universal” such as “decency” and “integrity,” as well as in making “content that is reflective of the rich diversity of the world that we live in.”

This February, Carano filed a lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm with the backing of Elon Musk, who posted that he'd pay the legal bills of anyone who was "unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform."

Now Disney is asking for Carano's lawsuit to be dismissed, citing … the First Amendment.

Disney files motion to dismiss lawsuit from 'Star Wars' actress Gina Carano, citing First Amendment https://t.co/hY4URlTnfB — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 10, 2024

"Disney makes this motion on the grounds that Disney has a constitutional right not to associate its artistic expression with Carano’s speech, such that the First Amendment provides a complete defense to Carano’s claims," the document, obtained by Fox News Digital, states.

My irony meter just broke because of this story. — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) April 10, 2024

Clearly, they don't own a mirror? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 10, 2024

The irony. — Mario Chicas (@neriochicas) April 10, 2024

They ruined her life because they don't like her politics. — SideKick (@datSideKick) April 10, 2024

Citing First Amendment is funny seeing how they will cancel anyone who uses the First Amendment — Jason X (@JasonInJasonOut) April 10, 2024

The First Amendment does not protect defamation. — Rob Galbraith (@PCulture4thewin) April 10, 2024

That won't actually work. Disney flat out did a press release saying why they let Gina go. — Jake (@Jake_BH) April 10, 2024

Why was she fired? Why exactly? — The Hollywood Scene (@hollywoodman75) April 10, 2024

She was apparently damaging the Disney brand with her "extremist" posts — extremist being a catch-all term for not liberal.

