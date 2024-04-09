Sunny Hostin: Solar Eclipse, Earthquakes, and Cicadas Are All Caused by Climate Change
'Big Deal': Biden, Harris Continue Unconstitutional Push to Cancel Student Loan Debt
That's Not How This Works: Transgender Catholics Say Church Doesn't 'Understand' Their Liv...
Sen. Rand Paul Shares NEWLY Obtained Docs Confirming Yet AGAIN Fauci Lied About...
WAT? LOL! Biden Caught Lying AGAIN and This Time It's a REAL Humdinger...
Sen. John Kennedy Pulls ZERO Punches SLAMMING Biden for Straight-Up Buying Votes and...
DEEPER Dive Into Community Notes Troll/Bully Reveals Even MORE DAMNING Abuse of the...
'Good Luck, BUD': Clay Travis OWNS Dem Who Says It's OK for Men...
J.K. Rowling DECIMATES Trans-Movement in Just ONE Post by Making Example of Authoritarian...
Keith Olbermann Tried Picking a Fight With Me Over Abortion, GUESS How That...
Kamala Harris Attacks Trump for Being 'Proud' of Overturning Roe v Wade
Conservative Christians BIBLICALLY Call Down the Thunder on Account Claiming Forgiving Sin...
LOOK on Whoopi's Face as Sunny Hostin Goes on Bats**t Climate Change Rant...
Bless His Heart: Smug Lefty Fact-Checks Jesse Kelly's Statue of Liberty Joke and...

White House Is Back to Shaming Members of Congress for Taking PPP Loans

Brett T.  |  3:45 PM on April 09, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It was back in 2022 when the White House settled on a way to push back against Republican members of Congress who opposed his (illegal) plan to forgive student loans. The White House started tweeting the amounts of PPP loans taken out by members of Congress who opposed student loan forgiveness.

Advertisement

As plenty pointed out at the time, Paycheck Protection Program loans were meant to allow businesses that were shut down by the government due to the COVID-19 lockdowns to continue to pay their employees. They had nothing to do with voluntarily taking out a loan to attend college.

President Joe Biden is back to bragging about how the Supreme Court tried to stop him from unilaterally canceling student debt: "That didn't stop us," he told a crowd in Wisconsin, vowing to continue defying the Supreme Court and buying more votes by forgiving student debt. "Your loans will be completely forgiven regardless of income, and even if you didn't graduate," Vice President Kamala Harris announced Tuesday.

Naturally, Republicans are pushing back against this unconstitutional buying of votes. But if they do, the White House is back to naming and shaming those who took out PPP loans during the pandemic to keep from going bankrupt. Small business owner Rep. Andrew Clyde had this to say:

Recommended

Sen. John Kennedy Pulls ZERO Punches SLAMMING Biden for Straight-Up Buying Votes and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Advertisement

They're really doing this again, huh? 

Advertisement

They think you're very stupid. They're counting on it.

Advertisement

Yep, the government forces you to close your business, and Congress passed a plan to keep people employed. That's exactly the same as canceling a student loan that was voluntarily taken out with the promise to pay it back.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CONGRESS PPP WHITE HOUSE STUDENT DEBT CANCELLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. John Kennedy Pulls ZERO Punches SLAMMING Biden for Straight-Up Buying Votes and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
'Big Deal': Biden, Harris Continue Unconstitutional Push to Cancel Student Loan Debt
Amy Curtis
Sen. Rand Paul Shares NEWLY Obtained Docs Confirming Yet AGAIN Fauci Lied About COVID (15 Agencies Knew!)
Sam J.
That's Not How This Works: Transgender Catholics Say Church Doesn't 'Understand' Their Lives
Amy Curtis
WAT? LOL! Biden Caught Lying AGAIN and This Time It's a REAL Humdinger About Going to College (WATCH)
Sam J.
J.K. Rowling DECIMATES Trans-Movement in Just ONE Post by Making Example of Authoritarian Trans Troll
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sen. John Kennedy Pulls ZERO Punches SLAMMING Biden for Straight-Up Buying Votes and Lefties Can't DEEEAL Sam J.
Advertisement