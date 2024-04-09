White House Is Back to Shaming Members of Congress for Taking PPP Loans

It was back in 2022 when the White House settled on a way to push back against Republican members of Congress who opposed his (illegal) plan to forgive student loans. The White House started tweeting the amounts of PPP loans taken out by members of Congress who opposed student loan forgiveness.

As plenty pointed out at the time, Paycheck Protection Program loans were meant to allow businesses that were shut down by the government due to the COVID-19 lockdowns to continue to pay their employees. They had nothing to do with voluntarily taking out a loan to attend college.

President Joe Biden is back to bragging about how the Supreme Court tried to stop him from unilaterally canceling student debt: "That didn't stop us," he told a crowd in Wisconsin, vowing to continue defying the Supreme Court and buying more votes by forgiving student debt. "Your loans will be completely forgiven regardless of income, and even if you didn't graduate," Vice President Kamala Harris announced Tuesday.

Naturally, Republicans are pushing back against this unconstitutional buying of votes. But if they do, the White House is back to naming and shaming those who took out PPP loans during the pandemic to keep from going bankrupt. Small business owner Rep. Andrew Clyde had this to say:

Joe Biden once again announces that he will transfer millions more in student debt onto the backs of hardworking taxpayers.



This scam is nothing more than a desperate attempt to buy votes with Americans’ hard-earned money. https://t.co/gKTzLWOH07 — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) April 8, 2024

Congressman Clyde had $156,697 of debt forgiven from a PPP loan. https://t.co/2hlz2tMYt1 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 8, 2024

They're really doing this again, huh?

Which intern came up with this drivel? — JWF (@JammieWF) April 9, 2024

The White House is using their social media account to falsely compare a loan that was given to everyone as a result of the government-forced Covid shutdown, to a loan taken out voluntarily by college student.



I thought that the adults were in charge now. 🤔 — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) April 9, 2024

You mean those PPP loans that were authorized by Congress and to keep employees off unemployment during a forced government shutdown? Is that the loans you are talking about. — J L Fairchild (@J_L_Fairchild) April 8, 2024

So he held to the deal he signed up for?



Maybe we should make students do that too — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) April 8, 2024

Which means he did exactly what he was supposed to do to qualify for the loan.



The same cannot be said of the people who are demanding their student loans be forgiven. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) April 9, 2024

Businesses were forcibly closed under penalty of jail and economic means seized. Comparing this to willfully taking out a student loan is the dumbest damn thing ever. https://t.co/vWdOinRCNn — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 9, 2024

PPP Loan relief was legislated, student loan relief was not.



The end. — Liberty Never Sleeps Podcast (@LibertyNeverSlp) April 9, 2024

Apparently, the argument is that PPP benefits paid to someone whose wealth-producing property was seized is just like forcing me to pay off someone’s degree in transgender Botswanan literature. Or something. — DavidD0517 (@DDL1964) April 9, 2024

PPP loans were paid out during the pandemic because the government *forced businesses not to operate* as normal. This has zero bearing on loans that were willingly taken out by students, in a totally separate and unrelated realm. How stupid do you think we are? https://t.co/2QX7ne6LKh — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 9, 2024

They think you're very stupid. They're counting on it.

PPP also had broad forgiveness provisions written into the emergency program. Basically: Spend the $ on payroll to keep your people employed & the “loan” will go away (fraud/abuse should def be punished). But there is just no fair comparison between PPP and student loans. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 9, 2024

The Left has tried this "PPP = debt forgiven" wanker before. PPP loan agreements contained covenants which if complied with resulted in automatic cancellation of the loan. — SNARK-enfreude (@Fritzz2009) April 9, 2024

The government shuts down your business, throws you a lifeline, and then publicly shames you for taking that lifeline.



Just in case anyone is wondering where we're at. — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) April 9, 2024

Yep, the government forces you to close your business, and Congress passed a plan to keep people employed. That's exactly the same as canceling a student loan that was voluntarily taken out with the promise to pay it back.

***