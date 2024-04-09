'Big Deal': Biden, Harris Continue Unconstitutional Push to Cancel Student Loan Debt

Sunny Hostin: Solar Eclipse, Earthquakes, and Cicadas Are All Caused by Climate Change
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on April 09, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

The Biden administration really doesn't care about the rule of law or Supreme Court rulings when they don't like them.

Despite SCOTUS ruling his student loan scheme is unconstitutional, Biden has forgiven billions in student loan debt.

But they keep going.

So when the next administration ignores SCOTUS rulings it doesn't like, the media will freak out and scream about fascism and dictators.

But Biden set the precedent.

That's an understatement.

They'll just recommend assisted suicide. Problem solved.

It'll be hilarious if the IRS taxes them on the loans that are forgiven.

You pay for someone else's, too.

That's what you get for being responsible.

Yep. 

And will face zero consequences for it.

He might even get re-elected.

It'll be a cluster if they don't.

It's adorable you think the'd listen to SCOTUS the second time around.

They want taxpayers to foot the bill for abortion, too.

'My choice, your wallet.'

Because 'equity' and greed.

And they don't care.

No one is above the law, or something.

The White House is fine with this, which is why she was able to say it.

Yep.

Exactly all of this.

There are no consequences to anyone's actions these days, it seems.

And fall for it hard.

It's not just Harris. Biden also posted this today:

'Big deal.'

Yes, they do.

Why is he ignoring SCOTUS?

Yes, they will.

Because nothing is 'free'. Ever.

No, it doesn't, apparently.

They'll throw us in prison.

And tell us no one is above the law.

Except for them.

***

