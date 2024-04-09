'Big Deal': Biden, Harris Continue Unconstitutional Push to Cancel Student Loan Debt

The Biden administration really doesn't care about the rule of law or Supreme Court rulings when they don't like them.
Despite SCOTUS ruling his student loan scheme is unconstitutional, Biden has forgiven billions in student loan debt.
But they keep going.
VP Kamala Harris announces: "Your loans will be completely forgiven regardless of income, and even if you didn't graduate."— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 8, 2024
They're buying votes with OUR money. pic.twitter.com/alZEHcBt4B
So when the next administration ignores SCOTUS rulings it doesn't like, the media will freak out and scream about fascism and dictators.
But Biden set the precedent.
Wow— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 8, 2024
That's an understatement.
On average cancer treatment leaves American families $10,000 in debt.— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 8, 2024
Why are we canceling student loans?
Your Doctorate in Mesopotamian Horticulture was a choice, Lymphoma is not.
They'll just recommend assisted suicide. Problem solved.
So that's taxable income what are they planning to do with that with the IRS code? Are they going to give them a 1099?— USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) April 8, 2024
It'll be hilarious if the IRS taxes them on the loans that are forgiven.
How does this work for the people that actually paid back their student loans?— Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) April 8, 2024
You pay for someone else's, too.
That's what you get for being responsible.
Once again, Biden is ignoring the Supreme Court and shamelessly raiding the treasury to transfer billions in student loan debt to taxpayers.— 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) April 8, 2024
Yep.
And will face zero consequences for it.
He might even get re-elected.
Okie Dokie then, will that apply to all students in college going forward?— Judy Keen, #StillTeamSanity, #DeSantis2024 (@jkzoie) April 8, 2024
It'll be a cluster if they don't.
They’re buying votes with the PROMISE of our money.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 8, 2024
These people getting conned don’t even realize they won’t actually get this money.
SCOTUS will once again block Biden’s loan forgiveness scam and these people will have been duped just like they were during the midterms.
It's adorable you think the'd listen to SCOTUS the second time around.
“My body, my choice.”— 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) April 8, 2024
How about
“Your student loan, your debt.”
They want taxpayers to foot the bill for abortion, too.
'My choice, your wallet.'
How could anyone think that the Government paying off student loans is fair for every American?— General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) April 8, 2024
Because 'equity' and greed.
Embarrassing pandering.— Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) April 9, 2024
Also illegal. https://t.co/AevPPR1Hp7
And they don't care.
No one is above the law, or something.
Whoever is the one that screams “THANK YOU! THANK YOU!” and ushers out the press when Biden goes off the rails needs a clone for Harris because this is far beyond anything the WH has proposed before. https://t.co/6MYV7afWsB— Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) April 8, 2024
The White House is fine with this, which is why she was able to say it.
Be as angry as you like— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 8, 2024
This is the winning strategy in a democracy https://t.co/IoMaaa9P8Q
Yep.
All this does in encourage more stupid behavior, like getting a Masters Degree in Pan African Lesbian Dance Theory because there is no consequence. https://t.co/H40VnORHK4— Tactical Wisdom (@DolioJ) April 9, 2024
Exactly all of this.
There are no consequences to anyone's actions these days, it seems.
LOL they played this last time, and didn’t do it.— Flash (@YellowFlashGuy) April 9, 2024
They will fall for it again. https://t.co/cuvQeoHUED
And fall for it hard.
It's not just Harris. Biden also posted this today:
It’s a big deal. pic.twitter.com/gtGFfNVCgN— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 9, 2024
'Big deal.'
The Supreme Court agrees, it is a big deal. pic.twitter.com/WkmH5qg7Fg— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) April 9, 2024
Yes, they do.
Why is he ignoring SCOTUS?
And our kids and grandkids and great-grandkids will be paying for it. https://t.co/8fsQCPwGR3— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 9, 2024
Yes, they will.
Because nothing is 'free'. Ever.
I guess what the Supreme Court says doesn't matter when you're desperately trying to get young voters to come back to you. https://t.co/IyoHJE4bGT— Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) April 9, 2024
No, it doesn't, apparently.
If people don’t have to pay loans they willingly signed for why should any of us consent to income theft/forceful taxation to subsidize this welfare scheme? https://t.co/zSe93eIPqz— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 9, 2024
They'll throw us in prison.
And tell us no one is above the law.
Except for them.
***
