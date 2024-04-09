'Big Deal': Biden, Harris Continue Unconstitutional Push to Cancel Student Loan Debt

The Biden administration really doesn't care about the rule of law or Supreme Court rulings when they don't like them.

Despite SCOTUS ruling his student loan scheme is unconstitutional, Biden has forgiven billions in student loan debt.

But they keep going.

VP Kamala Harris announces: "Your loans will be completely forgiven regardless of income, and even if you didn't graduate."



They're buying votes with OUR money. pic.twitter.com/alZEHcBt4B — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 8, 2024

So when the next administration ignores SCOTUS rulings it doesn't like, the media will freak out and scream about fascism and dictators.

But Biden set the precedent.

Wow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 8, 2024

That's an understatement.

On average cancer treatment leaves American families $10,000 in debt.



Why are we canceling student loans?



Your Doctorate in Mesopotamian Horticulture was a choice, Lymphoma is not. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 8, 2024

They'll just recommend assisted suicide. Problem solved.

So that's taxable income what are they planning to do with that with the IRS code? Are they going to give them a 1099? — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) April 8, 2024

It'll be hilarious if the IRS taxes them on the loans that are forgiven.

How does this work for the people that actually paid back their student loans? — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) April 8, 2024

You pay for someone else's, too.

That's what you get for being responsible.

Once again, Biden is ignoring the Supreme Court and shamelessly raiding the treasury to transfer billions in student loan debt to taxpayers. — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) April 8, 2024

Yep.

And will face zero consequences for it.

He might even get re-elected.

Okie Dokie then, will that apply to all students in college going forward? — Judy Keen, #StillTeamSanity, #DeSantis2024 (@jkzoie) April 8, 2024

It'll be a cluster if they don't.

They’re buying votes with the PROMISE of our money.



These people getting conned don’t even realize they won’t actually get this money.



SCOTUS will once again block Biden’s loan forgiveness scam and these people will have been duped just like they were during the midterms. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 8, 2024

It's adorable you think the'd listen to SCOTUS the second time around.

“My body, my choice.”



How about



“Your student loan, your debt.” — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) April 8, 2024

They want taxpayers to foot the bill for abortion, too.

'My choice, your wallet.'

How could anyone think that the Government paying off student loans is fair for every American? — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) April 8, 2024

Because 'equity' and greed.

And they don't care.

No one is above the law, or something.

Whoever is the one that screams “THANK YOU! THANK YOU!” and ushers out the press when Biden goes off the rails needs a clone for Harris because this is far beyond anything the WH has proposed before. https://t.co/6MYV7afWsB — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) April 8, 2024

The White House is fine with this, which is why she was able to say it.

Be as angry as you like



This is the winning strategy in a democracy https://t.co/IoMaaa9P8Q — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 8, 2024

Yep.

All this does in encourage more stupid behavior, like getting a Masters Degree in Pan African Lesbian Dance Theory because there is no consequence. https://t.co/H40VnORHK4 — Tactical Wisdom (@DolioJ) April 9, 2024

Exactly all of this.

There are no consequences to anyone's actions these days, it seems.

LOL they played this last time, and didn’t do it.



They will fall for it again. https://t.co/cuvQeoHUED — Flash (@YellowFlashGuy) April 9, 2024

And fall for it hard.

It's not just Harris. Biden also posted this today:

'Big deal.'

The Supreme Court agrees, it is a big deal. pic.twitter.com/WkmH5qg7Fg — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) April 9, 2024

Yes, they do.

Why is he ignoring SCOTUS?

And our kids and grandkids and great-grandkids will be paying for it. https://t.co/8fsQCPwGR3 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 9, 2024

Yes, they will.

Because nothing is 'free'. Ever.

I guess what the Supreme Court says doesn't matter when you're desperately trying to get young voters to come back to you. https://t.co/IyoHJE4bGT — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) April 9, 2024

No, it doesn't, apparently.

If people don’t have to pay loans they willingly signed for why should any of us consent to income theft/forceful taxation to subsidize this welfare scheme? https://t.co/zSe93eIPqz — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 9, 2024

They'll throw us in prison.

And tell us no one is above the law.

Except for them.

***

