MSNBC Warns America of Donald Trump's Potential Pick for Attorney General

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on April 08, 2024
Twitchy/Sam J.

As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Dan Goldman warned that, if re-elected, Donald Trump would end democracy by weaponizing the Justice Department against his political enemies. Rep. Adam Schiff says he's taking Trump seriously when he says he thinks the whole January 6 select committee should be in jail. We were already going to vote for Trump, but his promise to throw Schiff in prison is just icing on the cake.

There sure seems to be a lot of panic among Democrats and the media that Joe Biden doesn't have this election in the bag. This is all just hypothetical, right, because Trump has no chance of winning.

MSNBC reached out to Schiff for this piece in which they warn of Trump possibly making Kash Patel his attorney general. Patel had told Steve Bannon on his podcast that the Trump administration would be going after the bad actors in government and in the press.

It's a long clip, but it's worth it to soak in the desperation.

Democrats always change the rules without ever thinking that a Republican might be president again and play by those same rules.

This is all speculative, way too early to report on, and yet they're panicked. They should be. Our fear is that Trump claimed he was going to drain the swamp in his first term, but the deep state is still running the show. If only all of these fantasies the media are having would come true.

***

