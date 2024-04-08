MSNBC Warns America of Donald Trump's Potential Pick for Attorney General

As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Dan Goldman warned that, if re-elected, Donald Trump would end democracy by weaponizing the Justice Department against his political enemies. Rep. Adam Schiff says he's taking Trump seriously when he says he thinks the whole January 6 select committee should be in jail. We were already going to vote for Trump, but his promise to throw Schiff in prison is just icing on the cake.

Advertisement

There sure seems to be a lot of panic among Democrats and the media that Joe Biden doesn't have this election in the bag. This is all just hypothetical, right, because Trump has no chance of winning.

MSNBC reached out to Schiff for this piece in which they warn of Trump possibly making Kash Patel his attorney general. Patel had told Steve Bannon on his podcast that the Trump administration would be going after the bad actors in government and in the press.

Rumors that Kash Patel could be named Attorney General by Trump.



MSNBC host goes into meltdown, plays clip of Kash on War Room threatening to charge complicit media members.



This is awesome.pic.twitter.com/4KkpHEU0jS — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 7, 2024

It's a long clip, but it's worth it to soak in the desperation.

MSNBC is panicking over the possibility that Trump might pick Kash Patel to be Attorney General 🤣



pic.twitter.com/mWOgL48F4d — Luis Molina (@luis_molina9) April 6, 2024

Mutually Assured Destruction



That weaponized government thing goes both ways. https://t.co/hlAmxyJaPv — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) April 7, 2024

Democrats always change the rules without ever thinking that a Republican might be president again and play by those same rules.

How absolutely delicious! But how do these people not see that what they fear is exactly what they and the Biden regime have been DOING to Trump and everyone who supports him? — RogueAgent (@theonlybower) April 7, 2024

They should all be very afraid. Their lies and deceptions will not go unpunished. — America First 🇺🇸 (@ilike4) April 7, 2024

The more they talk about it on MSNBC and CNN the more people will want to vote for Trump because people are fed up with the lying media and Democrat politicians and want to see these people behind bars. — Troy Teixeira (@troytexx) April 7, 2024

The left will act surprised, claim it is unprecedented, dangerous, cry victim and scream in rage. Yet They will never consider the fact they taught us these lessons and now we have become formidable students. — John Dover (@InWonderland20) April 7, 2024

If they didn't do anything wrong, they don't have anything to worry about. Right? 😆 — Evil Incarnate (@wmhmitchell) April 7, 2024

I love it, we need exactly what he said he's going to do — Brandon (@HighlyRetired) April 7, 2024

“The people who charged their political opponents with a hundred phony felony charges fear Trump may weaponize the DOJ.”



The DOJ is already weaponized, it’s just a matter of who controls it now. — Diogenes (@____Diogenes___) April 8, 2024

It's hilarious that she apparently wants us to believe the DOJ isn't currently staffed with political stooges and that we aren't in Banana Republic territory already with political prosecutions and attempts to remove political opponents from the ballot. — Frank's Revenge (@NorthAmericanM5) April 7, 2024

Sorry, when you cease to be journalists and instead become to propaganda arm of the treasonous, you're just as guilty. The 1st Amendment is not a defense against treason. Everything will be exposed. — Robert White (@lagatorvii) April 7, 2024

Advertisement

The panic is revealing. — 🇺🇸Chicano Libertario 🟨 (@XicanoLiberario) April 7, 2024

The difference is that Kash Patel will be prosecuting actual crimes. HUGE difference. — Ruben Conner (@RubenConner4) April 7, 2024

This is all speculative, way too early to report on, and yet they're panicked. They should be. Our fear is that Trump claimed he was going to drain the swamp in his first term, but the deep state is still running the show. If only all of these fantasies the media are having would come true.

***