Rep. Dan Goldman Assures Us Trump Will End Democracy by Weaponizing the Justice Department

Democrats sound anything but certain that President Joe Biden will be re-elected in 2024. If Biden is such a great president with huge support, there'd be no point in all of these hypotheticals of what could happen under a second Trump administration. As we reported earlier, Rep. Adam Schiff is taking seriously Donald Trump's threat to throw him in jail if he's re-elected. It's not that Schiff has a guilty conscience, it's just that Trump will declare himself a dictator on day one and throw all of his political opponents in prison.
Rep. Dan Goldman is trying very hard to make our list of the top ten dumbest people in Congress. He's currently being sued for defamation by former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski for defamation for claiming he's being paid by the Trump campaign. As so many other Democrats have, Goldman is warning us that Donald Trump will end democracy.
Goldman is worked up about Project 2025, an effort "to assemble an army of aligned, vetted, trained, and prepared conservatives to go to work on Day One to deconstruct the Administrative State." Goldman claims — get this — that Trump will weaponize the Justice Department to target his political enemies.
Trump and his allies are planning to weaponize the DOJ and abuse the tools of justice to target political enemies without evidence.— Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) April 8, 2024
Trump’s Project 2025 will decimate our institutions and end democracy as we know it.
We must stop him in November. Our democracy depends on it. https://t.co/S9Se1OzlRf
Fortunately, we have a House committee looking into the weaponization of the Justice Department.
"If you didn't break the law, there's nothing to worry about"— Chesterton_Report (@Veritas_Curat7) April 8, 2024
Wasn't that a thing that you said?
Goldman, like every good Fascist, accuses his enemies of what he's already doing.— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) April 8, 2024
And once again, how many times did you or your team meet with Hunter Biden during Trump's first impeachment Dan?
The level of projection from the Democrat Party is beyond parody at this point.— AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) April 8, 2024
You can’t be this stupid or blind to what Biden is doing.— Todd Peterson (@toddamtrib) April 8, 2024
Therefore, I’ll just assume you’re a corrupt, evil man.
Mr. Goldman, when you are indicted we will trust the grand jury’s analysis of the evidence. We will let a jury decide your ultimate guilt or innocence. I mean, if you are innocent you have nothing to fear.— Truth Ninja (@TruthNinja316) April 8, 2024
The Iron Law of Woke Projection never misses.— Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) April 8, 2024
You set the precedent— Paladin Danse (@RicoCamper) April 8, 2024
lol, that is really rich. So the folks that have already weaponized the DOJ are worried about someone else weaponizing it?— Larry LaBate (@xmethuselahx) April 8, 2024
Hypocrite.
Always accuse your enemy of that which you are doing yourself. You are evil bro!— JohnJoseph🇺🇸🇨🇴🐊 (@Lucariad1214) April 8, 2024
Pure projection— Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) April 8, 2024
You democrats are interfering in the election using your weaponized DOJ.
Sir, the plan is to de-weaponize the DOJ and the agencies.— AnnieOldEnough Quit being hateful. (@AnnieOldenough) April 8, 2024
Kinda like this administration is doing to him? Woo hoo pic.twitter.com/4j8Spm64xs— Salty Scallawag (@cmo303) April 8, 2024
And doing to us.
Biden has been doing this this the past few years.— William Smith (@EmailWmSmith) April 8, 2024
This is the biggest pot calling the kettle black in history— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 8, 2024
Ummmm....did it occur to you that, just maybe, you're the ones "decimating institutions?" And, just maybe, those betraying our country by decimating said institutions NEED to be held accountable? 🤔— AmericanDawn (@AmericanDawn16) April 8, 2024
You guys maybe should have thought of this before you did the same thing to him...— Tim Pogue 🇺🇸 (@realpoguezilla) April 8, 2024
Are you upset that someone else will be playing your game? You should probably start planning your exit strategy because I suspect you will be on the list of traitors that are prosecuted— JB (@John64061) April 8, 2024
Correct. End your corrupt version of democracy and restore the United States to a constitutional republic and its sovereignty— S.D.G 🇺🇸 (@SDG803) April 8, 2024
It's the perfect Saul Alinsky strategy of accusing your opponent of exactly what you're doing. Democrats made these rules without thinking that one day a Republican would be president again.
***
