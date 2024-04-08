Rep. Dan Goldman Assures Us Trump Will End Democracy by Weaponizing the Justice Department

Politico Explains Why Republicans Will 'Regret Their Crusade Against Electric Cars'
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on April 08, 2024
Democrats sound anything but certain that President Joe Biden will be re-elected in 2024. If Biden is such a great president with huge support, there'd be no point in all of these hypotheticals of what could happen under a second Trump administration. As we reported earlier, Rep. Adam Schiff is taking seriously Donald Trump's threat to throw him in jail if he's re-elected. It's not that Schiff has a guilty conscience, it's just that Trump will declare himself a dictator on day one and throw all of his political opponents in prison.

Rep. Dan Goldman is trying very hard to make our list of the top ten dumbest people in Congress. He's currently being sued for defamation by former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski for defamation for claiming he's being paid by the Trump campaign. As so many other Democrats have, Goldman is warning us that Donald Trump will end democracy.

Goldman is worked up about Project 2025, an effort "to assemble an army of aligned, vetted, trained, and prepared conservatives to go to work on Day One to deconstruct the Administrative State." Goldman claims — get this — that Trump will weaponize the Justice Department to target his political enemies.

Fortunately, we have a House committee looking into the weaponization of the Justice Department.

And doing to us.

It's the perfect Saul Alinsky strategy of accusing your opponent of exactly what you're doing. Democrats made these rules without thinking that one day a Republican would be president again.

***

