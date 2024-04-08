Rep. Dan Goldman Assures Us Trump Will End Democracy by Weaponizing the Justice Department

Democrats sound anything but certain that President Joe Biden will be re-elected in 2024. If Biden is such a great president with huge support, there'd be no point in all of these hypotheticals of what could happen under a second Trump administration. As we reported earlier, Rep. Adam Schiff is taking seriously Donald Trump's threat to throw him in jail if he's re-elected. It's not that Schiff has a guilty conscience, it's just that Trump will declare himself a dictator on day one and throw all of his political opponents in prison.

Advertisement

Rep. Dan Goldman is trying very hard to make our list of the top ten dumbest people in Congress. He's currently being sued for defamation by former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski for defamation for claiming he's being paid by the Trump campaign. As so many other Democrats have, Goldman is warning us that Donald Trump will end democracy.

Goldman is worked up about Project 2025, an effort "to assemble an army of aligned, vetted, trained, and prepared conservatives to go to work on Day One to deconstruct the Administrative State." Goldman claims — get this — that Trump will weaponize the Justice Department to target his political enemies.

Trump and his allies are planning to weaponize the DOJ and abuse the tools of justice to target political enemies without evidence.



Trump’s Project 2025 will decimate our institutions and end democracy as we know it.



We must stop him in November. Our democracy depends on it. https://t.co/S9Se1OzlRf — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) April 8, 2024

Fortunately, we have a House committee looking into the weaponization of the Justice Department.

"If you didn't break the law, there's nothing to worry about"



Wasn't that a thing that you said? — Chesterton_Report (@Veritas_Curat7) April 8, 2024

Goldman, like every good Fascist, accuses his enemies of what he's already doing.



And once again, how many times did you or your team meet with Hunter Biden during Trump's first impeachment Dan? — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) April 8, 2024

The level of projection from the Democrat Party is beyond parody at this point. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) April 8, 2024

You can’t be this stupid or blind to what Biden is doing.



Therefore, I’ll just assume you’re a corrupt, evil man. — Todd Peterson (@toddamtrib) April 8, 2024

Mr. Goldman, when you are indicted we will trust the grand jury’s analysis of the evidence. We will let a jury decide your ultimate guilt or innocence. I mean, if you are innocent you have nothing to fear. — Truth Ninja (@TruthNinja316) April 8, 2024

The Iron Law of Woke Projection never misses. — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) April 8, 2024

You set the precedent — Paladin Danse (@RicoCamper) April 8, 2024

lol, that is really rich. So the folks that have already weaponized the DOJ are worried about someone else weaponizing it?



Hypocrite. — Larry LaBate (@xmethuselahx) April 8, 2024

Always accuse your enemy of that which you are doing yourself. You are evil bro! — JohnJoseph🇺🇸🇨🇴🐊 (@Lucariad1214) April 8, 2024

Advertisement

Pure projection



You democrats are interfering in the election using your weaponized DOJ. — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) April 8, 2024

Sir, the plan is to de-weaponize the DOJ and the agencies. — AnnieOldEnough Quit being hateful. (@AnnieOldenough) April 8, 2024

Kinda like this administration is doing to him? Woo hoo pic.twitter.com/4j8Spm64xs — Salty Scallawag (@cmo303) April 8, 2024

And doing to us.

Biden has been doing this this the past few years. — William Smith (@EmailWmSmith) April 8, 2024

This is the biggest pot calling the kettle black in history — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 8, 2024

Ummmm....did it occur to you that, just maybe, you're the ones "decimating institutions?" And, just maybe, those betraying our country by decimating said institutions NEED to be held accountable? 🤔 — AmericanDawn (@AmericanDawn16) April 8, 2024

You guys maybe should have thought of this before you did the same thing to him... — Tim Pogue 🇺🇸 (@realpoguezilla) April 8, 2024

Are you upset that someone else will be playing your game? You should probably start planning your exit strategy because I suspect you will be on the list of traitors that are prosecuted — JB (@John64061) April 8, 2024

Correct. End your corrupt version of democracy and restore the United States to a constitutional republic and its sovereignty — S.D.G 🇺🇸 (@SDG803) April 8, 2024

Advertisement

It's the perfect Saul Alinsky strategy of accusing your opponent of exactly what you're doing. Democrats made these rules without thinking that one day a Republican would be president again.

***