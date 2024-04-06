Women's Basketball Coach Says If You Consider Yourself a Woman, You Should Be...
Congress Members Concerned About the Effect of Postal Service Disruptions on the Election
Expelled Vanderbilt Student Thought He’d Escaped the Rampant Bigotry of the Deep South
President Joe Biden Recalls Having a Very Close Relationship With the Greek Church
AP Looks for Sources of Election Year Misinformation (Somebody Hand Them a Mirror)
Ed Krassenstein: Pediatricians Support Fathers Showering With Their Young Daughters
Biden-Appointed Judge, Ana Reyes, Slams the Double Standard of the Garland-Biden DOJ
Biden Comforted Families of Those Killed in Bridge Collapse by Reminding Them He's...
We're Sure He's Devastated: Leftists Are SO MAD at Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson...
Make It Stop: Pennsylvania Biden Voters Attempt to CRINGE People Into Voting Trump...
Biden Campaign's Raising Money From 'Folks Like You' While Trump's Catering to the...
J.K. Rowling Proves Once Again She's the Word Wizard With Her Epic Post...
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Explains Why 'the Whole Story of January 6th' Isn't Necessary
'Words Mean Things': Web Comic Author Gets ROASTED for Calling Elon Musk a...

Tony Bobulinski Sues Rep. Dan Goldman for Defamation

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on April 06, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski came forward in 2020 to assure us that "The Big Guy" was most certainly Joe Biden and he did have a hand in his son's various business schemes. No one except Tucker Carlson would listen to him, though.

Advertisement

Bobulinski recently testified before Congress, and now he's suing Rep. Dan Goldman for defamation. He says Goldman claimed he was a paid plant for the Trump campaign to spread disinformation before the election.

Henry Rogers reports:

Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden who has accused President Joe Biden of wrongdoing, previously threatened legal action against Goldman after Bobulinski appeared for a public hearing before Congress last month. After the hearing, Goldman sent a tweet accusing Bobulinski of making “false allegations” with the help of a Trump-affiliated lawyer.

During that Congressional hearing, Democrats threatened to subpoena Bobulinski for the Blackberry he communicated with Hunter Biden on, suggesting that perhaps texts he provided to the committee did not tell the full story of their partnership.

Bobulinski fired back at both Goldman and Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin during the hearing, calling them liars.

“Rep. Dan Goldman and Jamie Raskin, both lawyers, and Mr. Goldman, a former prosector with the SDNY from New York, will continue to lie today in this hearing and then go straight to the media to tell more lies,” Bobulinski said.”

Recommended

Expelled Vanderbilt Student Thought He’d Escaped the Rampant Bigotry of the Deep South
Brett T.
Advertisement

Here's the tweet Bobulinski demanded be taken down:

Advertisement

Nah, the case will be thrown out as frivolous and nothing will be uncovered. Bobulinski's story has never changed, and he's told it under oath. His name should be all over the media.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CONGRESS DEFAMATION HUNTER BIDEN LAWSUIT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Expelled Vanderbilt Student Thought He’d Escaped the Rampant Bigotry of the Deep South
Brett T.
Women's Basketball Coach Says If You Consider Yourself a Woman, You Should Be Allowed to Play
Brett T.
Congress Members Concerned About the Effect of Postal Service Disruptions on the Election
Brett T.
Ed Krassenstein: Pediatricians Support Fathers Showering With Their Young Daughters
Brett T.
J.K. Rowling Proves Once Again She's the Word Wizard With Her Epic Post About What Makes a Woman
ArtistAngie
Make It Stop: Pennsylvania Biden Voters Attempt to CRINGE People Into Voting Trump (WATCH)
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Expelled Vanderbilt Student Thought He’d Escaped the Rampant Bigotry of the Deep South Brett T.
Advertisement