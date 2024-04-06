Tony Bobulinski Sues Rep. Dan Goldman for Defamation

Former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski came forward in 2020 to assure us that "The Big Guy" was most certainly Joe Biden and he did have a hand in his son's various business schemes. No one except Tucker Carlson would listen to him, though.

Bobulinski recently testified before Congress, and now he's suing Rep. Dan Goldman for defamation. He says Goldman claimed he was a paid plant for the Trump campaign to spread disinformation before the election.

Henry Rogers reports:

Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden who has accused President Joe Biden of wrongdoing, previously threatened legal action against Goldman after Bobulinski appeared for a public hearing before Congress last month. After the hearing, Goldman sent a tweet accusing Bobulinski of making “false allegations” with the help of a Trump-affiliated lawyer. … During that Congressional hearing, Democrats threatened to subpoena Bobulinski for the Blackberry he communicated with Hunter Biden on, suggesting that perhaps texts he provided to the committee did not tell the full story of their partnership. Bobulinski fired back at both Goldman and Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin during the hearing, calling them liars. “Rep. Dan Goldman and Jamie Raskin, both lawyers, and Mr. Goldman, a former prosector with the SDNY from New York, will continue to lie today in this hearing and then go straight to the media to tell more lies,” Bobulinski said.”

Here's the tweet Bobulinski demanded be taken down:

Tony Bobulinski has used a Trump campaign-paid lawyer to make false allegations since October 2020.



When Cassidy Hutchinson said he met with Mark Meadows with a mask on, he called her a liar.



Then she produced a photo.



Watch how he dissembles in response to the receipt 👇 pic.twitter.com/EazzJ0nW70 — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) March 21, 2024

Nah, the case will be thrown out as frivolous and nothing will be uncovered. Bobulinski's story has never changed, and he's told it under oath. His name should be all over the media.

