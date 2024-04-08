Hot Take: Christianity Is All About Forgiving Student Loans

Party of Science: LGBTQ Activist Gets Community Note Treatment for Post on 'Biologically...
Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on April 08, 2024
Twitchy

As our managing editor Sam always points out, we don't normally cover Twitter randos unless they say something so stupendously mindless that it goes viral. This is one of those times.

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Joe Biden was in Wisconsin Monday once again bragging about how the Supreme Court's decision that he did not have the authority to cancel student debt didn't stop him from canceling student debt, and he was going to keep doing it (the guy knows he has to buy votes). Imagine if Donald Trump had said that. Remember the collective freakout when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott "defied" the Supreme Court by continuing to put up barriers at the border? Abbott wasn't defying anybody; the ruling was that the federal government could remove razor wire — it said nothing about Texas putting up more.

Even Nancy Pelosi had said that Biden didn't have the authority to unilaterally cancel student loans.

You may have seen the meme … it's the one where the person who isn't a Christian tells Christians that they're not acting like Christians. Earlier, "The View's" Whoopi Goldberg noted that the Ten Commandments didn't mention abortion (unless you think "thou shalt not kill" also applies to the unborn).

This person has apparently talked to a lot of Christians about student loans and found that most of them oppose student loan forgiveness. But isn't Christianity all about forgiveness?

Seriously?

If Christianity is all about forgiveness, Christians should be lobbying for all debt to be forgiven. Why stop at student loans?

"I need you to lend me $100,000 so I can major in gender studies. I promise to pay you back. Never mind, you're a Christian, you wouldn't expect me to pay you back, because you're all about forgiveness."


And again, what makes student loans so special? Why not credit card debt, car payments, and mortgages?

Student loan forgiveness is just another expression of Biden's devout Catholicism.


