Hot Take: Christianity Is All About Forgiving Student Loans

As our managing editor Sam always points out, we don't normally cover Twitter randos unless they say something so stupendously mindless that it goes viral. This is one of those times.

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Joe Biden was in Wisconsin Monday once again bragging about how the Supreme Court's decision that he did not have the authority to cancel student debt didn't stop him from canceling student debt, and he was going to keep doing it (the guy knows he has to buy votes). Imagine if Donald Trump had said that. Remember the collective freakout when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott "defied" the Supreme Court by continuing to put up barriers at the border? Abbott wasn't defying anybody; the ruling was that the federal government could remove razor wire — it said nothing about Texas putting up more.

Even Nancy Pelosi had said that Biden didn't have the authority to unilaterally cancel student loans.

You may have seen the meme … it's the one where the person who isn't a Christian tells Christians that they're not acting like Christians. Earlier, "The View's" Whoopi Goldberg noted that the Ten Commandments didn't mention abortion (unless you think "thou shalt not kill" also applies to the unborn).

This person has apparently talked to a lot of Christians about student loans and found that most of them oppose student loan forgiveness. But isn't Christianity all about forgiveness?

Why is every Christian I talk to vehemently against student loan forgiveness?



I mean, isn’t forgiveness supposed to be what Christianity is all about? — Being J Wood (@BeingJWood) April 8, 2024

You’re not talking to Christians. — Lloyd and Maria🟧🌊💙 (@lmpilots) April 8, 2024

forgiveness for sins, not obligations — Alberta-Leonidas (@AlbertaLeonidas) April 8, 2024

Stealing from your neighbor to hand it to someone else is opposite of what Christianity is all about. — For Liberty (@OnlyKingChrist) April 8, 2024

Because it isn't forgiveness. Someone else pays it for you — Johnny ThreeTears (@JohnnyTears12) April 8, 2024

Because they don't have money because they don't produce anything. Putting aside the fact that we're over our heads in debt. It's not forgiveness. It's forcing the average tax payer to pay off college debt they did not actually agree to. — VSB (@vsethmt) April 8, 2024

The government doesn’t pay our debts, they simply transfer it to other taxpayers. Learn how the system works. — EverGrowLove (@Jody1Rosie) April 8, 2024

Why is it that non-Christian’s think that they can rely on someone else to pay the debts they incur. — Bjesse1 (@sceptic100) April 8, 2024

Why should student loans be forgiven? Why not mortgages? Car loans? Credit card debt? Why are they forgiving debt that typically belongs to the upper middle and upper classes? — Jack Buckingham (@Jbuck9797) April 8, 2024

If Christianity is all about forgiveness, Christians should be lobbying for all debt to be forgiven. Why stop at student loans?

There is nothing quite so frustrating and insidious as half-truths and twisting.



There are also other concepts in Christianity such as keeping your promises, hard work, and not expecting others to take care of your responsibilities. — Cogito Ergo Sum (@CogitoInGa) April 8, 2024

Paying your debts is what Christians are all about. — Tom Finnell (@d2fl) April 8, 2024

No, theft is not what being a Christian is all about. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) April 8, 2024

Because the one doing the "forgiving" when it comes to loans isn't the one to whom the loans are owed. A more pertinent biblical reference would be thou shalt not steal. — Jeff B. Vockrodt (@JeffBVockrodt) April 8, 2024

Those Christians - So selfish — wokey the offended android (@kornpaup) April 8, 2024

"I need you to lend me $100,000 so I can major in gender studies. I promise to pay you back. Never mind, you're a Christian, you wouldn't expect me to pay you back, because you're all about forgiveness."

Stealing is not a Christian value. — maskless (@ATLGOP) April 8, 2024

Only individuals can forgive other individuals. What you are describing is government theft from one person and giving it to another, making the recipients thieves also. — RichFVNC (@RichFVNC) April 8, 2024





I’ve seen some real winners in the non-Christians lecturing Christians on what their religion tells them about what their political position should be on an issue department, but this one is a real doozy. — Dan Krishock (@dkrishock) April 8, 2024

Did Jesus die on the cross to forgive our student loans? — Robert Capko 🇺🇸 (@robertcapko) April 8, 2024

And again, what makes student loans so special? Why not credit card debt, car payments, and mortgages?

It is not "forgiveness" when you are forcing someone to pay for debt incurred by someone else. If I loaned them money and I decided to forgive that loan, that'd be Christian charity, but that isn't what this is. — heidiannem (@heidiannem) April 8, 2024

Student loan forgiveness is just another expression of Biden's devout Catholicism.

I said I wouldn't back down from using every tool at our disposal to get student loan borrowers the relief they need.



That's why today we're announcing new plans that, if implemented, would cancel student debt for millions more. pic.twitter.com/rNiCxzzlU3 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 8, 2024





