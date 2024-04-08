Here's a WTF Two-Fer From 'The View' Involving Abortion, the Ten Commandments, and Climate Change

The coming eclipse must have somehow caused discussion on "The View" to get even dumber and more ridiculous than usual.

We'll start with co-host Whoopi Goldberg invoking God and The Ten Commandments to try and justify abortion:

NEW: 'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg suggests that abortion is okay because it was "not mentioned" in the Ten Commandments.



"It's nobody's business. It's you, your doctor, and God. That's who you have to be conversational to. And it's not mentioned in the Big 10."



"God was… pic.twitter.com/34BB2zsBNt — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 8, 2024

Call us crazy, Ms. Goldberg, but "Thou Shalt Not Kill" doesn't seem very vague.

Whoopi Goldberg invoked the Ten Commandments as a reason you should be able to have an abortion.



"It's [abortion] not mentioned in the Big Ten, I'm just gonna say," she said, failing to mention one of the Commandments states, "Thou shalt not kill."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/uVR1Dl0WPw — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) April 8, 2024

Goldberg says "Thou Shalt Not Kill" is there and there are still wars, but the word is "murder" and that's what we're talking about when it comes to abortion:

The literal translation is ‘Thou shalt not m-rder’



Which means k-lling the innocent.

Ab-rtion is k-lling an innocent human in the first 280 days of life.



‘Thou shalt not k-ll’ would have contradicted God’s command to Noah’s sons in Genesis 9:6.



Ab-rtion is M-rder. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) April 8, 2024

Kinda think this falls under that pesky no killing commandment - but what do I know — Much Too Old to Feel this Damn Young (@PalominoOMG) April 8, 2024

Because Goldberg brought up the topic of places where the word abortion isn't mentioned, has she looked for it here?

Using her logic where do you find the word abortion in the the constitution? — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) April 8, 2024

Somebody hand Whoopi a Constitution and ask her to find that word. That should keep her busy for quite a while.

That brings us to the second part of today's View two-fer:

.@ABC host @Sunny Hostin claims Monday's solar eclipse and last week's earthquake were caused by ‘climate change’ https://t.co/2IaP1yB52g — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 8, 2024

The last thing the cult of climate change is concerned about is actual science.

"That's not what I read."

The View spreads end-of-the-world doomsday conspiracy theories about earthquakes, the solar eclipse, and the cicadas.

Sunny Hostin suggests it's all due to "climate change."

This show is an ABC News product. pic.twitter.com/OQan942v9M — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 8, 2024

These people have gotten way too predictable.

Everyone was waiting to see which doofus would say this first and we have a winner. https://t.co/okTW3pU2ic — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 8, 2024

Here's an Evergreen tweet when talking about what happened on "The View":

What a moronic, self serving, useless, embarrassing discussion. https://t.co/8LbejvOnXw — John Steigerwald (@Steigerworld) April 8, 2024

In other words, just another day on "The View."

