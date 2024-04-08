Here's a WTF Two-Fer From 'The View' Involving Abortion, the Ten Commandments, and Climate Change

THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY! Salon's Take on Men Punching Random Women in NYC...
Doug P.  |  2:30 PM on April 08, 2024
AngieArtist

The coming eclipse must have somehow caused discussion on "The View" to get even dumber and more ridiculous than usual.

We'll start with co-host Whoopi Goldberg invoking God and The Ten Commandments to try and justify abortion:

Call us crazy, Ms. Goldberg, but "Thou Shalt Not Kill" doesn't seem very vague.

Goldberg says "Thou Shalt Not Kill" is there and there are still wars, but the word is "murder" and that's what we're talking about when it comes to abortion: 

Because Goldberg brought up the topic of places where the word abortion isn't mentioned, has she looked for it here?

Somebody hand Whoopi a Constitution and ask her to find that word. That should keep her busy for quite a while.

That brings us to the second part of today's View two-fer:

The last thing the cult of climate change is concerned about is actual science.

These people have gotten way too predictable.

Here's an Evergreen tweet when talking about what happened on "The View":

In other words, just another day on "The View."

*** 

