CNN's Wolf Blitzer Asks If People Should Be Condemning Trump Calling Migrants Animals

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on April 03, 2024
AP Photo/File

We've been through this a couple of times already, and we're sure we'll go through it again this election year. First, there was Donald Trump calling all Mexicans rapists. Then there was a media firestorm over Trump calling immigrants "animals." He was specifically referring to members of the violent MS-13 gang, but somehow it was attributed to all immigrants. 

Advertisement

Nancy Pelosi even stood up for the gang members, whose motto translates as "rape, kill, control," asking, "Does he not believe in the spark of divinity, the dignity and worth of every person? Calling people animals is not a good thing."

Just last month, Aaron Rupar tried to get the "immigrants are animals" narrative started with the backing of the New York Times, which added it to their "bloodbath" coverage:

Again, Trump was clearly referring to MS-13 gang members, but that context got lost somewhere along the way.

As Twitchy reported Wednesday morning, we're doing the "animals" thing again

Go back 10 seconds in that clip and it's clear that Trump was speaking about the illegal immigrant who murdered nursing student Laken Riley, who was beaten so badly her skull was disfigured. She's the one whose name President Joe Biden had to be shamed into saying during the State of the Union address.

Look … Trump is going to keep referring to these animals as animals. CNN, of course, picked up on the new controversy started by Biden-Harris HQ and asked if people should be condemning Trump for referring to illegal immigrants as animals. And look who was right there to clip the quote out of context but Aaron Rupar:

Look at that CNN chyron: "Trump Calls Migrants 'Animals … Not Humans.'" Fortunately, CNN pundit Scott Jennings was able to set Wolf Blitzer straight.

There was nothing else for CNN to cover today?

Ultra-MAGA extremists.

CNN should realize it doesn't have to take every out-of-context quote from Trump and report on it as a news story. But that's what the Biden campaign fed them to run with.

