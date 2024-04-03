CNN's Wolf Blitzer Asks If People Should Be Condemning Trump Calling Migrants Animals

We've been through this a couple of times already, and we're sure we'll go through it again this election year. First, there was Donald Trump calling all Mexicans rapists. Then there was a media firestorm over Trump calling immigrants "animals." He was specifically referring to members of the violent MS-13 gang, but somehow it was attributed to all immigrants.

Nancy Pelosi even stood up for the gang members, whose motto translates as "rape, kill, control," asking, "Does he not believe in the spark of divinity, the dignity and worth of every person? Calling people animals is not a good thing."

Just last month, Aaron Rupar tried to get the "immigrants are animals" narrative started with the backing of the New York Times, which added it to their "bloodbath" coverage:

Again, Trump was clearly referring to MS-13 gang members, but that context got lost somewhere along the way.

As Twitchy reported Wednesday morning, we're doing the "animals" thing again.

Trump: Democrats said please don’t call immigrants animals. I said, no, they’re not humans, they’re animals pic.twitter.com/yJ7fFHEUlh — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 2, 2024

Go back 10 seconds in that clip and it's clear that Trump was speaking about the illegal immigrant who murdered nursing student Laken Riley, who was beaten so badly her skull was disfigured. She's the one whose name President Joe Biden had to be shamed into saying during the State of the Union address.

Look … Trump is going to keep referring to these animals as animals. CNN, of course, picked up on the new controversy started by Biden-Harris HQ and asked if people should be condemning Trump for referring to illegal immigrants as animals. And look who was right there to clip the quote out of context but Aaron Rupar:

"They're not humans. They're animals ... I'll use the word 'animal,' because that's what they are" -- Trump pic.twitter.com/T5IyRXNOFE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2024

Look at that CNN chyron: "Trump Calls Migrants 'Animals … Not Humans.'" Fortunately, CNN pundit Scott Jennings was able to set Wolf Blitzer straight.

WATCH: CNN’s Wolf Blitzer called out as he pushes ‘animals’ hoax: "[President Trump] was specifically talking about the person who murdered Laken Riley," explains @ScottJenningsKY. "That poor girl was murdered in cold blood. Is that person who did it not an animal?" pic.twitter.com/uTcysSyqZT — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) April 3, 2024

Very inappropriate comparison.



Animals don't kill each other for no reason. — Spay & Neuter Your Liberals (@k_ovfefe2) April 3, 2024

@wolfblitzer “Animal” reference is actually being kind. — Mandate Freedom (@freedomsLC) April 3, 2024

Wolf Blitzer spouting off this hot garbage with a straight face, is exactly why CNN tanked, and has NEVER recovered from being labeled #fakenews. — Not Plankton (@NOLA_DnB) April 3, 2024

Come on Wolf. You’re not that stupid to infer that he was speaking with a broadbrush. Use your own brain and stop reading the DNC talking points of the day. Try being a legitimate journalist for once and have some self-respect. — Mean Machine Band (@MeanMachineLive) April 3, 2024

There was nothing else for CNN to cover today?

Is Wolf seriously this stupid or just a disingenuous propagandist for the Democrat/media complex?



The clip is less than 30 seconds long. It's pretty easy to listen to the entire remark and understand that Trump was specifically talking about Jose Ibarra. There's no ambiguity. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) April 3, 2024

Kinda like labeling anyone who believes in conservative values , secure borders, backing the police, and demanding freedom of speech as MAGA extremists. That would never happen, right? — Bob Lyons (@Bob_Lyons) April 3, 2024

Ultra-MAGA extremists.

He already knew that’s what he meant — Andy o2r (@O2Rsystems) April 3, 2024

If you think you hate “journalists,” watching videos like this should make you realize you don’t hate them enough — PCBioCaptain (@PCBioCaptain) April 3, 2024

CNN should realize it doesn't have to take every out-of-context quote from Trump and report on it as a news story. But that's what the Biden campaign fed them to run with.

