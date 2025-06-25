So Much for the MAGA Civil War: New Poll Shows OVERWHELMING Republican Approval of Iran Strike

When you spend as much time on X as we do, it is always important to try to keep things in perspective. Important news happens there every single day, and that is why we love covering it all, but the old saying, 'Twitter is not real life,' is no less true now that the platform is called X.

Anyone who has spent a lot of time on X over the past week has seen this firsthand. We were led to believe that there was a HUGE rift among Republicans, even among so-called 'MAGA Republicans,' concerning President Trump's plans to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, and subsequently, the execution of that plan.

Leftists were practically salivating at the prospect, since they have nothing to offer themselves, and did everything they could to fuel it. And, yes, even on the right, there were indeed debates about Trump's policy and what it could mean for the United States. Some of those debates were principled and honest, while others were a pure grift. (We're looking at you, Candace Owens.)

According to a CBS/YouGov poll conducted after the strike, however, the impending civil war among Republicans over Iran turned out to be nothing more than social media bluster.

CBS News Poll: Do you approve or disapprove of US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities?



Republicans

🟢 Approve: 85% (+70)

🔴 Disapprove: 15%



MAGA Republicans

🟢 Approve: 94% (+88)

🔴 Disapprove: 6% pic.twitter.com/0yzwyID61b — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 24, 2025

Wow. While we're always skeptical of single polls, those numbers are nothing short of overwhelming.

So much for civil war. Like the air strike itself, it ended without a single American casualty, except possibly the last remaining shreds of comedian Dave Smith's credibility.

but....I was promised a MAGA civil war?? — Abri (@abriNotMe77) June 24, 2025

Sorry, folks. War's been canceled.

The “divide in MAGA” was always totally fake. An information operation. https://t.co/e0oH4nd60a — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) June 24, 2025

We're not entirely sure how the poll differentiated between Republican and MAGA Republican, but it almost doesn't matter. The numbers speak for themselves.

Maybe CBS asked respondents if they owned a red MAGA hat or Trump trading cards to make the distinction.

No, Trump did not betray and divide his base. Anyone who said so was either lying or wildly out of touch. https://t.co/XptezGpDrE — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 24, 2025

Wait ... People lie on social media?

We're shocked, we tell you. Shocked.

LOL. We do believe that Tucker is sincerely anti-war, but he made some pretty ridiculous predictions about how many thousands of Americans would die if we dropped bombs on Iran.

Hahaha Tucker, Candace, and Hodgetards in shambles. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 24, 2025

Oh, no. Anyway ...

The “MAGA crack up over Iran” narrative was a media contrivance for the ages. https://t.co/mOtZxHsAaz — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 24, 2025

Primarily, it was a social media narrative, but that didn't stop the dead legacy media from trying to throw gasoline on the imaginary fire.

Maga isn’t split. Certain people and it’s not even that many have lost the plot. They forget elections are not held on X. https://t.co/DhmQiXVRq8 — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) June 25, 2025

Thank God.

The DNC right now… pic.twitter.com/yRCVjxLcLI — Aztec Alie (@UsaAztGrl) June 24, 2025

LOL. They wanted it to be true SO BADLY.

Hey @JessicaTarlov another poll for your talking points…. — Land of the free 🇺🇸 (@land4thefree) June 24, 2025

Tarlov loves to go on Fox News and cite 'evidence' that Trump is losing support from people who voted for him.

We wonder if she'll cite this poll.

That is because Trump KNOWS his base, he didn't become as popular as he is if he didn't know this. He doesn't need "influencers" etc. to help him. Rush Limbaugh spoke of this many times - Trump is like no other having be elected to office; he is in tune with base supporters… — Kristina B. 🇺🇸 #TrumpGirl #AmericaFirst (@MAGAGurl86) June 24, 2025

... always - and nothing anyone does or says will break that bond/trust. Only Trump himself can do so, and he will not.

We don't trust any politician unconditionally, but that is a pretty good analysis of why Trump won the presidency twice. There probably isn't another modern-day politician who has been in touch with -- and relates to -- his base better than he has.

The woke right is an online phenomenon. https://t.co/8dwFW22hBX — Black Mages Matter(Lit/Fire/Ice) (@blackmage1984) June 24, 2025

It always has been.

Which is not to say that there aren't certain people who fit the description of 'woke right,' only that they have FAR less influence than people like James Lindsay would have everyone believe.

So X isn’t real life. Got it. — NYCitiMetsfan (@NYCitiMetsfan) June 24, 2025

A good reminder that Twitter is not real life, and most working class swing state voters aren’t hanging on Nick Fuentes’s every word. https://t.co/5IXrCo0RTR — Michael Sleestak (@SleestakMack) June 25, 2025

We'd love it if exactly ZERO percent of Republicans listened to anything Fuentes says. But we'll settle for only six percent.

Not coincidentally, six percent is also about the number of Americans who fit into the 'woke far-left' category.

The difference is that Republicans are far better at thinking for themselves, while a large number of Democrats love nothing more than to be told what to think.

This is why Democrats are never fractured in Congress. With only a few scarce exceptions, they always vote the way the party demands.

Because Republicans are not like that, there is usually robust debate over many policies, from tariffs to foreign affairs. We think that's much better for a healthy Constitutional Republic, even when it means that Republican legislators are not as effective as we'd like them to be.

But hopefully, if nothing else, this poll will help everyone remember to keep that skeptical perspective about arguments on social media. More importantly, it might help us to distinguish between honest debate and 'influencers' trying to be more important than they truly are.