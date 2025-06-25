So Much for the MAGA Civil War: New Poll Shows OVERWHELMING Republican Approval of Iran Strike

CNN Notes That the AP Has Confirmed Their Iran Story (Yeah, About That...)
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on June 25, 2025
Carlos Barria/Pool via AP

When you spend as much time on X as we do, it is always important to try to keep things in perspective. Important news happens there every single day, and that is why we love covering it all, but the old saying, 'Twitter is not real life,' is no less true now that the platform is called X. 

Anyone who has spent a lot of time on X over the past week has seen this firsthand. We were led to believe that there was a HUGE rift among Republicans, even among so-called 'MAGA Republicans,' concerning President Trump's plans to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, and subsequently, the execution of that plan. 

Leftists were practically salivating at the prospect, since they have nothing to offer themselves, and did everything they could to fuel it. And, yes, even on the right, there were indeed debates about Trump's policy and what it could mean for the United States. Some of those debates were principled and honest, while others were a pure grift. (We're looking at you, Candace Owens.)

According to a CBS/YouGov poll conducted after the strike, however, the impending civil war among Republicans over Iran turned out to be nothing more than social media bluster.  

Wow. While we're always skeptical of single polls, those numbers are nothing short of overwhelming. 

So much for civil war. Like the air strike itself, it ended without a single American casualty, except possibly the last remaining shreds of comedian Dave Smith's credibility.

Sorry, folks. War's been canceled.

We're not entirely sure how the poll differentiated between Republican and MAGA Republican, but it almost doesn't matter. The numbers speak for themselves.

Maybe CBS asked respondents if they owned a red MAGA hat or Trump trading cards to make the distinction. 

Wait ... People lie on social media? 

We're shocked, we tell you. Shocked. 

LOL. We do believe that Tucker is sincerely anti-war, but he made some pretty ridiculous predictions about how many thousands of Americans would die if we dropped bombs on Iran. 

Oh, no. Anyway ...

Primarily, it was a social media narrative, but that didn't stop the dead legacy media from trying to throw gasoline on the imaginary fire. 

Thank God. 

LOL. They wanted it to be true SO BADLY. 

Tarlov loves to go on Fox News and cite 'evidence' that Trump is losing support from people who voted for him. 

We wonder if she'll cite this poll. 

... always - and nothing anyone does or says will break that bond/trust.  Only Trump himself can do so, and he will not.

We don't trust any politician unconditionally, but that is a pretty good analysis of why Trump won the presidency twice. There probably isn't another modern-day politician who has been in touch with -- and relates to -- his base better than he has. 

It always has been. 

Which is not to say that there aren't certain people who fit the description of 'woke right,' only that they have FAR less influence than people like James Lindsay would have everyone believe. 

We'd love it if exactly ZERO percent of Republicans listened to anything Fuentes says. But we'll settle for only six percent. 

Not coincidentally, six percent is also about the number of Americans who fit into the 'woke far-left' category. 

The difference is that Republicans are far better at thinking for themselves, while a large number of Democrats love nothing more than to be told what to think. 

This is why Democrats are never fractured in Congress. With only a few scarce exceptions, they always vote the way the party demands.

Because Republicans are not like that, there is usually robust debate over many policies, from tariffs to foreign affairs. We think that's much better for a healthy Constitutional Republic, even when it means that Republican legislators are not as effective as we'd like them to be.

But hopefully, if nothing else, this poll will help everyone remember to keep that skeptical perspective about arguments on social media. More importantly, it might help us to distinguish between honest debate and 'influencers' trying to be more important than they truly are.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

