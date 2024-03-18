Democrats Again Defending Dignity of MS-13 Gang Members

You've certainly seen and heard by now every headline and cable news pundit tell us that Donald Trump has promised a bloodbath if he is not elected. We even have sitting U.S. senators telling the nation's headline writers not to "overthink it" and just post the line out of context. That tells you how much they think about their voters … don't "overthink" the issues, just believe what we tell you.

Advertisement

"Bloodbath" is getting all the attention, but there was another line from Trump's speech that made the New York Times headline. Remember back in 2018 when Trump called members of the MS-13 gang "animals"? That led the news for weeks. First of all, people lied and claimed Trump had called all immigrants animals. But even those who acknowledged what he actually said made fools of themselves: Nancy Pelosi asked, "Does he not believe in the spark of divinity, the dignity and worth of every person? Calling people animals is not a good thing." The dignity and worth of MS-13 members? No, he doesn't.

Aaron Rupar is telling us to wake up. We are awake … we stayed awake for the whole sentence. And it looks like the Times is trying to get the "migrants are animals" train up and running again.

Aaron Rupar getting continuously community noted into orbit is so much fun I almost can't believe this gift we've been given this on this particular website. https://t.co/RsRMIGEIa4 pic.twitter.com/lo24Xz5EEE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 18, 2024

In addition to the narrative hoax about a “bloodbath” the media is also lying about what Donald Trump said at his speech yesterday with regard to immigrants, by divorcing his remarks from context when he says some of them are “not people.”



Trump is very clearly referring to… pic.twitter.com/YeZ00u1tGq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 17, 2024

Trump is very clearly referring to MS-13 gang members who are in prison for some of the most heinous crimes imaginable, and are being let into the US by the thousands. Here is the full context.

We are awake. And that’s why we know you’re FOS — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 17, 2024

Rupar is one of the single biggest purveyors of misinformation on X. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 17, 2024

This is a great example of why the @nytimes has fallen so far. They were respected as valued news source once. But that was a long time ago.



Now the NY Times pushes propaganda like this purposefully out of context 'bloodbath' headline.



Pravda level stuff.



Sad. — Wags 🇺🇸 (@TheWagsReport) March 17, 2024

One of my favorite tweets from that MS-13 thing: pic.twitter.com/KBn2az3Vk3 — JoeCourson (@CoursonJoe34529) March 18, 2024

Yeah, CNN's John Harwood went to bat for Pelosi after Trump said she loved MS-13.

What a goddamn legend. pic.twitter.com/azRoujI9eZ — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) March 18, 2024

This form of hoax (deceptive edit to remove context) is literally called a Rupar. https://t.co/nZ0uX9iRfr — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 17, 2024

Yes, Rupar is both a noun and a verb in the Urban Dictionary.

Honestly, the headline just makes me like him more — RITA LOVE 🇺🇸 (@missritalove) March 17, 2024

President Trump talks for an hour and a half. NYT heard two phrases they could use. pic.twitter.com/IXZUqq598w — TWB (@twb_view) March 17, 2024

Advertisement

Just spitballing here, but is it possible the American public would like to hear about and debate Trump's proposed tariff on Chinese cars?

Non-stop character assassination attempts failed.

Political corruption is at all time highs.

Propaganda and cultural brainwashing have become the norm. — Gary Doan (@GaryMichaelDoan) March 17, 2024

We know of course both are out of context. But still, the other guy just apologized for calling a murderer an illegal. — Veni! Vidi! Memi! (@venividimemi) March 17, 2024

President Biden literally went on MSNBC and apologized for referring to Laken Riley's alleged killer as an "alien" during the State of the Union speech, when he should have said "undocumented."

Say you don’t have a case to make to the American people for reelection without saying you don’t have a case to make to the American people. Democrats have had complete control of Washington for three years and have nothing to show for it. All they have are smears and hoaxes. — GreatAmericanMail (@mail_american) March 17, 2024

Do your part, invite unvetted immigrants into your home, and hand them your guns. — Mario Presents Official (@Mario_Presents) March 17, 2024

The @nytimes truly should be ashamed of posting something like this. They used to be such a respectable company. It’s sad the demise. — Caleb Hogg (@calebrhogg) March 17, 2024

Advertisement

Out of context quote. Garbage reporting. I despise Trump, but having the press lie is just adding fuel to his fire. — Jason Machado (@jmachado125) March 17, 2024

Boy that headline is remarkably disingenuous. — Steely Wheeler 🏁 🐊 (@SteelyWheelr) March 18, 2024

So the New York Times and the Democrats are going to go to the mat once again for MS-13.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



