Democrats Again Defending Dignity of MS-13 Gang Members

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on March 18, 2024
AP Photo/Luis Romero

You've certainly seen and heard by now every headline and cable news pundit tell us that Donald Trump has promised a bloodbath if he is not elected. We even have sitting U.S. senators telling the nation's headline writers not to "overthink it" and just post the line out of context. That tells you how much they think about their voters … don't "overthink" the issues, just believe what we tell you.

"Bloodbath" is getting all the attention, but there was another line from Trump's speech that made the New York Times headline. Remember back in 2018 when Trump called members of the MS-13 gang "animals"? That led the news for weeks. First of all, people lied and claimed Trump had called all immigrants animals. But even those who acknowledged what he actually said made fools of themselves: Nancy Pelosi asked, "Does he not believe in the spark of divinity, the dignity and worth of every person? Calling people animals is not a good thing." The dignity and worth of MS-13 members? No, he doesn't.

Aaron Rupar is telling us to wake up. We are awake … we stayed awake for the whole sentence. And it looks like the Times is trying to get the "migrants are animals" train up and running again.

Trump is very clearly referring to MS-13 gang members who are in prison for some of the most heinous crimes imaginable, and are being let into the US by the thousands. 

Here is the full context.

Yeah, CNN's John Harwood went to bat for Pelosi after Trump said she loved MS-13.

Yes, Rupar is both a noun and a verb in the Urban Dictionary.

Just spitballing here, but is it possible the American public would like to hear about and debate Trump's proposed tariff on Chinese cars?

President Biden literally went on MSNBC and apologized for referring to Laken Riley's alleged killer as an "alien" during the State of the Union speech, when he should have said "undocumented."

So the New York Times and the Democrats are going to go to the mat once again for MS-13.

***

