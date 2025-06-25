Tlaib’s Brain Goes on Strike: Begs Powell to Decode Supply and Demand Like She’s in Kindergarten

This likely won't come as a shock to loyal readers. Rashida Tlaib is not a smart woman.

Rashida Tlaib does not understand basic supply and demand and asks Jerome Powell to explain it to her.

pic.twitter.com/CpdegAPlH6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 25, 2025

How do people like this get elected? It's scary.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) asks what the difference is between supply-driven inflation and demand-driven inflation.



Unbelievable.



She then complains about housing shortages without realizing illegals are a huge reason for the crisis.



Tlaib is brainless.pic.twitter.com/Ec32fk4ovP — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 25, 2025

This woman is useless.

She’s uneducated. You should need to be able to pass a competency test, and a constitution test before you can become a member of Congress https://t.co/ENp8k2qKum — CherylMW (@happysass123) June 25, 2025

Honestly, at this point, that's probably not a bad idea. It may have saved us from four years of Joe Biden, too.

That hag has the same intelligence level as these

👇👇👇👇👇 https://t.co/DQBb5WeaCZ pic.twitter.com/z81inPA4K9 — Deb-- Redacted Redacted (@debster7301) June 25, 2025

That's insulting to rocks.

She doesn't have a clue https://t.co/00J6vFJLHg — Phjacobs (@phjaco) June 25, 2025

Can someone say, “If you’re this stupid, you should not be in Congress. But, thanks for proving there are stupid questions.” https://t.co/27liYgJrRf — Gerry Nass 🇺🇸 (@gkn08215) June 25, 2025

Someone should definitely say that. It would be hilarious.

I’m not going to explain it to you

Good luck with that https://t.co/pg00dDe98n — Alicia Maddox (@AliciaM94181141) June 25, 2025

Maybe she can ask Grok to explain it to her.

How freaking sad!!! And to think people voted her in...🙄🙄😳🤔 https://t.co/jDDKdIfe0L — Laura (@RTRLaural70) June 25, 2025

Another rising star of stupid in the Democrat party. https://t.co/9MQ89sdjIT — Letta Libre - Maverik (@Lettalibre) June 25, 2025

There is a whole constellation of them in the Democratic Party.

Americans need to stop electing stupid people who are clueless about economics, trade, taxation, foreign affairs, history… https://t.co/rps5pvLOoG — V (@V35000) June 25, 2025

That would be a great idea!

She needs to take a basic high school economics class. Voters really need to stop electing stupid people. https://t.co/JCP6ILFOjZ — Holly Galloway (@holloway923) June 25, 2025

This from a Congresswoman. https://t.co/BTZCg6IhK7 — Linda Regan (@LindaRe06123473) June 25, 2025

Who votes for these incompetents? https://t.co/4YC1WsXutM — Elisa Sperduto, LMSW (@eduto60) June 25, 2025

People who are just as dumb.

She is a SOCIALIST moron! https://t.co/B8VFCPL6mY — Leon Puissegur (@puissegur_47584) June 25, 2025

It's one thing when you're able to hide your stupidity

It's another when it's broadcasted for all to see ..😅🤣 https://t.co/tZ8F0mtW16 — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) June 25, 2025

That's why it's sometimes wise to keep your mouth shut. Even fish would get in less trouble if they kept their mouths shut.

We've always known @RashidaTlaib knew nothing about anything. Today was merely further confirmatory. — BeeLady🐝 (@miamivandynyu) June 25, 2025

The confirmation is the bad part.