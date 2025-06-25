CNN Notes That the AP Has Confirmed Their Iran Story (Yeah, About That...)

CNN has published a story about the U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities and it's worth noting that one of the reporters who contributed to the piece also brought the country this doozy right before the 2020 presidential election:

In other words, take these kinds of reports that help the Democrats' preferred narratives which are also intended to make Trump look bad with a grain of salt.

The lost credibility doesn't seem to be of any concern to some journos, and they were back this week with an "exclusive" about the U.S. strikes in Iran:

Exclusive: US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities did not destroy the core components of the country’s nuclear program and likely only set it back by months, according to an early US intel assessment. The WH says the assessment is "flat-out wrong." https://t.co/yMjNt8xFPo — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) June 24, 2025

Just in case we were too skeptical of CNN's reporting and this particular reporter, she presented other outlets that were confirming the original report:

AP has confirmed CNN. https://t.co/6jnNySPaPC — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) June 24, 2025

So basically the Associated Press "confirmed" that an anonymous source at the Pentagon told CNN the Iran strikes were unsuccessful, but as SeDef Pete Hegseth said earlier today, if the media wants to actually confirm what happened they'll need some seriously big excavation equipment.

The AP "confirmed" CNN? Yeah, whatever.

Luckily AP is an unblemished source of truth https://t.co/WEhwlzvEC8 pic.twitter.com/GmKRdE5Cv8 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 25, 2025

Yep, when have CNN, the AP and all the rest ever actively tried to mislead anybody?

Just like they confirmed the Hunter laptop wasn’t real. Including this very author who wrote it wasn’t. https://t.co/Jcj6cZLjpe — Sad Mayo Noises (@AlexS1898) June 25, 2025

Yes, now the AP is also directly quoting Iranian state media and misattributing it to an intelligence source. https://t.co/Us9CutGvx7 — Matt Wright (@mattwr) June 25, 2025

Next up the AP will be quoting the Gaza Health Ministry in order to re-confirm CNN's reporting.