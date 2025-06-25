CNN Notes That the AP Has Confirmed Their Iran Story (Yeah, About That...)

So Much for the MAGA Civil War: New Poll Shows OVERWHELMING Republican Approval...
Doug P. | 3:05 PM on June 25, 2025
Meme screenshot

CNN has published a story about the U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities and it's worth noting that one of the reporters who contributed to the piece also brought the country this doozy right before the 2020 presidential election:

In other words, take these kinds of reports that help the Democrats' preferred narratives which are also intended to make Trump look bad with a grain of salt. 

The lost credibility doesn't seem to be of any concern to some journos, and they were back this week with an "exclusive" about the U.S. strikes in Iran: 

Just in case we were too skeptical of CNN's reporting and this particular reporter, she presented other outlets that were confirming the original report: 

So basically the Associated Press "confirmed" that an anonymous source at the Pentagon told CNN the Iran strikes were unsuccessful, but as SeDef Pete Hegseth said earlier today, if the media wants to actually confirm what happened they'll need some seriously big excavation equipment

The AP "confirmed" CNN? Yeah, whatever. 

Yep, when have CNN, the AP and all the rest ever actively tried to mislead anybody? 

Next up the AP will be quoting the Gaza Health Ministry in order to re-confirm CNN's reporting. 

