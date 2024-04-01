Guess Who Called ‘Christ Is King’ Trend Gross, Offensive, and Dangerous

As we reported, a lot of people on X were posting "Christ is king" during Holy Week leading up to the most sacred day on the Christian calendar, the Transgender Day of Visibility. Our own Fuzzy Chimp even wrote a VIP post titled, "Christ Is King," so we guess that Twitchy is guilty of spewing "venom and hatred."

Don't be shocked, but New York Times conservative columnist David French was very disturbed by the "Christ is king" posts. It's sort of like how "It's OK to be white" came to be declared a white supremacist example of hate speech by the ADL.

French — who's adopted Christian nationalism (another meaningless term) so that he can freelance for "conservative rage curator" Twitchy, French is not just the Times' conservative voice; he's the voice of Christianity as well, and he's not afraid to tell the rest of us when our Christianity doesn't live up to his standard. Just look at that "Christ is king" trend — it's specifically aimed to assert religious dominance in a very gross and ugly way."

Of course, MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski ate it up and made it all about Donald Trump's version of Christianity "leaking" in real Christianity, which only French can decide.

David French: "What we saw on Easter Sunday was a remarkable display of venom and hatred. During Holy Week, Christians all over Twitter were posting 'Christ is King' specifically aimed to assert religious dominance in a very gross and ugly way. It is very dangerous." pic.twitter.com/PSuTXgrbRx — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 1, 2024

What's a straight, white, conservative cis man doing in the Times newsroom anyway?

So if we understand this, declaring your faith on social media is a remarkable display of venom and hatred.

David French is now a brand and everyone is following the script. It’s professional wrestling folks and the heel can make more money than the hero. https://t.co/Gk0sPDLwAW — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 1, 2024

Has anyone studied the history of David French and identified when exactly he was recruited?



I've heard he was a decent fellow once. When did he have his ticket punched? — Sean Kelly 🪓 (@skenzyme) April 1, 2024

Yes, Christians celebrating is the most horrid thing. It should be illegal. pic.twitter.com/CpqUbKj617 — John Ingle (@John_H_Ingle) April 1, 2024

@elonmusk please buy MSNBC and shut it down — waldo (@Waldo4M) April 1, 2024

So us Christians celebrating a week and also a day incredibly important to us is bad. Good to know. I'll be happy to keep up this bad activity. I will never stop celebrating my beliefs in the Bible!



Time to go leave David a simple message. — Mr Smile (@MrSmile7070) April 1, 2024

And yes, it's conservative Republicans who are leading pro-Hamas marches in the streets and setting themselves on fire because they hate the Jews so much.

Christ is King, though — Keith Ivens (@rkivens35) April 1, 2024

But posting is just "trolling your enemies."

These people cannot stand the idea that Christians might not be total pushovers and doormats anymore. — Stephen Mason (@Steveohmygoodne) April 1, 2024

David French can't wait to disavow Christianity in order to show real Christians what Christianity means. — Atlas didn't Give AF (@meloche_p) April 1, 2024

You seriously don’t really think Christians spent our holiest day on X hating on trans people instead of celebrating Christ’s resurrection, do you? We will pray for you. — Red McNeckerson (@auburntiger78) April 1, 2024

I think to reduce tensions, Christians should just renounce Christ. That would make David French and many others feel better. — Rags the Truthsayer (@RagnarokBruin) April 1, 2024

There's a French way to be a Christian and then there's a Trump way to be a Christian, which is not really Christian at all. Just as with Rob Reiner, everything ties back to Trump with French.

@morningmika The Bible is pretty straightforward. You either believe or you don’t. Christians believe that the only way to the Father is through Jesus. Hard stop. If you choose not to believe that’s your choice. — Jake Spoon (@Fe98250801Chris) April 1, 2024

This is his only schtick at this point. Denouncing Christians to other leftists that abandoned religion decades ago. — Steven P. Smith (@stevenpsmith) April 1, 2024

We've failed David French again! pic.twitter.com/OdZiiUr9DY — Zachary T Craig (@ZacharyTCraig1) April 1, 2024

1. Christ is King doesn't do anything but proclaim that Christ is King.



2. No one is saying President Trump is a Savior.



3. Easter has been Easter for centuries before Democrats or Republicans. — Quick Draw Shirts (@quickdrawshirts) April 1, 2024

Stolen Valor fraud attacking the people he once claimed to champion, as usual.

I'm an agnostic who leans atheist, and French better hope I'm right... because if I'm wrong, he's headed straight for Hell when he dies. — HoR_Emperor (@HorEmperor) April 1, 2024

This says everything about the depraved foundation of the media when they portray people celebrating Christ as the ones spreading hate - while elevating those who celebrate the mutilation and sexualization of children. — OutspokenSamantha (@Outspoken_Sam) April 1, 2024

I like how Christians aren’t allowed to exalt their faith on the holiest of days, but I guess every other religion is allowed to do so according to this feckless worm — Haphios (@haphios) April 1, 2024

David French is perpetually on the wrong side of every argument.



What a pernicious little twat. — Archon (@Archon501) April 1, 2024

It's not French who's changed, it's Christianity, and for the worse. Evangelicals shame him for being evangelicals, what with all their venom and hatred.

***