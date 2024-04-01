Florida Supreme Court Upholds 15-Week Abortion Ban

Remember during the Republican primary debates when the issue of abortion came up? Suddenly, all of the Democrats who had freaked out over Roe v. Wade being overturned were apparently fine with limits. MSNBC's Jen Psaki tweeted this:

Advertisement

No one supports abortion up until birth. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 24, 2023

Really? Then after how many weeks would the Democrats make abortion illegal? Give us a number.

CNN's Dana Bash got in the action too, claiming, "I have not talked to a Democrat who wants abortion-on-demand til time of birth." Really. So she's never talked to a Democrat who wants Roe v. Wade codified into law? Bash is a journalist … has she asked these Democrats when their cutoff is? Six weeks? Fifteen weeks?

NBC News is reporting that Florida's Supreme Court has upheld a 15-week abortion ban in the state.

BREAKING: Florida Supreme Court upholds a 15-week abortion ban in the state, while also allowing a proposed amendment that would enshrine abortion protections in the state constitution to appear on the November ballot. https://t.co/mMILz3aTjE — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 1, 2024

Adam Edelman reports:

In a pair of significant decisions, the Florida Supreme Court ruled Monday to uphold a 15-week ban on abortion in the state, while also allowing a proposed amendment that would enshrine abortion protections in the state constitution to appear on the November ballot. The conservative-leaning court's decision on the 15-week ban also means that a six-week abortion ban, with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother, that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law last year will take effect. But the bench's ruling to allow the constitutional amendment to appear on the ballot this fall means voters will have a chance in just seven months to undo those restrictions. Republicans have made multiple moves over the nearly two years since the U.S Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade to restrict access to abortion.

So it's going to be put to a ballot. Ohio voters came out in force to make abortion legal up until birth in the state constitution.

Even presumptive nominee Donald Trump said that DeSantis' six-week ban was extreme, calling it a "terrible mistake."

So, is 15 weeks extreme?

The court ruled that the plaintiff, Planned Parenthood, "cannot overcome the presumption of constitutionality and is unable to demonstrate beyond a reasonable doubt that the 15-week ban is unconstitutional"

The court's decision on the 15-week ban also means that a six-week abortion ban, with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother, that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law last year will take effect within 30 days. — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 1, 2024

Will millions of women flee Florida as the LGBTQ community did with DeSantis' draconian laws against "gender-affirming care" for minors?

Remember when democrats used to say safe, legal, and rare? Yeah, those were the days. Now they're like, just kill it before it breathes. Sad — Sandbar Survivor (@thadlawson1) April 1, 2024

i mean it could be a worse decision, 15 weeks isn't long enough but it's better then nothing, this ballot initiative will pass, it has in every state where abortion has been on the ballot — 🇵🇸 🔻 CeasefireNOW 🔻🇵🇸 (@MrPissant) April 1, 2024

Advertisement

It will never pass — Rooster (@Roostersbak) April 1, 2024

“15-week abortion ban” is a nonsense phrase. A 15-week limit would still allow 95% of current abortions. It is in no way a “ban”. pic.twitter.com/a5DecxmXUg — Bill Tinley (@btinley) April 1, 2024

But some women don't even realize they're pregnant at 15 weeks, they say.



