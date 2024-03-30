Climate Activists Pour Oil Over Electric Truck at Auto Show in Protest of...
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to Light Up Landmarks in Pride Colors for...
Geraldo Community Noted Over Post Regarding Bridge Collapse in Baltimore After Weird Tirad...
Here's Another Reason Not top Open Your Door to the FBI
'Some Pig!' Liberals in Uproar Over Mascot Pig Named 'Ozempig', Claim Fat-Shaming. Team...
Brian Stelter Clears Up Connection Between White House and Trans Day of Visibility
Journos Got Sticky Fingers: Politico Reports on Media's Rampant Stealing From Air Force...
Councilwoman Posts Video of a Subway Car 'At the Mercy of the Deranged'
Distraught Lizzo Claims She's Done Being Dragged Publicly -- Hilarity Ensues
NY Gov. Hochul's Post About Slain NYPD Officer Gets Ratioed for What It...
'Worst Take Yet'! Try Not to Laugh at the AP's Latest Attempt to...
Biden 'Priorities' Took Another Beating After the WH Released This Proclamation About Sund...
Gamers Explain 'Waffle House' to a Video Game Creator and the Replies Are...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Explains Plan to Monitor Crime (and Everything/Everybody Else) in Oaklan...

Keith Olbermann Wants a Tweeter Arrested Over Passing Around a 'Threat' to Biden

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on March 30, 2024
Twitchy

Just this week we reported on a poor 23-year-old student who was targeted by The Atlantic, which reprinted his remarks about wanting President Joe Biden killed — not by a vigilante by the military, preferably.

Advertisement

That kid probably won't get a visit from the FBI, but Keith Olbermann wants this woman arrested — not for posting a photo of somebody else's truck wrap showing Joe Biden tied up in the back —but for sharing by a friend who had shared it. Read Olbermann's post: He literally wants a person arrested for posting a photo of a joke.

Seriously, calm down.

Recommended

Here's Another Reason Not top Open Your Door to the FBI
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

A lot of people are reposting that photo of Kathy Griffin holding up Donald Trump's bloody severed head. Griffin just revealed that the photo cost her six years of work.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

 

Tags: JOE BIDEN KATHY GRIFFIN KEITH OLBERMANN THREAT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Another Reason Not top Open Your Door to the FBI
Brett T.
Geraldo Community Noted Over Post Regarding Bridge Collapse in Baltimore After Weird Tirade
RickRobinson
'Some Pig!' Liberals in Uproar Over Mascot Pig Named 'Ozempig', Claim Fat-Shaming. Team Keeps Pig.
Chad Felix Greene
Councilwoman Posts Video of a Subway Car 'At the Mercy of the Deranged'
Brett T.
Brian Stelter Clears Up Connection Between White House and Trans Day of Visibility
Brett T.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to Light Up Landmarks in Pride Colors for Easter
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's Another Reason Not top Open Your Door to the FBI Brett T.
Advertisement