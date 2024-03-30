Keith Olbermann Wants a Tweeter Arrested Over Passing Around a 'Threat' to Biden

Just this week we reported on a poor 23-year-old student who was targeted by The Atlantic, which reprinted his remarks about wanting President Joe Biden killed — not by a vigilante by the military, preferably.

That kid probably won't get a visit from the FBI, but Keith Olbermann wants this woman arrested — not for posting a photo of somebody else's truck wrap showing Joe Biden tied up in the back —but for sharing by a friend who had shared it. Read Olbermann's post: He literally wants a person arrested for posting a photo of a joke.

Arrest this person @HeatherScottID for distributing a threat against the president of the United States #StochasticTerrorism pic.twitter.com/6hKIXZHcZr — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) March 30, 2024

Seriously, calm down.

Democrats: Kathy Griffin’s posting a video with Trump‘s severed head is hilarious and brave.



The same Democrats: Trump's posting a video with an image of Biden bound with rope is disgraceful.



Hypocrites! pic.twitter.com/REHmCEkBa4 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 29, 2024

Cry harder Keith. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 30, 2024

Your tears of soy bring us tears of joy. — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) March 30, 2024

Chill, Keith. Must be a heavy flow day. pic.twitter.com/IZVkPmQret — Still Boneless (@still_boneless) March 30, 2024

That is political speech, Keith. Kind of like the obnoxious routine you scream every day. It is protected…



“Arrest this person” is the cry of totalitarians and authoritarians everywhere. — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) March 30, 2024

It’s so fucking funny that you deranged libtards are so bent out of shape over a decal, but we’re ok with all this? pic.twitter.com/3ma0hmiese — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) March 30, 2024

Look, Biden gets lost. A lot. This person was simply implying that he would help return him to the White House, where he definitely belongs because he definitely won. — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) March 30, 2024

pic.twitter.com/D4rECpKrI8 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 30, 2024

Why are you distributing this picture? Should you be arrested? — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) March 30, 2024

Funny, I didn't hear you calling for the arrests of everyone in Hollywood who threatened Trump. — Stefanie Daubert 🇺🇸 (@Stefild) March 30, 2024

You’re just a bit disoriented Keith. You guys have set the tone for what can be done and said about a president. Don’t forget all you have said about Trump. — Arlin (@Arlin4US) March 30, 2024

Glad you feel Kathy Griffin should be arrested and jailed — MAGA Elvis 🇺🇸 (@BenStanton77) March 30, 2024

That's beautiful art work. — Dj (@DjSubFreeze) March 30, 2024

It's a joke, son.

Good god, do liberals take everything literally?

Oh wait, I remember when Trump said the word "bloodbath." They do. — Jack Spitz (@JackSpitz5) March 30, 2024

A lot of people are reposting that photo of Kathy Griffin holding up Donald Trump's bloody severed head. Griffin just revealed that the photo cost her six years of work.

***