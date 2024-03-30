Keith Olbermann Wants a Tweeter Arrested Over Passing Around a 'Threat' to Biden

Just this week we reported on a poor 23-year-old student who was targeted by The Atlantic, which reprinted his remarks about wanting President Joe Biden killed — not by a vigilante by the military, preferably.
That kid probably won't get a visit from the FBI, but Keith Olbermann wants this woman arrested — not for posting a photo of somebody else's truck wrap showing Joe Biden tied up in the back —but for sharing by a friend who had shared it. Read Olbermann's post: He literally wants a person arrested for posting a photo of a joke.
Arrest this person @HeatherScottID for distributing a threat against the president of the United States #StochasticTerrorism pic.twitter.com/6hKIXZHcZr— Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) March 30, 2024
Seriously, calm down.
Democrats: Kathy Griffin’s posting a video with Trump‘s severed head is hilarious and brave.— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 29, 2024
The same Democrats: Trump's posting a video with an image of Biden bound with rope is disgraceful.
Hypocrites! pic.twitter.com/REHmCEkBa4
Should @kathygriffin be arrested too, @KeithOlbermann? pic.twitter.com/qOyWky0Atn— Heather Mullins (@TalkMullins) March 30, 2024
Cry harder Keith.— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 30, 2024
Your tears of soy bring us tears of joy.— Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) March 30, 2024
Chill, Keith. Must be a heavy flow day. pic.twitter.com/IZVkPmQret— Still Boneless (@still_boneless) March 30, 2024
That is political speech, Keith. Kind of like the obnoxious routine you scream every day. It is protected…— Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) March 30, 2024
“Arrest this person” is the cry of totalitarians and authoritarians everywhere.
It’s so fucking funny that you deranged libtards are so bent out of shape over a decal, but we’re ok with all this? pic.twitter.com/3ma0hmiese— 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) March 30, 2024
Look, Biden gets lost. A lot. This person was simply implying that he would help return him to the White House, where he definitely belongs because he definitely won.— The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) March 30, 2024
March 30, 2024
Why are you distributing this picture? Should you be arrested?— ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) March 30, 2024
Funny, I didn't hear you calling for the arrests of everyone in Hollywood who threatened Trump.— Stefanie Daubert 🇺🇸 (@Stefild) March 30, 2024
You’re just a bit disoriented Keith. You guys have set the tone for what can be done and said about a president. Don’t forget all you have said about Trump.— Arlin (@Arlin4US) March 30, 2024
Glad you feel Kathy Griffin should be arrested and jailed— MAGA Elvis 🇺🇸 (@BenStanton77) March 30, 2024
That's beautiful art work.— Dj (@DjSubFreeze) March 30, 2024
March 30, 2024
It's a joke, son.— Jack Spitz (@JackSpitz5) March 30, 2024
Good god, do liberals take everything literally?
Oh wait, I remember when Trump said the word "bloodbath." They do.
A lot of people are reposting that photo of Kathy Griffin holding up Donald Trump's bloody severed head. Griffin just revealed that the photo cost her six years of work.
***
