YouTube Star 'YourFellowArab' Kidnapped in Haiti While Trying to Meet Notorious Gangster '...
Governor Kathy Hochul May Have Been Invited But She Definitely Was Not Welcome...
If THIS Is the MSM's Idea of Unbiased 'Journalism,' Thriving Conservative Alternatives Are...
BREAKING: Majority of LGBTQ Report Everything is Actually Fine but They FEEL Really...
Joe Biden is Proudly Running His 2024 Campaign Like It's 2020 and It's...
WATCH: 'Why Do We Have to Learn This?' Kids Are Getting Sick of...
How the Turntables: LeBron James, JLo and Other Celebs Have a Squatter Problem...
Punishing the Many for the Sins of the Few: New York to Install...
SERIOUSLY? CDC's 'Sobering Reality' About This Disturbing Trend Is Another Self-Awareness...
Keith Ellison Doubles Down on Stupid, Claims Modified Glocks Can Fire 1200 Rounds...
Career Change Coming? Taylor Lorenz Attends Adult Streaming Site Awards ... in a...
Elon Musk: Something Is Deeply Wrong With the Justice System
UH OH! 'California Elite' Finding Out They're NOT Off Limits to Effect of...
'Hope This Helps': Coleman Hughes DROPS Writer Angry At Him for Encouraging People...

Someone Needs to Tell Her: Kathy Griffin Still Thinks It's About Trump

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  12:00 AM on March 30, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Kathy Griffin still doesn't get it. Six years after posing for the gruesome photo of herself hoisting Donald Trump's severed head, she's still playing the victim.

Advertisement

It's not about Trump, Kathy. You're just not funny and you decided to tie your entire career to Trump hate in hopes of getting some cheap applause.

Seriously, how exactly did Trump cost Griffin six years of work?

Was it all the Trump-supporting Kathy Griffin fans who abandoned her?

Maybe it was all the Hollywood leftists who love Trump so much that they just couldn't watch Griffin anymore?

LOL.

Right?!

Nobody's buying it, Kathy.

LOLOLOL! Underrated reply.

Recommended

Governor Kathy Hochul May Have Been Invited But She Definitely Was Not Welcome at Slain Officer's Funeral
justmindy
Advertisement

Yep. It's difficult for a comedian to be funny when they truly hate someone. Their emotions get in the way of the comedy and it just doesn't work.

It wasn't just Griffin. The Trump presidency featured the SNL 'cold open'. They didn't even pretend they were trying.

LOL. That pretty much sums it up.

Imagine a world where The View tried to rehabilitate the career of a comedian who posed for a photo while holding up President Obama's decapitated head.

They'll never get it, which is sort of great because the universe has found the only way to make Kathy Griffin funny.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: COMEDY KATHY GRIFFIN THE VIEW TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Governor Kathy Hochul May Have Been Invited But She Definitely Was Not Welcome at Slain Officer's Funeral
justmindy
HE DID THE MEME! LOL! Republican Rep. Refuses to Play Pretend for Trans Democrat Rep. (Watch)
Sam J.
YouTube Star 'YourFellowArab' Kidnapped in Haiti While Trying to Meet Notorious Gangster 'Barbecue'
RickRobinson
Joe Biden is Proudly Running His 2024 Campaign Like It's 2020 and It's WEIRD (Watch)
RickRobinson
WATCH: 'Why Do We Have to Learn This?' Kids Are Getting Sick of the Pronoun Game
Amy Curtis
How the Turntables: LeBron James, JLo and Other Celebs Have a Squatter Problem Now
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Governor Kathy Hochul May Have Been Invited But She Definitely Was Not Welcome at Slain Officer's Funeral justmindy
Advertisement