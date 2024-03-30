Someone Needs to Tell Her: Kathy Griffin Still Thinks It's About Trump

Kathy Griffin still doesn't get it. Six years after posing for the gruesome photo of herself hoisting Donald Trump's severed head, she's still playing the victim.

It's not about Trump, Kathy. You're just not funny and you decided to tie your entire career to Trump hate in hopes of getting some cheap applause.

Kathy Griffin is livid she was out of work for 6 years as a result of the controversial photo of her holding a bloody fake replica of Trump's head—blaming him for her lack of employment and claiming she's "been through hell and back!!!" pic.twitter.com/qDWT9Xe3Mk — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) March 29, 2024

Seriously, how exactly did Trump cost Griffin six years of work?

Was it all the Trump-supporting Kathy Griffin fans who abandoned her?

Maybe it was all the Hollywood leftists who love Trump so much that they just couldn't watch Griffin anymore?

LOL.

Yes. We all know how the entertainment industry is famously controlled by the conservative right 😂 — Josh Firestine (@josh_firestine) March 29, 2024

Right?!

Nobody's buying it, Kathy.

Hell and back to the view.

She’s just at the entrance. — DG. MD (@rheumatics) March 29, 2024

LOLOLOL! Underrated reply.

Griffin was never really funny, her persona was deliberately irritating. She played spastic irritating characters that were basically just her. But most comedians lost their ability to be funny when Trump won. I can’t really explain why that is, but it’s true. — Tanner Gregory (@TGhm1975) March 29, 2024

Yep. It's difficult for a comedian to be funny when they truly hate someone. Their emotions get in the way of the comedy and it just doesn't work.

It wasn't just Griffin. The Trump presidency featured the SNL 'cold open'. They didn't even pretend they were trying.

LOL. That pretty much sums it up.

Imagine a world where The View tried to rehabilitate the career of a comedian who posed for a photo while holding up President Obama's decapitated head.

They'll never get it, which is sort of great because the universe has found the only way to make Kathy Griffin funny.

***

